The 10 best cell phones with 5G for less than $400 thousand

Little by little, we are entering a new generation of data transmission for our smartphones. An era where speed will be a fundamental factor, but also the lack of latency (or delay) between one device and another, the possibility of connecting even if you are in the middle of a crowd —a sporting event, a massive recital or at a party end of the year. 5G can make all of that possible, and let’s face it: it’s pretty cool to see the icon lit up at the top of the phone.

As with the adoption of any new technology, the transition will be a process of gradual assimilation, as people effectively exchange their current cell phones for ones that can connect to these new networks. The more devices are connected to 5G, the faster the deployment and the chances that we all benefit from it.

But changing a mobile device — much less for a new one — is not something that the vast majority can do overnight. We are talking about state-of-the-art devices, which almost always have very high prices. And although these values ​​will go down progressively as more models come out and the network becomes more widespread, in the local market we already have several alternatives, from different manufacturers and not so expensive to access 5G networks. These are the most outstanding models that are under $400 thousand.

The world’s leading cell phone manufacturer has entry-level 5G models for those who cannot access its top line, the Galaxy S22. As an alternative, there is the Galaxy A53, which we could classify as one of the best mid-range cell phones available. However, since it was just launched, its price ranges slightly above $400 thousand

A cheaper option is Galaxy A52, which has a large 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a good processor, a good camera and a solid battery. What better.

But he’s not the only one. We also have the Galaxy A32, of the same size, but with a somewhat more discreet processor, although with a generous 5,000 mAh battery. Finally, for less than $200 thousand, we have the Galaxy A22, perhaps the cheapest device on this list. It has a large 6.6″ screen and a 48 MP triple camera. Not bad for that price.

The Chinese giant has multiple teams for all tastes and pockets. But the one recommended this time is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, one of the cheapest models with 5G and with very good features. We are talking about a phone with a 6.55″ AMOLED screen, 8GB of RAM, fast charging and a more than decent camera. In other words, an excellent price/quality ratio.

Similarly, we find Redmi, one of Xiaomi’s sub-brands, cheaper than the main brand. In his catalog is the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (and its cheaper version, the Redmi Note 10which came out last year).

Motorola, owned by Lenovo since 2014, is a great connoisseur of the mid-range that manages to adjust, in its variety of models, to all needs and budgets. For this reason, it is the brand that has the most intermediate-priced 5G models available in the local market.

We start with the Motorola G100, one of the best mid-range cell phones that we tested last year, since in addition to having a large battery and a 64 MP main camera, it can reach up to 12 GB of RAM. Oh, and it has a headphone jack.

Then we have various models, such as the Motorola Edge 20 Litethe Motorola G71the Motorola G51 and finally, the Motorola G50, younger brother of the G100 and can be found for less than $200 thousand. To gloat.

The Chinese giant, which successfully managed to penetrate the western market as a pioneer until the ban imposed by Donald Trump, little by little begins to rise and reclaim its seat of glory. And to keep a firm footing in the mid-range, Huawei has its Nova line, which precisely has a 5G model.

This is the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G, a cell phone that has been around the market for some time, which makes it one of the cheapest and most reliable alternatives available today. It is a 6.5-inch model, 64 MP main camera and a 4,000 mAh battery. That is to say, it does the job well for a not-so-demanding public. And of course it’s 5G.

One of the fastest growing Chinese brands also has a very interesting and attractive model at a reasonable price, ideal for fully entering 5G technology. It is the Vivo V21 5G, which has a 6.44″ screen, a refined design and a very good balance between price and performance, speed and especially its front camera for selfie.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand, aimed at young people who like to play video games without overpaying, has already released two 5G models that are below our ceiling and that are not bad at all in terms of their characteristics.

The first is the Bit X4 Pro 5Gwhich perhaps has the best specifications on this list, with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate, a good processor, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 108-megapixel main camera.

Even cheaper is Little M4 Pro, which is slightly smaller in size than its older brother and has somewhat reduced features, but its price is also lower. The good thing is that it is compatible with 5G networks and its value is very affordable.

*Product prices in this article are current as of April 19. Prices and availability may change.