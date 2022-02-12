The 10 best countries to live in retirement: the ranking

After a life of work, the moment of retirement marks the transition to a new phase in life. In recent years, the phenomenon of emigration of thousands of Italians to Portugal has become known, which encourages the transfer of pensioners through tax concessions, but also thanks to the climate and quality of life. To plan your rest, however, there is not only Lisbon: between natural beauty, taxes and daily costs, Travel and Leisure magazine has drawn up a ranking of the 10 best countries to move to once retired.

The best countries to live after retirement: the characteristics

The withdrawal from one’s occupation can represent for some a great liberation, for others a cause of strong instability, in both cases it is a change that requires planning for one’s future, whatever the age (here we have written on how to calculate the pension on the INPS website).

The New York travel magazine has taken into consideration the ideal characteristics sought by an over-sixty-year-old who has just retired from work and decides to revolutionize his existence (here the latest news on pensions while here to find out about the advance payments for March). And so he identified the most suitable places by examining various factors such as the climate, natural and artistic elements, tax advantages, the level of the health system, the quality and cost of living.

The best countries to live after retirement: Panama

Among the recommended places to retire, ‘Travel and Leisure magazine suggests Panama: the Central American state guarantees a welcoming climate and context in which to live, with average prices that suit all budgets. The health system is both public and private, in this case with high levels but reasonable costs.

The best countries to live after retirement: Portugal

As already said the Portugal represents one of the favorite destinations for Italian retirees, thanks to the natural and cultural charm of the Lusitanian land, but also because of the taxation reserved for older foreign citizens which, despite having risen from 0 to 10%, always represents a level of tax haven.

The best countries to live after retirement: the Dominican Republic

Among the countries of Latin America, the Dominican Republic it is the least expensive tropical island for retirees. Many emigrants besides the capital Santo Domingo have moved to more touristy places like Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, and Boca Chica.

The best countries to live after retirement: Spain

Obviously very similar to Italy, the Spain it stands out for its climate, food and the possibility of choosing between coastal locations and cities with great artistic beauties.

The best countries to live after retirement: Costa Rica

Like Panama, the Costa Rica is a Central American country characterized by a vast natural wealth, which extends from the Caribbean Sea to the Pacific Ocean, between beaches and river forests.

The best countries to live after retirement: Malta

Island in the Mediterranean a stone’s throw from Italy, Malta it offers a warm climate and its private healthcare system is recommended by Travel and Leisure for foreigners who do not have access to public facility care.

The best countries to live after retirement: Ecuador

Flying to South America you will find another country for those who love tropical environments such asEcuadorwhich is distinguished by a low cost of living.

The best countries to live after retirement: Mexico

A favorite destination for retirees from the United States, the Mexico offers different environments for climate and natural beauty. Healthcare is available through two government-run programs that cover low-income residents or require the payment of a premium.

The best countries to live after retirement: Colombia

Another country in South America, also there Colombia offers great availability of breathtaking natural scenery between beaches, rainforests and mountains, as well as a low cost of living and discounts for those moving from abroad.

The best countries to live after retirement: the United States

In the US, Florida it is the preferred state for retiring Americans, thanks to the mild climate, miles of coastline, services dedicated to the elderly and tax breaks.