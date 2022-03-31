The 10 best applications to play pranks on your friends

Related news

April 1 is the Anglo-Saxon equivalent of our December 28, the official day for many to play pranks. Even companies launch surreal products following the festive mood. And if you want to join us, we have compiled some ideal applications to play pranks that you can download to your Android mobile or tablet to have a laugh at the expense of your friends. There are some that you can use in person and others that consist of calls or messages.

ants on screen





This application is simple, but effective. What it does is simulate that there are several ants running around your screen, even letting you choose the number of these insects there are and the speed at which they go. It may be a good idea to activate this application and leave your phone with someone. Simply by reflex action, he will get a little scare.

Download this app on Google Play.

air horn





This other prank app can make shrill sounds like a horn to give someone a little scare. It has several types of sounds, including a siren, a horn, a noisemaker or a clown horn, among others.

Download this app on Google Play.

Haircut

hair clipper

The Free Android

Hair Clipper, which is what this is called, emulates the sound of a hair cutting machine and other strident objects. The idea is that you bring the mobile, without being seen, to the head of the person whose hair you want to make them believe that you are doing it.

Download this app on Google Play.

voice changer with effects





If you want to change your voice with a distorter and apply different effects to it to send funny audios or simply to try it out with your friends, this application is ideal. This recorder is not live, but you will have to say a phrase or word and then try the different options that exist.

Download this app on Google Play.

lie detector test

Lie detector

The Free Android

One of the most classic prank apps. This pretend to be a lie detector but with the particularity that it is you who controls the result by pressing the volume up key to make it true or the volume down key to make it a lie.

Download this app on Google Play.

Spider Filter



Spider Filter

El Androide Libre

Con una idea similar a la de las hormigas en pantalla, esta aplicación para bromas pone arañas saliendo de la pantalla que puedes utilizar, por ejemplo, con la cámara abierta a hacer un selfie.

Descarga esta aplicación en Google Play.

Fake Chat Conversations



Perfil para la conversación falsa

El Androide Libre

Puedes simular conversaciones a tu gusto en esta aplicación de bromas con la que seguro podrás sorprender a algún amigo. Para evitar que sea usada con malas intenciones, cuenta con una marca de agua que revela que es una conversación falsa.

Descarga esta aplicación en Google Play.

Llamada falsa





Just like with fake conversations, a fake call can be an interesting prank so that when your friend sees who’s calling, take a surprise by the person you have decided that makes you this lie call.

Download this app on Google Play.

JuasApp





This application offers you a series of prank calls that it can make to the phone that you enter for it while you listen to it. These are real calls, so you’ll have to give the number of the person you want to prank.

Download this app on Google Play.

blank messages

blank message on whatsapp

The Free Android

This app seeks to confuse your contacts by generating blank spaces so that send in a message in the app you want. It will seem that you have sent something, but that they cannot see it, and they will surely end up asking you.

Download this app on Google Play.

