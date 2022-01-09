that’s why you should do it after the holidays

Walking for 20 minutes a day literally saves our lives: that’s why after the holidays just passed you absolutely must do it, let’s find out why!

We all walk: at home, at work, in the office, at school. It is one of the first things we do naturally from an early age, between 8 and 12 months of age. We walk to stretch our legs after a long session on the computer, we walk to go shopping and even to retrieve the car parked far from home.

However walking for 20 minutes a day is quite another matter and… literally saves our lives! We may not know, but according to theWHO(World Health Organization), only 150 minutes of physical activity per week would be enough to consider yourself fit and healthy. But why?

What are the specific benefits of a good and healthy walk? In just 20 minutes you would not even be able to imagine what our body would go through. Would you like to discover it together?

All of us should walk 20 minutes a day and the reason is incredible: find out with us

Before even talking about the benefits of walking, we should clarify a fundamental concept: the difference between physical activity and physical exercise. We often confuse the two, but they have completely different natures. While the second corresponds to a series of specific movements aimed at improving physical fitness, the first concerns any movement of the body that produces an energy expenditure.

Having therefore clarified this basic concept, we can fully understand, for example, the difference between running and walking, often associated. In this case, running includes movements that strain a certain series of muscles, with greater stress in the lower limbs, in fact it is possible to encounter a whole series of possible problems. Walking, on the other hand, is part of those gentler physical activities, which allow us to keep the body active and healthy. So why does walking 20 minutes a day save our lives?

First of all walking is recommended to keep your body weight under control as we can burn calories. It improves blood circulation, posture and above all the balance of the body. Thanks to the 20 minutes a day we can slow down the aging process of muscles, skin, bones and brain, in fact, according to the WHO, it greatly reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

Furthermore walking reduces the levels of anxiety, stress, allows us to reduce feelings of anguish and depression, second David Le Breton then (French sociologist and anthropologist), walking allows us to open ourselves to the world: to know new places, meet people and look at the world with different eyes.

Finally, according to the WHO, walking could allow us to save up to 700 euros in just one year since we would avoid wasting gasoline, the cost of bus tickets, any season tickets and car maintenance costs. That’s why walking 20 minutes a day saves our lives!