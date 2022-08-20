On Saturday, August 20, actress Amy Adams will turn 47. The American interpreter has an outstanding career, appearing in acclaimed films such as Encantada, La Arrival, Nocturnal Animals, Julie and Julia, La Doubt and Her.

In her career she has six Oscar nominations: five for best supporting actress for her roles in Junebug, Doubt, The Fighter, The Master and Vice. She also has a best actress for The Great American Swindle. She has also won two Golden Globes and seven Bafta nominations.

On the day of her birthday, we leave you the 10 best Amy Adams movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 Best Amy Adams Movies According To IMDb

10.- The Master (7.1)

A naval veteran returns home from the war, unsettled and unsure about his future. He is drawn to The Cause and its charismatic leader. With Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hofmann and Amy Adams. On HBOMax.

9.- The great American scam (7.2)

A con man and his seductive partner are forced to work for a hot-headed FBI agent who draws them into a world of mobsters. With Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Renner and Jennifer Lawrence.

8.- Vice (7.2)

The story of Dick Cheney, a Washington bureaucrat who amassed immense power as George W Bush’s vice president, shaping the country and the world in ways we still feel today. With Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell.

7.- Doubt (7.5)

The director of a Catholic school questions the ambiguous relationship between one of the priests and a young student. With Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Philip Seymour Hofmann and Viola Davis.

6.- Nocturnal animals (7.5)

A wealthy art gallery owner receives a draft of her ex-husband’s new novel, a violent thriller. With Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. On Amazon Prime Video.

5.- The fighter (7.8)

Based on the story of Micky Ward, a young boxer trying to escape the shadow of his more famous but troubled older brother and get his own shot at greatness. With Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale and Amy Adams. Available on Amazon Prime Video

4.- The Arrival (7.9)

A linguist is recruited by the military to communicate with alien life forms after twelve mysterious spaceships land around the world. With Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker.

3.- Her (8.0)

In the near future, a lonely writer develops an unlikely relationship with an operating system designed to meet his every need. With Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara and Scarlett Johansson.

2.- Zack Snyder’s Justice League (8.0)

Determined to ensure that Superman’s ultimate sacrifice is not in vain, Bruce Wayne joins forces with Diana Prince to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an impending threat of catastrophic proportions. With Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot and Amy Adams. Available on HBO Max.

1.- Catch me if you can (8.1)

Just 21 years old, Frank is a skilled forger who has been posing as a doctor, lawyer and pilot. FBI agent Carl becomes obsessed with tracking down the scammer, which he enjoys chasing. With Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken and Amy Adams. He is on Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.