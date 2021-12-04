“That’s why we chose Lazio”

To the microphones of Radio Incontro Olympia, Lorenzo Capone, Country manager of Binance, explains the reasons that led to choosing Lazio

BIANANCE – «The attention we are gathering is a great pleasure, it was one of the objectives. It is difficult to give a single answer: today it is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. Just as shares are traded on the Italian stock exchange, cryptocurrencies are traded on Binance. In the future it is preparing to become a financial institution, with innovative elements such as cryptocurrencies ».

APPROACH TO THIS WORLD – “I have been investing in cryptocurrencies for a long time: nThere is nothing academic, no university prepares you for this world. From simple curiosity I started to get informed, putting something of my own and becoming a crypto investor. When the opportunity arose, I took the ball ».

CHOICE OF LAZIO – «If I were a Lazio fan I would be very happy, maybe the company’s potential is still not clear, but as a fan I would be very satisfied. We looked for each other on both sides, and we chose Lazio for two main factors: the first is the history of the club, and therefore visibility, given that Lazio has fans all over the world. Secondly, we needed a management with mental elasticity. We have found suitable people, and in the future I am very confident “.

LAZIO TOKEN – «Cryptocurrencies are an extension of the traditional financial market. Fan tokens for supporters represent a step forward, while for the club a new way to increase turnover: we are also in a context in which the pandemic has highlighted the problems of a club. For the fans, you have to imagine being able to exclusively access daily choices and operations, simply by owning this fan token: it gives you the opportunity to access exclusive activities.

An example is being able to access exclusive content by owning a certain number of fan tokens, such as an experience or a dinner with a footballer. Now, by investing in your team’s fan token you have access to this type of exclusive initiatives, and before it was much more difficult to do so ».

SOCCER WORLD – “Lazio was our first partnership in the world of token fans, it will be part of the history of Binance. The latter is a financial institution, this will soon be understood. Italy was a strategic choice, considering the historical moment of our country: financially it is unique, Italians are the largest savers in the world, and consequently Italy is a fertile ground. Everything passes through education: it is important to inform yourself both educationally and financially. Changpeng Zhao, the CEO, is very happy: he was satisfied with the feedback received in the market from the fans “.

GROWTH – «Binance has users all over the world. Marco Canigiani told me that, after the first post, many new followers had arrived on the Lazio account from all over the world, clearly also interested in the speculative aspect. This has helped it to be known all over the world, this only from a geographical point of view. From the infrastructural one, Binance is a technological partner, and we are in daily contact with the Lazio management, to provide solutions for fan tokens, and to increase the engagement of the fans “

CURIOSITY OF FANS – «We also received a lot of curiosity from well-known figures: we also received interest from inside the locker room. Cryptocurrencies are a good way to diversify, and what better time to ask Binance directly for advice on how to manage this diversification: I’ve seen people I used to watch on television take an interest in it matter”.