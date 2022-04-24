Within the different film genres, comedy is undoubtedly one of the best remedies to have a good time and distract yourself from the problems that one has in life, which are not usually few.

From the most absurd humor to the most “serious” comedy, this film genre has given us a multitude of films that are well worth having in our movie collection.

However, in the most recent cinema we also find several titles that, in one way or another, have made us laugh out loud.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we have compiled what we consider to be the 10 best comedy, laughter and humor films of the last decade. Take good note!

UNTOUCHABLE

Year : 2011

: 2011 Duration : 109 min.

: 109 min. directors : Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano

: Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano Gender: Dramatic comedy

We start this list of comedy movies with UntouchableFrench film written and directed by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano starring François Cluzet and Omar Sy.

This funny and moving story revolves around Phillippe, an aristocratic quadriplegic who hires the services of Driss, an immigrant recently released from prison, as a home carer. Although both are very different in terms of personality and way of life, little by little Phillippe and Driss will establish a crazy and strong friendship..

HANGOVER 2: NOW IN THAILAND!

Year : 2011

: 2011 Duration : 102 min.

: 102 min. director : Todd Phillips

: Todd Phillips Gender: Comedy

Within what is known as the Hangover trilogy, without a doubt one of the most brutal is Hangover 2: Now in Thailandthe first sequel to the saga directed by Todd Phillips and starring Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Justin Bartha and Ken Jeong, among others.

The saga started with a bachelor party rampage, where three friends wake up with a monumental hangover and do not remember anything they did last night, discovering that the boyfriend has disappeared and in the hotel room there is a baby and a tiger.

In Hangover 2 the situation repeats itself for our protagonists, this time waking up in a hotel in Thailand, again with absolutely no recollection of what happened the night before.

The main problem they face is that Teddy, Lauren’s younger brother, has disappeared, so they will have to gradually put together what they did the night before to find his whereabouts before the wedding between Stu and Lauren takes place.

TED

Year : 2012

: 2012 Duration : 106 min.

: 106 min. director : Seth MacFarlane

: Seth MacFarlane Gender: black comedy

Another of the best comedy movies of the last decade it is teda hilarious film directed by and starring Seth MacFarlane alongside Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis.

Its plot follows the story of John Bennett, a boy who wished that his teddy bear Ted had life, which came true.

This would be a very nice thing if it weren’t for 20 years later, John has become a total slacker like Ted, dedicating himself to smoking joints with his teddy bear..

His poor girlfriend, desperate for the situation, forces John to grow up once and for all and move on in his life. Here we leave our review of Ted.

THE WOLF OF WALL STREET

Year : 2013

: 2013 Duration : 179 min.

: 179 min. director : Martin Scorsese

: Martin Scorsese Gender: Dramatic comedy

Undoubtedly one of Martin Scorsese’s most valued feature films, The wolf of Wall Street It has a cast of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Kyle Chandler, Cristin Milioti, Rob Reiner, Matthew McConaughey, PJ Byrne and Jon Bernthal, among others.

The plot of the film tells the true story of Jordan Belfort, a young man who was looking for the American dream and whose personality changes completely after starting to work in a brokerage firm.

He soon realizes that the most important thing in life is to be ambitious and defraud people for his own benefit, achieving such success and fortune that he ended up being nicknamed The Wolf of Wall Street.

Nevertheless, Jordan and his wolf pack considered discretion an old-fashioned quality and never settled for what they had, something that would take its toll on them in the future.. We leave you here our review of The Wolf of Wall Street.

PAIN AND MONEY

Year : 2013

: 2013 Duration : 129 min.

: 129 min. director : Michael Bay

: Michael Bay Gender: Action Comedy

Following with funniest comedies of the last decade we have Pain and moneya film directed by Michael Bay starring Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, Anthony Mackie and Ed Harris, among others.

They tell the story of two bodybuilders who plan the kidnapping of a rich businessman. During the operation they believe they have killed their victim, but this is not the case.

Once recovered, the businessman hires a private detective to locate his captors in order to take revenge on them. Here you can read our review of Pain and Money.

THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL

Year : 2014

: 2014 Duration : 99 min.

: 99 min. director : Wes Anderson

: Wes Anderson Gender: Comedy

within the best comedy movies of the last decade we have The Grand Budapest Hotela 2014 funny comedy directed by Wes Anderson.

The film features a cast including Ralph Fiennes, Tony Revolori, Saoirse Ronan, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Jude Law, Willem Dafoe, F. Murray Abraham, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray, among many others.

Its plot is about a young woman who finds a book in which the author narrates a trip he made in his youth to the Grand Budapest Hotel in the late 1960s.

When he arrives at the grand Budapest hotel, he meets Zero Moustafa, who tells him how he took over the hotel and why he is unwilling to close it down.

BIRDMAN OR (THE UNEXPECTED VIRTUE OF IGNORANCE)

Year : 2014

: 2014 Duration : 118 min.

: 118 min. director : Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu Gender: black comedy

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Birdman or (the unexpected virtue of ignorance) is an interesting comedy starring Michael Keaton, Emma Stone, Edward Norton, Naomi Watts and Zach Galifianakis, among others.

Its plot revolves around Riggan Thomson, an actor typecast for his role in a superhero movie who is about to give his life a new direction by premiering a play on Broadway to reaffirm his professional career as an actor. Here you can read our review of Birdman.

LOCUST

Year : 2015

: 2015 Duration : 118 min.

: 118 min. director : Yorgos Lanthimos

: Yorgos Lanthimos Gender: black comedy

Continuing with the best of comedy cinema of the last decade we have The Lobster, a film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz.

Its plot presents a dystopian world that has among its rules that singles are arrested and sent to a place known as The Hotel where they have to find a partner within 45 days.

However, if they fail to find a mate within that time, they will be transformed into an animal of their choice and released into El Bosque.

DEADPOOL

Year : 2016

: 2016 Duration : 106 min.

: 106 min. director : Tim Miller

: Tim Miller Gender: superhero comedy

Within the genre of superheroes, without a doubt among the most hilarious we have dead poolfilm based on one of the most popular antiheroes in Marvel comics.

Directed by Tim Miller, Deadpool features actors Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, Gina Carano and TJ Miller, among others.

It tells the story of Wade Wilson, a former Special Forces agent turned mercenary whose life changes completely when he is diagnosed with cancer.

Nevertheless, After being subjected to a cruel experiment, Wade ends up acquiring fast healing powers, becoming the mercenary Deadpool.. We leave you here our review of Deadpool.

DAGGERS IN THE BACK

Year : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 130 min.

: 130 min. director : Ryan Johnson

: Ryan Johnson Gender: mystery comedy

Directed by Ryan Johnson daggers in the back is a fun yet intriguing film that features a cast including Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer, Keith Stanfield and Katherine Langford. among others.

Parodying the typical mystery novels, The film follows the mysterious murder case of renowned mystery author Harlan Thrombey, where all members of his family seem to have plenty of motives to end the patriarch’s life..

The inquisitive detective Benoit Blanc will be in charge of unraveling the mystery, having to move between a web of false leads and interested lies to try to discover the truth behind the writer’s death. You can read our review of Daggers in the Back here.

PARASITES

Year : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 132 min.

: 132 min. director : Bong Joon Ho

: Bong Joon Ho Gender: black comedy

It could not be missing from this list. great comedies of the last decade parasitesone of the great cinematic gems of recent cinema directed by Bong Joon-ho and starring, among others, Song Kang-ho, Lee Seon-gyun, Jang Hye-jin, Cho Yeo-jeong and Choi Woo-sik.

Its plot revolves around a family of misfits to whom luck smiles when the eldest son gets a job as a tutor at the Parks’ house, a well-to-do family.

Right away the boy gains confidence with the Parks and little by little he is “plugging in” his family to other household chores. We leave you here our review of Parasites.

Here we finish our review of what we believe to be the 10 best comedy, laughter and humor films of the last decade.