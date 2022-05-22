The 10 best action movies of 2022 (and where to watch them)
Action cinema is the quintessential film genre. The thrashing, the jumps from roof to roof, the martial arts and the explosions are, quite simply, the ballet of cinema. In the best action movies, what matters is not so much the story -which is also, why not- as the thousand ingenious ways of taking the cinematographic to a new place, of narrating exclusively with the images and knowing how to choreograph the camera with the bodies.
If you like action movies, that is, if you like movies, you will be worried about where the genre is headed these days. Is there a premiere in 2022 that deserves to delay the millionth marathon of Crystal jungle? Otherwise you would not be reading this article. After the films of the 1980s and Hong Kong cinema, action cinema began the 21st century by hybridizing with other genres and adapting to franchises, so that to speak of an action film as Matrix it was also to refer to the best science fiction movies; as well as talk about Jungle Cruise It involves talking about the best adventure movies and the best recent comedies. Above all, talking about action now implies talking about superhero movies, about the Mission Impossible saga. or from Fast & Furious. Or from the mother franchise of tAll of them: the James Bond movies.
Much of the action releases of 2022 that generate the most expectation are Marvel movies, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the head, followed by the next Thor: Love and Thunder Y Black Panther. For its part, DC will premiere Shazam 2 and Dwayne Johnson’s debut as a superhero in Black Adam. On the other hand, the big franchises have taken the year off this 2022, with James Bond looking for a worthy candidate to succeed Daniel Craig and Fast & Furious 10 Y Mission Impossible 8 scheduled for 2023 and 2024 respectively. What we will see is the fourth installment of The mercenariesthe nostalgic franchise that represents the genre with all the purity of the 80s.
The question may be whether superhero movies and franchises haven’t absorbed all of action movies. Not fortunately. Netflix is embracing some of that mid-budget action cinema in titles like Kate Y tyler rake, which premieres a sequel this year; there are great firms like Michael Bay and Roland Emmerich that continue to maintain their personal stamp; producers like Tom Cruise who keep the ’80s spirit and quality action alive; and films, both in Asia and in Hollywood, that continue to put pure, adult action above the demands of all audiences.
Join us to best action movies of 2022strictly ordered according to their voltage from worst to best.
We must thank Sony for the efforts to turn the universe of Spider-Man villains into something radically different from other superhero movies, although for now the only thing it has achieved is that there are those who say that Morbius is a plagiarism Venom. Marvel’s vampire has had a disastrous reception, with Jared Leto, who hadn’t starred in a blockbuster in 10 years, stumbling again in his attempts to be a charismatic villain after the Joker.
Ghostland Prisoners
Sion Sono and Nicolas Cage were destined to work together considering their love for bizarre, thrash and surreal cinema and that Sono adores Nicolas Cage in Wild Heart. The premise of Ghostland Prisoners does not disappoint: in a dystopian world inspired by Mad Max, Nicolas Cage has to rescue the runaway daughter of a local mobster and governor. To make sure he keeps the deal he wears a leather suit with explosive charges: on his neck, arms and testicles. He’s not going to finish the movie without you seeing several of them blow up. It’s a trash delirium, a pastiche between spaghetti westerns, samurai movies and Tarantino’s pop that is not suitable for all audiences, but if you find yourself among the chosen ones it is one of the rarest and most unforgettable experiences of the year.
Between a new Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and a gymkhana inspired by The Goonies,video game adaptation of Uncharted It has been a box office success and promises to become an adventure franchise. Its action scenes, with Holland as acrobatic as in Marvel, are really enjoyable (if you don’t mind finding a few more moments typical of video game cinematics). A Uncharted it just lacks a bit of that essential atmosphere in any adventure movie.
The best and the worst thing that can be said about Roland Emmerich is that his cinema has not changed a bit since the 90s. moon fall humanity is again threatened (ie the United States) and the natural disasters of Tomorrow are combined with conspiracy theories and the alien threat of Independence Day. This time: it is the Moon, which has fallen out of its orbit and is heading towards Earth. Again we see incapable Pentagon bosses, battle-hardened civilians and freelancers determined to face the apocalypse, incredible shots of human extinction and a constant and naive epic of characters competing with each other for their ability to sacrifice. Who we will not see, alas, is Will Smith.
A writer of romance novels in exotic places is kidnapped by a billionaire who wants to find a treasure and will have to be rescued by the model of her book covers. If the argument of The lost City It hasn’t been enough to attract the public to theaters. I don’t know what else can be done. With Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe in the lead, the film works as Jungle Cruise last year: tireless entertainment to enjoy with the charisma of the best Hollywood. Sorry Tom Holland.
Between Christopher Nolan’s Batman and Tim Burton’s, without deciding on either of them, the new Batman movie finds its main attraction in a detective plot taken from Seven, in his photography and a top-notch cast. Zöe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro and Barry Keoghan join Robert Pattinson as the new Batman.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Roger Eggers continues exploring folklore from the codes of terror as he did in The witch either The lighthouse but, this time, with a whole blockbuster full of stars: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Björk… The box office has not valued the film as it deserved, but this Vikings story y cape and witchcraft is packed with mind-blowing visuals and some violent and disturbing action scenes, which are everything you could hope for from a spiritual successor to Conan the barbarian.
Ambulance. escape plan
Michael Bay, the king of explosions, returns to theaters to take action cinema to another dimension. In an ambulance. When brothers Will and Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) fail in a Los Angeles bank robbery, they decide to hijack an ambulance with the wounded man and the emergency room expert (Eiza González) inside. ambulance It’s everything you could ask for in a Michael Bay movie and also a lesson in all the possibilities of using drones within the reach of an adrenaline-addicted director.
I find it hard to think that this 2022 can bring us an action movie as good as the protégé. Martin Campbell (Royal Casino) takes us back to the 90s with a classic action movie, a cross between a Mr and Mrs smith most stark and tragic and Nikita, tough to kill where the action scenes are filmed as a sexual encounter. It also reminds us that Michael Keaton and Maggie Q are still the best action heroes we can imagine.
