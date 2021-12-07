that’s why when he yelled at her he couldn’t help but laugh …

Nicholas HoultBritish actor born in 1989, he began acting as a child actor, giving rise to an unstoppable career. At just 7 years old he is in the film Intimate relationships, followed by numerous minor roles in television series which led him to international fame in 2002 with About a Boy, at the age of 13 and in 2007 with the TV series Skins where he participates at the age of 18. Nicholas Hoult’s popularity invades both the big and small screen and with an average of 2 films per year, he recently starred in the film Those who want me dead and as a co-star in The Great. The actor, who today, December 7, 2021, turns 32, back in 2010, at the audition for X-Men – The Beginning, he knows Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar-winning actress, defined an anti-diva and one of the most requested and appreciated international performers. The two begin dating in the same year, sharing the set more than once.

The story between Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence

The relationship, however, had a short life and lasted a total of 5 years, after a break in 2013 that, returning to the set of X-Men – Days of a future past, then ended with a return together, definitively closing after less than 2 years. Her debut as one of Hollywood’s golden couples officially took place in 2011, on the red carpet of the Screen Actor Guild Awards. The two, who also bought a house together in London, have revealed numerous anecdotes about their private life over the years, in particular about their quarrels. “Nick always told me that whenever we argued and I raised my voice and yelled at him, I always did it with a Southern accent, ”Lawrence said in an interview. “So he couldn’t help but laugh and we were arguing. And when I asked him why he laughed he replied: ‘why do you talk like your father’, but the fact was that this thing made him tenderness“. In fact, Nicholas Hoult smiled because he found her to be nice and tender and he could no longer be angry with her. However, the couple decided not to fight when they were busy working, so much so that they often ignored each other on the set of their respective films. Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence then broke up by mutual agreement and amicably, remaining on good terms and managing to work again in 2019 in X-Men – Dark Phoenix, like colleagues and friends.