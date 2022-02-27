“That’s why they see us as pedants and arrogant”

2022-02-25

The coach commented on his rival on duty, how Olimpia has evolved under his command and took the time to respond to the Argentine journalist who attacked the Honduran League.

Olimpia will seek to recover from the setback suffered on the last date against Real Spain. The white team fell 1-3 at the Municipal Ceibeño stadium.

“We are going to face a team that tries to play football well, that has a good associated game and that tries to follow a footballing line. We will try to play our game knowing that it will be an open game, where we will try to keep possession of the ball and maybe it will not be as frictional as the last ones, so we hope to come to Tegucigalpa with the three points”.

How has your work evolved based on the results?

“You never really have to work based on results, especially when you want to have your own identity. It is necessary to work on several aspects that have to do with the development of the game, in the defensive phase, creative phase, determination and then the results are given as they are given. We all work to win, but there is no method to do it, if there are ways to work without abandoning everything that has been done, such as the forms, because many times the matches are presented in different ways and that changes the game plan. Football gives you those situations that are not foreseen, that’s why we have to work on the ideas and fundamentals, not on the results”.

Is the five-time championship on the right track?

“Being a champion is a construction in this tournament of 18 dates plus the league, the competition system that exists in Honduras gives you the possibility of not having to go out first to be champion as it happens in other countries, it seems to me that little by little we have We have to consolidate our form, our style and seeing each footballer in their performance when it is their turn to play. I repeat, it is a construction, today we are seconds behind Victoria who won four games and the other because the rival did not show up, so we will try to go game by game and build a team to be at the top”.

Pablo Lavallén responded to the Argentine journalist Pablo Carrozawho spoke disparagingly of the National League due to the poor results that Pedro Troglio is having with San Lorenzo.

“Troglio may be a good guy, but the reality is that he came from directing in the Honduran league, which is as professional as renting a little field and getting together to play with friends,” was what the communicator said.