That’s why you should upgrade your PC to Windows 11

Microsoft is slowly releasing on all compatible devices theupgrade to Windows 11, new iteration of the most popular operating system in the world, officially released on October 5th. Those who have a PC that can be updated, or those who buy a PC with Windows 10 today, will receive a notification within Windows Update which proposes to switch to the new version of Windows: but what news and improvements does the update bring?

As with every new version of Windows, even with Windows 11 we see the introduction of changes e new features. The one that most catches the eye is certainly the renewal of the graphic interface, with new lines that follow the dictates of Microsoft’s Fluent Design, which aims to make the user experience even simpler and more intuitive. The news obviously does not stop there: in Windows 11 the Widget, that group the latest news, photos, information, interests, weather forecasts and much more, all within a dedicated screen that can be completely customized and easily recalled via a button on the application bar, or with the Win + W key combination. snap layout (or block layout) allow you to speed up your work and improve productivity by quickly repositioning different windows on the screen by pressing the Win + Z combination and selecting one of the available layouts, Microsoft Teams integration allows you to communicate with friends, relatives or colleagues in an even easier way, the news of the area Windows Ink improve even more the use of your convertible or 2 in 1 with the stylus.

In addition to what has just been described, Windows 11 also introduces several improvements and changes “under the hood”, which allow the operating system to better adapt to the needs of those who use it: the general experience and workflows will be smoother and faster, while the Gamers will notice performance improvements and fewer distractions.

Credit: Microsoft

Are you wondering how much the update costs? Don’t worry: upgrading to Windows 11 is completely free. If you have a compatible Windows 10 computer and want to upgrade to Windows 11, you won’t have to pay a cent, as your license will also be valid for the new version of the operating system.

As for the compatibility of Windows 11 with existing machines, as you may know, the minimum requirements are quite high: it is necessary to have a recent processor, belonging to the AMD Ryzen 2000, Intel Core 8000 or later families, at least 4GB of RAM memory , compatibility with UEFI firmware and above all Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. If you don’t know if your current PC is compatible or not, or you don’t know how to check compatibility, don’t worry: Microsoft provides a very handy program, called PC Health Check, that checks for you the compatibility of your computer with Windows 11; if the hardware meets the minimum requirements you can update, through the aforementioned Windows Update notification or by forcing the Microsoft “Windows 11 Update Assistant” program; if there are any problems, the PC Health Check application will notify you which components are not compatible.

In case your PC doesn’t support the new Windows, it might be a great time to buy a new car, Since all Windows 10 laptops on the market can be upgraded to Windows 11. But what if you upgrade to Windows 11, but don’t like the new OS? Luckily, after the update Microsoft gives 10 days to return to Windows 10 “Without consequences”: if you try Windows 11 and you don’t like it, you can restore your PC to Windows 10 without losing any data or programs. In short, Microsoft also offers a safe way out for the most hesitant, so why not upgrade to Windows 11 and give the new operating system a chance, even if you’re not entirely convinced?