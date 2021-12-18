The 10 best ‘classic’ films to see at Christmas

We already know what will happen: after a couple of days spent with loved ones, after having swallowed a wide range of animal proteins, sauces of all kinds, sweets of all varieties, drinks at will and so on, the belly will claim revenge. All while trying to keep the promise not to talk about politics at the table.

In assembling this list (the appreciation of which will certainly depend on everyone’s tastes), I did not realize that I had practically divided it between things I saw on TV as a child and the films released since I became an alleged adult. So, in that spirit, here are my picks, not in order from one to 10, but rather by theatrical release date.

Happy holidays everyone!

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

After mixed response from critics and box office failure upon release, director Frank Capra’s classic fantasy and timeless drama centers on George Bailey (James Stewart), a disheartened man whose suicide attempt on the eve Christmas is interrupted by his guardian angel Clarence (Henry Travers). George soon discovers that no one in his hometown – including his wife Mary (Donna Reed) – ‘recognizes him’, and eventually realizes that he is truly living a wonderful life.

The miracle of the 34th street (1947)

9-year-old Natalie Wood plays Susan, the daughter of Doris (Maureen O’Hara), a divorcee who works for Macy’s. After she hires Kris (Edmund Gwenn) as the shop’s Santa, he – to Susan’s cautious amazement – claims to be the ‘real’ Santa. A sly comedy far ahead of its time, the poignant tome by writer and director George Seaton is never pimp as it speaks to the child in all of us. Avoiding the 1994 remake is highly recommended.

A Christmas Carol (1951)

Arguably the best of the 27 screen adaptations of Charles Dickens’ short novel, it stars Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge, a short-tempered and heartless miser. Rather than glossing over or softening some of the darker elements of the story as other adaptations before and after have done, director Brian Desmond Hurst’s version remains closest to the book’s often somber tone.

White Christmas (1954)

Director Michael Curtiz (‘Angels with Dirty Faces’, ‘Casablanca’, ‘Mildred Pierce’) lightens himself up considerably with this musical comedy based on songs by Irving Berlin. Set after World War II, the comrades in arms and singing (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye) perform with (and eventually fall in love with) the sisters (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen). Containing just enough to keep it narratively lively, the film also avoids the often forced and unnatural feel of many Hollywood Golden Age musicals.

The Grinch and the Christmas Tale! (1966)

Based on the 1957 book of the same name by Dr. Seuss, this 25-minute animated television special quickly became an audience favorite. Narrated by Boris Karloff (who also voiced the Grinch), it’s a smooth story in its form, efficient and engaging. While live-action (2000) and animated (2018) films, somewhat bloated and rather lengthy, have both crushed it at the box office, both pales in comparison in quality and durability.

A Ticket for Two – ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ (1987)

Writer and director John Hughes steps out of his usual comfort zone of ‘teenage angst’ with this clever and highly adaptable comedy. In addition to having to use all three forms of transportation in the title to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving, a tense Neal (Steve Martin) must do so in close company with good-natured prankster Del (John Candy). Marking Hughes’ creative zenith, the film mixes absurdity with punctual realism on the way to a heartfelt conclusion, without slipping into molasses-laden sentimentality.

SOS ghosts (1988)

This edgy and often irreverent comedy stars Bill Murray at his best as Frank Cross, a cold and demanding TV executive, who is producing a live, inflated and flamboyant musical version of A Christmas Carol for Christmas Eve. Former authors of SNL, Mitch Glazer and Michael O’Donoghue, retain many elements of the Charles Dickens novel and at the same time make fun of gross Christmas consumerism. The top-tier accompanying cast includes Alfre Woodard, Karen Allen, John Forsythe, Robert Mitchum and Carol Kane.

An explosive Christmas! (1989)

With this screwball comedy, screenwriter John Hughes and director Jeremiah Chechik have done the impossible: a second sequel that actually works great as a stand-alone production. Chevy Chase returns as Clark Griswald, a good-natured buffoon who is determined to put together an ‘old-fashioned family Christmas’, but encounters tribulations on every occasion.

Mom, I Missed the Plane (1990)

Yet another hit written by John Hughes. Director Chris Columbus’ hilarious comedy represents every child’s fantasy and / or nightmare. After realizing that his parents (John Heard and Catherine O’Hara) ‘forgot’ to take him with them on vacation, 8-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) starts doing things he could never do with mom and dad. at home, including fooling two slightly inexperienced thieves (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern).

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Jodie Foster’s second (and best so far) effort as director sees Holly Hunter, Cynthia Stevenson, and Robert Downey, Jr. as brothers who have nothing in common other than blood. When they arrive at their parents’ (Anne Bancroft and Charles Durning) home in Baltimore for Thanksgiving, they respect each other for about 10 minutes but then the fireworks start. Writer WD Richter blends dark humor, physical comedy and heartwarming drama into a perfect and winning ensemble.

