‘That’s why they no longer go to the National Team’; Layún explains the viacrucis in Tri

Become a professional footballer and be in a World Cup with your country It is the dream of millions of children in Mexicobut few meet that goal. Miguel Layún was in two World Cups with the Tricolor and reveals that, despite the wonderful experience, there is a such a complicated and flawed environment in the National Team Even his health was affected.

Talking with Werevertumorro on YouTube, the defender of América approached little known topics about what surrounds the Mexican teamWhat the pressure and expectations generated year after year, something that in one way or another ends up “making sick” the members of the campus.

“I had an anxiety attack in Selectionliterally a panic attack, I had a terrible time on a FIFA Date. It was terrible, they had to medicate me for anxiety and it had never happened to me, it’s one of the worst feelings you can have,” he recalled.

“There came a point where I said: ‘I had always wanted to come to the National Team, come to enjoy myself’, but of the hostile environment that exists there is a moment when you wonder if you are willing to reach that limit in order to continue wearing the shirt. I always put my health first, I didn’t want to continue suffering and I told myself that my time in the National Team had already been, I shouldn’t find out about being at any cost”.

His hospitalized son and not wanting to return to Tri

Carlos Vela, Chicharito Hernandez and Layun These are the three most notorious cases of soccer players who were essential in the previous process and now they don’t wear the national jersey for different reasons. About what she made him say at one point “I don’t want to go with El Tri anymore”Miguel Arturo accepted that it was an accumulation of sensations and impotence related to the health of one of his children.

“I already had a bad time personally, the panic attack came after having my youngest son very delicate in the hospital. I was at a peak of stress, I burst in Selection and unconsciously linked it, there came a point where I no longer wanted to go to Selection for fear of experiencing the same feeling, in addition to the fact that the ego told me that I did not need to go. That mixture of things makes it no longer feel the same to be in the National Teambut at the time I said to myself: ‘What an asshole I am’, it had nothing to do with it and I don’t know why I stopped enjoying going to the National Team,” he said.

The ego makes you decide bullshit: Layún

Precisely about the ego and how fame can go to your head quickly, the Americanist player accepted that this made him take wrong decisionsuntil with the passage and maturity of the years he realized that he was no longer “just another skinny guy” in the world.

“The ego is very easy to grow in all of us who have had fame. If you are young, you begin to earn money, gain notoriety and it is very easy for the ego to grow much more than it should. That makes you make wrong decisions because you think you are more than you are and you don’t stop being just another skinny guy who is fortunate to be in a profession with certain benefits.

