that’s why we will soon have “green” bitcoins – Corriere.it

from Gabriele Petrucciani

Producing them costs an enormous amount of energy, equal to the consumption of the Philippines in a year. This is why new green solutions are sought. The sun, for example

It was 2009 when the first bitcoin block was filed. Back then no one could know how things would go and few really believed in the project, buying or starting to mine the new virtual currency. Over the years, interest in the most famous cryptocurrency has grown and today not only are there real companies that have made mining their main activity, but Satoshi Nakamoto’s currency has also gained a place as an asset class in the portfolios of investors. At its debut, a bitcoin was worth just 1 cent of a dollar ($ 0.01), while now it is worth about 50 thousand (which reached a maximum of 64 thousand last April). And hand in hand with the increase in value, the consumption of electricity necessary to produce bitcoins also increased. Suffice it to say that today, according to the Cambrigde Center for Alternative Finance, bitcoin’s annualized energy consumption of about 97 terawatt hours (peaked at 150 terawatt hours), roughly a similar amount to that used by the Philippines. Enough to fuel the controversy over the harmfulness of bitcoin to the climate and the environment. But the world of cryptocurrencies has already started initiatives for some time to give a green change to bitcoin, with mining that could become 100 percent sustainable in the future.

The secret key to mining The value of the virtual currency created by a group of computer scientists who hide behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto has grown so much that it has attracted the attention of the mass, eager for stratospheric earnings. So many have come close to the so-called mining, that is the activity that allows you to secure a transaction and at the same time produce bitcoins. The operation is very simple: every time a bitcoin transaction is made, the miners get to work to verify it and store it in a block, which will then be added to the blockchain. This activity is rewarded with new bitcoins (today the reward amounts to 6.25 bitcoins every 10 minutes). But how do you verify, archive and secure a transaction? You need to find a key, and to do this the miners use the computing power of their (or their) computers. Wanting to simplify as if you were to find a password, for example consisting of 10 digits between numbers and letters, to open a safe. Using the computer, you can very quickly try all possible combinations until you find the right one. Whoever finds the password earlier than others gets a reward.

Difficult sustainability: record emissions Originally, to do mining a simple computer and a truly negligible amount of electricity were enough. Today, however, mining a single bitcoin has become more complicated. The keys to securing transactions have become more difficult to identify and to do so it is necessary to use very high computing power. Therefore, it takes more computers (the latest generation) and a higher power consumption, as well as a high cooling power to keep the hardware constantly running. And for this reason, bitcoin mining now takes place in large data centers owned by companies or groups of people (domestic mining has practically disappeared). Really, it is estimated that it takes an average annual consumption of 12,500 dollars (the equivalent of approximately 9 years of electricity consumption) to produce a single bitcoin (today it is worth 50 thousand dollars). And this excessive consumption of energy (about 97 terawatt hours per year) is associated with the emission of over 22 million tons of carbon dioxide every year (estimates made by the Technical University of Munich and the Massachussets Institute of Technology).

Electronic waste: machines soon obsolete To the damage from emissions to the environment, then, the damage related to the accumulation of hardware must also be added. According to what was reported by the

New York Times, an economist from Paris, Alex de Vries, estimates that every year and a half the computing power of mining hardware doubles, making old machines obsolete. According to his calculations, in early 2021, bitcoin alone was generating more e-waste than many medium-sized countries. But if on the one hand it is true that about 97 terawatt hours (Twh) a year of energy are consumed for the production of bitcoin, on the other it must also be considered that, according to the calculations of Galaxy Digital (an American financial services and investment management company ), there are business areas that consume more than double: the gold industry, for example, consumes 240.61 terawatt hours of energy per year, while the banking sector consumes around 238.92.

The turning point of the Crypto Climate Accord And again, several studies (the Global Cryptoasset Benchmarking University of Cambridge, for example), show an increase in the use of electricity originating from renewable sources for the production of bitcoin (hydrogen, solar and wind power today make up 70% of the energy mix). On the other hand, all alternative energy sources suffer from what is called Renewable Curtailment: in practice, the energy produced is at a certain point rejected by the electricity grid to avoid overloads. Solutions to reduce excess production of renewable energy and to maintain the balance between supply and demand are very expensive. Miners, on the other hand, can harness this excess energy, avoiding waste and promoting decarbonisation.

It should also be considered that with the Crypto Climate Accord (inspired by the Paris Climate Agreement) the whole cryptocurrency world committed to the 100% green transition. Precisely with this in mind, while many cryptocurrencies abandon the so-called proof of work transaction validation system to migrate towards proof of stake (requires less energy expenditure), several projects are taking place to install new bitcoin factories powered completely by renewables. For example, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey will invest $ 5 million for a solar-powered mining site in the US. Another step in the green transition of bitcoin.