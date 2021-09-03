Jennifer Aniston on why she thought fans were so obsessed with the romance between Rachel and Ross characters in Friends

From the very first episodes Friends was a cultural reference point of the 90s (and not only), and with him also the story between Rachel and Ross, become fil rouge throughout the series.

This couple, with an on-off relationship that lasted all seasons of the series, is still loved today by millions of people around the world.

And hardcore fans of Friends they probably remember all of Ross and Rachel’s great moments – from kissing in the bar for the first time to getting married drunk in Vegas.

But do you know why we are so obsessed with this couple?

Jennifer Aniston has her own theory about it. Here she is.

** How the actors of Friends have become and what they do today: photos in comparison **

(Continue below the photo)

That’s why we’ve been obsessed with Rachel and Ross’s Friends

The relationship between Rachel Green and Ross Geller has fascinated viewers of the series for over a decade, and Jennifer Aniston has a theory as to why.

** Jennifer Aniston reveals: “I love watching the Friends episodes” **

The actress, who played the role of Rachel, explained what she thinks about it in a recent interview with Today:

“I think there was something, a public interest in unrequited love and in the idea of ​​really investing in relationships”.

Loading... Advertisements

Jennifer Aniston later added that too chemistry (real and unplayed) with David Schwimmer, the actor who played Ross Geller, played a big part in getting fans to really get involved in the dynamics of the couple on screen:

“I think David and I loved each other – we still love each other today – and that it could also be perceived from the other side of the screen.

And then I think that for the fans what there was between Rachel and Ross was something very recognizable: love for a person you can’t have or what you feel for a person you really want to be able to be with but for some reason it doesn’t work, ”concluded Jennifer Aniston.

** Who was Jennifer Aniston before she became Rachel Green (and famous) **

Did you know they could have been a couple in real life too?

In case you missed it, during the reunion of Friends aired a month ago, Aniston and Schwimmer admitted they had a crush on each other in the past, during the first seasons of the show.

** Rachel and Ross had a “crush on each other” even off the set of Friends **

“The first season, I had a huge crush on Jen” admitted David Schwimmer.

“We were both flirting with each other, but it was like being on two ships meeting in the middle of the sea because in turn one of us was always in a relationship and therefore we never crossed that border “he continued.

Times never quite worked out, etnothing ever happened between the two actors.

“We channeled all of our adoration and mutual love into Ross and Rachel”confirmed Jennifer Aniston.