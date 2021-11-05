The 10 best cryptocurrencies to monitor in November

In November the cryptocurrency market it could reserve pleasant surprises for those who decide to keep the right digital currencies in their wallets. All the rules and advice for investing in the digital currency market always remain valid, avoiding scams or loss of money.

there 10 crypto to be monitored carefully in the coming weeks, because they could reserve many surprises for your digital wallet.

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

The first crypto to be monitored in November is precisely the Bitcoin, created in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto (whose true identity is still unknown). The cryptocurrency queen has touched hers all-time high of $ 67,000 last month, after a series of corrections that had brought it under $ 60,000; in the last few days BTC has returned to move above the 62 thousand dollars, an element that seems to confirm the continuation of the upward trend that began months ago.

Many traders think that Bitcoin can reach the target of 100 thousand dollars by the end of the year, while in November the quota could be reached 84 thousand dollars.

2. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, the second crypto with the highest market capitalization, could reach new all-time highs in the coming weeks. Please note that the quotations of Ethereum have passed i $ 4,630 at the beginning of November, a threshold that currently represents the maximum value reached by the cryptocurrency of Vitalik Buterin.

A few days ago in the USA a news was released destined to have an impact on the future movements of Ethereum: the Chicago Mercantile Exchange – one of the largest global markets of derivatives – announced the launch of a mini futures contract on ETH, not negotiable before December.

Several experts agree that this news could help achieve the value of $ 5,000 within the end of the month.

3. Cardano (ADA)

Year to date Cardano has grown more than1.080%, becoming one of the top five cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization. Cardano is a digital currency to be monitored carefully in many respects, first of all the recent introduction of smart contract within its blockchain. This feature has undoubtedly contributed to strengthening its competitiveness against Ethereum and recent analyzes suggest that in the coming weeks each ADA could exceed $ 3. In light of this, buying Cardano could prove to be a good way to make your capital grow.

4. Tether (USDT)

The stablecoin Tether it is one of the digital currencies to keep in one’s wallet, although it is certainly not a crypto famous for its swings. The main feature of Tether – and many other stablecoins – lies in thepeg to a fiat currency.

In the case of Tether it is the US dollar, it follows that 1 USDT corresponds to 1 dollar, except for small movements that usually remain in the range between 0.99 dollars and 1.03 dollars. Many traders regard Tether as a kind of safe haven, therefore, having this cryptocurrency in your wallet can help reduce and combat market risk.

5. Ripple (XRP)

Over the past six months the price of Ripple moved between 1.6 dollars And 1.2 dollars, prices that in some respects reflect the difficulties that the company that owns the XRP network is facing in the USA. In fact, for almost a year the SEC American is waging a legal battle against Ripple Labs Inc., which would have violated the current legislation on the offer to the public of cryptocurrencies. Despite these problems, Ripple Labs is expanding its network in some Asian countries, integrating XRP cryptocurrency into money transfer systems. For these reasons, it is advisable not to neglect Ripple, given that some analyzes would indicate that the value of 2 dollars is imminent.

6. Dogecoin (DOGE)

The Shiba cryptocurrency remains one of the observed specials of the current month. November 2nd Dogecoin had been surpassed in terms of capitalization by Shiba Inu, the second crypto having the Shiba as a symbol.

At the moment, however, the DOGE has again taken the lead on SHIB, although the gap between the capitalizations of the two crypto memes is very small: less than 3 billion dollars. Predicting Dogecoin’s future movements has always been difficult, but there has been a notable growth in trading volume in recent months. Many experts argue that this figure reflects the expansion of the DOGE community, whose enlargement has often favored its appreciation. For this reason, new upward movements are likely to be expected in the following weeks.

7. Solana (SOL)

Solana is one of the most surprising cryptocurrencies of 2021. Its importance is due to the key role that its blockchain plays within the «Decentralized Finance»(DeFi), ie the new financial system without banks and intermediaries that it identifies in the smart contract its central pillar.

Solana recently hit her new all-time high of $ 270 and analysts say they are confident about the continuation of its bullish trend until the beginning of 2022. These optimistic forecasts are fueled by the news regarding the arrival on the SOL blockchain of new DeFi projects, some of which may be available as early as the end of the month. The $ 300 target by that date may not be a difficult goal to achieve, which is why it is recommended to keep this cryptocurrency aside.

8. Binance Coin (BNB)

The official cryptocurrency of the popular exchange since the beginning of the year Binance has seen its prices rise by more than1,900%. Binance Coin it is still watched with interest by traders due to its connection with the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world in terms of daily volumes.

For the moment the price of each BNB is moving above $ 550, value close to the resistance of 560 dollars that some analyzes identify, but it could reach the target of 600 dollars before 2022.

9. Polkadot (DOT)

For several months Polkadot is referred to as possible successor of Ethereum, cryptocurrency with which the founder also shares: in fact Gavin Wood was together with Vitalik Buterin one of the founders of the ETH blockchain, for which he conceived a special programming language Solidity.

In November the value of Polkadot could rise due to the imminent launch of the auctions of parachain, term used to indicate parallel blockchains whose purpose is the support of specific applications. When the start of the DOT parachain auctions was announced in October, he earned more than 24% in a few hours, which is why several analysts expect cryptocurrency growth at the start of the first auction on November 11th.

10. Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

The tenth cryptocurrency to monitor in November is Bitcoin Cash, Altcoin born following a “Hard Fork»Of Bitcoin in 2017. In the last six months BCH has lost a lot of ground, but in the last few weeks its prices have again risen above the 600 dollars. Based on the analysis, a run in the price of Bitcoin Cash can be expected between November and December. Recently the Australian bank Commonwealth Bank – one of the nation’s leading lenders – said it wanted to make available a financial service for the management of crypto assets, which would also include Bitcoin Cash.