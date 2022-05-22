The 10 best action movies of 2022 (and where to watch them)

Action cinema is the quintessential film genre. The thrashing, the jumps from roof to roof, the martial arts and the explosions are, quite simply, the ballet of cinema. In the best action movies, what matters is not so much the story -which is also, why not- as the thousand ingenious ways of taking the cinematographic to a new place, of narrating exclusively with the images and knowing how to choreograph the camera with the bodies.

If you like action movies, that is, if you like movies, you will be worried about where the genre is headed these days. Is there a premiere in 2022 that deserves to delay the millionth marathon of Crystal jungle? Otherwise you would not be reading this article. After the films of the 1980s and Hong Kong cinema, action cinema began the 21st century by hybridizing with other genres and adapting to franchises, so that to speak of an action film as Matrix it was also to refer to the best science fiction movies; as well as talk about Jungle Cruise It involves talking about the best adventure movies and the best recent comedies. Above all, talking about action now implies talking about superhero movies, about the Mission Impossible saga. or from Fast & Furious. Or from the mother franchise of tAll of them: the James Bond movies.

Much of the action releases of 2022 that generate the most expectation are Marvel movies, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the head, followed by the next Thor: Love and Thunder Y Black Panther. For its part, DC will premiere Shazam 2 and Dwayne Johnson’s debut as a superhero in Black Adam. On the other hand, the big franchises have taken the year off this 2022, with James Bond looking for a worthy candidate to succeed Daniel Craig and Fast & Furious 10 Y Mission Impossible 8 scheduled for 2023 and 2024 respectively. What we will see is the fourth installment of The mercenariesthe nostalgic franchise that represents the genre with all the purity of the 80s.

The question may be whether superhero movies and franchises haven’t absorbed all of action movies. Not fortunately. Netflix is ​​embracing some of that mid-budget action cinema in titles like Kate Y tyler rake, which premieres a sequel this year; there are great firms like Michael Bay and Roland Emmerich that continue to maintain their personal stamp; producers like Tom Cruise who keep the ’80s spirit and quality action alive; and films, both in Asia and in Hollywood, that continue to put pure, adult action above the demands of all audiences.

Join us to best action movies of 2022strictly ordered according to their voltage from worst to best.

