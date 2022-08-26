This Thursday, August 25, actress Blake Lively turns 35. The American interpreter rose to fame by giving life to Serena Van der Woodsen, the protagonist of the series Gossip Girl (which you can see on HBO Max).

The actress, who is married to Ryan Reynolds, has participated in her career in films such as Green Lantern, Adaline’s Secret, Dangerous Attraction, A Small Favor and The Rhythm of Vengeance.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you the 10 best Blake Lively movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

Blake Lively’s Top 10 Movies According to IMDb

10.- The private life of Pippa Lee (6.3)

After her husband forces her to move into a retirement community, Pippa Lee engages in a period of reflection and finds herself headed for a quiet nervous breakdown. With Robin Wright, Blake Lively, Julianne Moore, Keanu Reeves and Alan Arkin.

9.- Deep fear (6.3)

Just 600 feet from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white shark. With Blake Lively. It’s on Netflix

8.- Accepted (6.4)

A high school kid who is rejected by every college he applied to opts to start his own, the South Harmon Institute of Technology. With Justin Long, Jonah Hill and Blake Lively. Available on Netflix.

7.- Savages (6.4)

Two entrepreneurs from the world of marijuana team up with a shady DEA agent to confront the drug lord who kidnapped his girlfriend and wants to take the business away from them. With Blake Lively, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Taylor Kitsch, Benicio del Toro, John Travolta and Salma Hayek. on netflix

6.- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (6.5)

Four best friends hatch a plan to stay connected as their lives go in different directions. With Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Blake Lively.

5.- Cafe Society (6.6)

In the 1930s, a Bronx man moves to Hollywood and falls in love with a young woman who is seeing a married man. With Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Blake Lively and Steve Carell.

4.- A small favor (6.8)

A woman tries to discover the truth after the disappearance of her best friend. With Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

3.- Elvis & Anabelle (7.1)

A funeral home owner’s son revives a beauty pageant rep who tragically died. With Max Minghella, Blake Lively and Joe Mantegna.

2.- Adaline’s secret (7,2)

Adaline Bowman was born in 1908, but after suffering an accident she acquired eternal youth. After decades of solitary life, she meets Ellis Jones, a young man for whom she would be worth losing immortality for. She with Blake Lively, Michael Huisman and Harrison Ford. On Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

1.- Dangerous attraction (7.5)

A clever group of thieves robs a bank and holds Claire, the deputy manager, hostage. Things start to get complicated when one of the gang members falls in love with her. With Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm and Blake Lively. Available on HBO Max.