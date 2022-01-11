That’s why traders aren’t worried about ETH’s current weakness

After hitting an all-time high of $ 4,870 on November 10, the price of Ether (ETH) has recorded a lower low for the past 50 days. If this downtrend continues, the lower support trendline suggests that the altcoin could hit the low of $ 3,600. However, the derivatives data indicate that professional traders are not worried about the seemingly bearish structure of the market.

12-hour chart of ETH / USD on FTX. Source: TradingView

Note that price rebounds are getting lower on 12-hour time frames as growing regulatory concerns are driving investors away from the sector. On December 17, during a press conference, the governor of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said that banning cryptocurrencies in the country would be “quite doable“.

Nabiullina cited the frequent use of cryptocurrencies for illegal operations and significant risks for retail investors. Russian President Vladimir Putin also recently criticized cryptocurrencies saying they are not backed by anything. Interestingly, the country expects to launch its own CBDC, despite the Russian ruble losing 44% against gold over the past four years.

In the United States, a bipartisan group of US senators asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to clarify the definitions in the Infrastructure Act regarding cryptocurrency tax reporting requirements. Under the current broader definition of “broker”, miners, software developers, transaction validators, and node operators will likely be required to report digital asset transactions worth more than $ 10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Even with regulatory uncertainty and negative price action, traders should monitor the premium of futures contracts – also known as “base rate“- to analyze how bullish or bearish professional investors are.

Despite price weakness, professional traders are neutral

The base indicator measures the difference between long-term futures contracts and current spot market levels. In healthy markets, an annualized premium of 5% to 15% is expected. This price gap is caused by sellers asking for more money to hold the settlement longer.

However, an alarm emerges whenever this indicator wears off or goes negative, also known as “backwardation”.

Base rate of 3-month ETH futures. Source: Laevitas.ch

Note how the sharp drop after the 24% intraday plunge on December 3 caused the annualized futures premium to reach its lowest level in two months. After the initial panic, the Ether futures market rallied to the current 9% level, near the middle of the “neutral” range.

To actually see that this movement was triggered by this instrument, option markets should also be analyzed. 25% delta skew compares similar call (buy) and put (sell) options. The indicator will turn positive when “fear” prevails, as the premium of protective put options is higher than similar risk call options.

When market makers are bullish, the 25% delta skew indicator moves into the negative zone, and readings between negative 8% and positive 8% are usually considered neutral.

30 day Ether options 25% delta skew. Source: Laevitas.ch

Related: Senate Hearing on Stablecoins: Compliance Anxiety and Objections from Republicans

In the past three weeks, 25% delta skew has fluctuated between a positive 3 and 8, in the neutral zone. As a result, the options market data validates the sentiment seen in the futures markets, confirming that whales and market makers are not worried about the recent price weakness.

Looking broader, Ether’s huge 300% year-over-year rise is evident, explaining why professional traders aren’t worried about a 20% drop from the $ 4,870 all-time high.

Furthermore, the total value locked into the Ethereum network’s smart contracts has doubled in the past six months to $ 148 billion. This data instills the confidence in derivatives traders to cope with the current short-term price weakness.

The views expressed herein are solely ofauthor and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph. Every investment involves risk. You should conduct your research before making a decision.