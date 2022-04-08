The 10 award-winning films that are hidden in the Netflix catalog

When they were in the movie theaters they were all the rage, the critics accompanied them and at the award ceremonies they were the most applauded. They all went down in history and no matter how much time passes, They will always be award-winning films in their category. However, the billboard of the cinemas has to be constantly renewed. They left and left the big screen to find another place.

Today, these ten films are available on Netflix for anyone who, with their subscription, wants to get closer to see a mega production. Dramas, animated, musical, based on real events and with enviable casts. A selection for all tastes, enjoyable at any time of year and any time of day.

A British-American proposal directed by Christopher Nolan and performed by Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Harry Styles among other great artists. The film has to its credit three Oscars: Best Sound, Best Sound Editing and Best Editing.

As for history, it shows the events that occurred in the French city of the same name between May and June 1940 when, in the midst of World War II, the Allies carried out Operation Dynamo to evacuate his army besieged by the troops of Nazi Germany. Life stories, the fear of war and the harshness of the war in the service of a great film. | Watch dunkirk

The production with which Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Oscar for Best Actor. Tom Hardy, Willam Pulter and Domhnall Gleeson completed a cast that took, at that time, 12 nominations Y three statuettes: the aforementioned, Best Director (Alejandro Gómez Iñárritu) and Best Cinematography).

The story is based on Michael Punke’s 2002 novel of the same name and follows the story of a group of men who are robbed and ambushed in 1823 Louisiana by natives. When one of them is wounded by a bear on the run, Andrew Henry (Domhnall Gleeson) decides to abandon him to his fate. | Watch The Revenant

A British film that achieved great critical reception and an acclaimed presentation when it was screened at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019. This film didn’t get an Oscar but yes a precious local award: Chiwelet Ejiofor won the award for Best Supporting Actor given by British Independent Film Awards, the British awards for the best independent films.

As for the plot, it follows a 13-year-old boy who is expelled from a school because his family cannot pay the fee. As a result of this, learn to build a windmill to save his people from famine. A story based on the autobiography of William Kamkwamba. | Watch The boy who tamed the wind

The animated film that was encouraged to face Pixar and fight for an Oscar. Although in the great ceremony it only made it to the nomination, it did win the Annie Award for Best Animated Film in the year of its release.

When Jasper is sent to the town of Smeernburg to learn his father’s trade, he is given a difficult task: Deliver 6,000 letters in a year to avoid being disinherited. However, the rivalry that exists between the inhabitants of the town will make his task difficult until he meets Klaus, a mysterious carpenter who lives in a cabin surrounded by toys. An alternative for the whole family, with a moral, teaching and a very well achieved animation. | Watch Klaus

Scripted by Jack Fincher and directed by David Fincher, this film starring Gary Oldman, Lily Collins Y amanda seyfried had everything to become the most awarded at that time. Although she was highly acclaimed -and also widely seen- “Barely” won two Oscars: Best Production Design and Best Cinematography.

As for the plot, it is a biographical drama that follows the life of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and the process that led to the writing of Citizen Kane (1941). | Watch Mank

Noah Baumbach directing, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern in the cast. A guaranteed success. The film premiered at the Valencia Film Festival on August 29, 2019, but it was its arrival on Netflix that caused a sensation. At a hotly contested Oscars ceremony, won the award for Best Supporting Actress for the role of Laura Dern.

As for the story, it shows how a theater director and an actress struggle to cope and overcome their divorce, which leads them to an extreme in their personal and creative lives while figuring out how to get along to preserve their son. | Watch story of a marriage

Christopher Nolan brought to Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano and the entire audience on a journey through memory, memories and the desperation of not knowing what is happening. Despite the great appraisal of the critics, it did not win an Oscar but it did win a British Independent Film Award to Best film.

memento closely follows Leonard, a man who suffers from anterograde amnesia after a severe brain trauma. He is unable to store new memories, so everything he does when the day begins he forgets after a few hours. To keep track of his life, he uses a snapshot system to keep track of the people he knows and the things he does. Nevertheless, he has a present memory: the rape and murder of his wife. With the difficulties that this implies, will seek revenge. | Watch memento

The South Korean film that triumphed at the Oscars and won the award for Best Film still has something to talk about. Good criticism and good plot that results in an extremely captivating setting.

The Kim family struggles to make ends meet and bends over backwards to earn every penny they can. One day, they find a rare opportunity: scamming some millionaires by making them believe that they are the professionals they need to serve at home. So everyone starts to get a job on the property but without clarifying that they are related. The tension begins to grow and a strange accident causes a plot twist that was the great surprise of the film. | Watch parasite

Aaron Sorkin directed a piece that managed to take the Golden Globe for Best Director in the year of its launch and other six nominations to the Oscars. Of historical genre and legal drama, it is based on the events that occurred to the famous group chicago sevens in 1968.

The young people were accused of conspiracy and inciting a riot in the midst of the protests and repression that took place in the city of Chicago within the framework of the Democratic National Convention of the aforementioned year. The movie shows the trial process, the life stories of each of those arrested and how only they were prosecuted for what happened. | Watch The trial of the Chicago 7

The musical and drama that narrates the life of the famous musician Elton John It is already part of the story and not only for telling the intimacies of the beginnings, rise, decline and peak of the singer but for narrating the story with Elton’s own songs.

Taron Egerton’s praised performance as the lead earned the film a Golden Globe for Best Actor and a Oscar award a best original song for John and Bernie Taupin for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”. | Watch Rocketman