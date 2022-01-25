the 1.0.3 update on PC improves performance and crashes, solving a single problem – Nerd4.life

God of War updated toupdate 1.0.3, on PC. The patch is concerned with improving performance and canceling crashes, all by solving a single problem. Let’s see the details of the update.

God of War update 1.0.3 is very small and in patch notes there is only one entry: “Fixed an issue causing memory allocation leaks that can lead to performance degradation or game client crash.”

Kratos on top of a mountain in God of War

God of War writers also shared a message with fans on Steam: “Thanks to everyone who reported the memory loss issue and assisted us tremendously by sharing information about their setup – we appreciate that you put in the extra effort.”

The success of the game is remarkable on PC, as God of War has surpassed one million copies on Steam according to new estimates.

The reasons for the success are quite obvious, but you can read our review, in which we explain that: “God of War arrives on PC with a well-optimized conversion and able to generate with a very high frame rate even in native 4K provided to have a configuration that lives up to expectations. This does not mean, however, that mid-range and low-end computers have been cut out because the native support for NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FidelityFx Super Resolution is able to strongly push the count upwards. of frames without noticeable decreases in quality, especially in comparison to the original work on PS4 and PS5. “