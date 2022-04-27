Sports

Thauvin’s indiscipline in Tigres that Ferretti would prevent but Miguel Herrera does allow

Florian Thauvin player of Tigres, Miguel Herrera DT of Tigres and Ricardo Ferretti, DT of Bravos de Juárez.
tigers has fallen into an important rut of results in the last week after falling resoundingly against Necaxa and América without being able to score a goal, with which lost the opportunity to finish the regular tournament as the leader of Mexican soccer.

It is in this sense that Florian’s level of play has been highlighted in an important way Thauvinwho regrets being the highest paid player in Liga MX and has shrunk in the moments of greatest Pressure of this tournament when the team does not find lines Of attack.

To this must be added a situation of indiscipline that was lived only with the camera of a journalist from TUDNwhich surely would not have been presented with a technical director who likes a lot of respect and authority such as Ricardo Ferretti.

What was Thauvin’s indiscipline situation?

It was this Saturday when at minute 62 of the game against America, Thauvin claimed to Miguel blacksmith to get it out of change, and then proceed to despise the service of a prop man and a cooler in front of the bench, to which he then proceeded to sit.

