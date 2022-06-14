The 10 best attractions and amusement parks for 2022, according to Tripadvisor

(CNN) — A dreamy cathedral with a design unique in Europe that has been under construction since 1882 is the world’s top attraction for 2022, according to Tripadvisor reviewers.

Every year, the travel guidance platform launches a series of Travelers’ Choice Awards. It handed out awards for the best destinations and best beaches earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Tripadvisor featured “Best of the Best Things to Do” in 11 categories, including top US and world attractions, theme parks and overall best experiences.

Spain and Italy are hot in this year’s global attractions, occupying the middle of the list. These are the 10 best, according to Tripadvisor:

1. Basilica of the Holy Family. Barcelona, ​​Spain

2. Colosseum. Rome Italy.

3. Empire State Building. New York City, United States.

4. Center of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

5. Gallerie Degli Uffizi. Florence, Italy.

6. Spain Square. Sevilla Spain.

7. Iguazu Falls. Foz do Iguacu, Brazil.

8. The Roman Baths. Bath, UK.

9. Garden of the gods. Colorado Springs, Colo. USA.

10. Trevi Fountain. Rome Italy.

More about the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia

The basilica was the vision of innovative architect Antoni Gaudí, who became a leading figure in modern architecture. The basilica was vandalized during the Spanish Civil War during the 1930s, and its façade and nativity crypt received UNESCO World Heritage status in 2005.

Its unusual architectural style is considered to be a mix of Catalan Modernisme, Spanish Late Gothic, Catalan Noucentisme, and Art Nouveau. The basilica is a tourist magnet in Barcelona, ​​a lively and cosmopolitan city renowned for its art, culture and food.

To check for yourself and enter Spain, you will need to present a certificate showing full vaccination, a negative result of a covid-19 test or a certificate of recovery from June 11.

America’s Top 10 Attractions

The Big Apple has three impressive places. The top 10 attractions in the US are:

1.Empire State Building – New York City

2.Garden of the Gods —Colorado Springs, Colo.

3.Central Park – New York City

4. Iolani Palace — Honolulu

5. Biltmore —Asheville, North Carolina

6. National 9/11 Memorial and Museum – New York City

7. Arches National Park —Moab, Utah

8. National World War II Museum – New Orleans

9. Preservation of Taliesin —Spring Green, Wisconsin

10. Stetson Mansion —DeLand, Fla.

Quickly achieving iconic status after it opened in 1931, the Empire State Building offers stunning views of Manhattan and beyond from observatories on its 86th and 102nd floors.

The 10 best amusement and water parks in the world

It is a good year for Spain, which also achieved first place in this category. Brazil had a good performance with three parks. The top 10 water and amusement parks are:

1. Siam Park — Adeje, Spain

2. Puy du Fou — Les Epesses, France

3. Beto Carrero World — Penha, Brazil

4. Puy du Fou Spain — Toledo, Spain

5. The Milky Way Adventure Park — Clovelly, UK

6.Hot Park — Rio Quente, Brazil

7. Waterbom Bali —Kuta, Indonesia

8. Dollywood —Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

9. Universal’s Islands of Adventure — Orlando

10. Terra Magica Florybal Park — Cinnamon, Brazil

Siam Park is a water park in Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands. The theme of the park is Thai. One of the rides there is called The Vulcano, which goes in the dark and features a laser light show.

Top 10 Amusement and Water Parks in the US

Two parks that made the top 10 in the world top the US version. Unsurprisingly, Florida parks dominate this list.

1. Dollywood— Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

2. Universal’s Islands of Adventure — Orlando

3. Magic Kingdom Park — Orlando

4. Universal Studios Hollywood – The Angels

5. Universal Studios Florida — Orlando

6. Silver Dollar City —Branson, Missouri

7. Funland —Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

8. Fun Spot America — Kissimmee, Fla.

9. Santa’s Village —Jefferson, New Hampshire

10. Busch Gardens —Tampa, Fla.

Located in the mountains of eastern Tennessee, Dollywood officially opened in 1986. But there has been an amusement park on the site since 1961, with several name changes before the Dollywood brand took over and took off, bringing fans into the house. of Parton Mountain in Tennessee.

tourist experiences

Tripadvisor is emphasizing experiences in this year’s awards, especially those offered by tour operators.

“The awards provide well-deserved recognition to skilled and hard-working tour operators who have succeeded in delivering exceptional experiences to their guests while they are still navigating the pandemic,” said Kate Urquhart, general manager of experiences at Tripadvisor, in a statement.

Outdoor activities dominated the 2021 awards, Tripadvisor said, and did another strong showing in 2022. But city tours are also becoming more popular for 2022, according to the press release.

Here are the #1 overall experiences:

World: Amsterdam Open Boat Canal Cruise – Live Guide – from Anne Frank House; Amsterdam.

USA: North Shore Tour (70%) and Sightseeing (30%); Honolulu.

The Travelers’ Choice Awards also recognize the best dining experiences; nature and outdoor activities; cultural and historical tours and more.

How the winners are chosen

According to Tripadvisor, the Best Things to Do awards “are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings of experiences, tours, activities, and attractions on Tripadvisor… from May 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process.

“Experiences are classified as bookable tours and activities on Tripadvisor. Non-bookable experiences or attractions are activities on Tripadvisor that travelers can visit without booking any tickets.”