The 10 best erotic movies in history (and on which streaming platform can they be seen)

Erotic movies are much more than scenes of high sexual content; In some cases, they become dramas that reflect on desire, loneliness and the anguish of being plunged into a maelstrom of sex from which it is impossible to escape. And the cinema has reflected on it in recent decades, for this I present to you the 10 best erotic movies in history (yes, in no particular order).

9 and a half weeks

When we think of erotic movies, 9 and a half weeks comes to mind. Kim Basinger Y Mickey Rourke star in a film that was nominated for the Razzie Awards (the antithesis of the Oscars), but which ends up being much more interesting than the critics say.

nymphomaniac

In fact, it’s not a movie: there are two, and in total there are more than 5 hours of ardent scenes in which we follow the story of a woman addicted to sex (nymphomaniac, hence the title). Yes ok Lars von Trier is a controversial director, some sexual scenes that seem pornographic were recorded using doubles. Still very intense.

Sees it

It is without a doubt the most explicit erotic film on the list, with scenes dealing with pornography and showing open sex. Gaspar Noah He is one of the most controversial filmmakers in French cinema, and here he proves it again. I’m just telling you that it exists a sequence designed to be seen in 3D in which some fluids ‘jump’ onto the screen. With that I explain everything.

blue velvet

David Lynch directed this typical film noir that combined powerful erotic scenes with a dramatic story that crosses the screen. What happened in a small town in North Carolina?

The stranger of the lake

Controversial film where there are about the cruising, a sexual practice in which men who have sex with men congregate outdoors to practice open relationships. In France, it was a big surprise, but it also received a lot of criticism from the more conservative sector; in reality, a very interesting reflection on loneliness that no one should miss.

And Your Mother Too

Alfonso Cuarondirector of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkabansurprised us all years before with Y Tu Mama Tambien, a film starring Maribel Verdu Y Gael Garcia Bernal which managed to be nominated for an Oscar in 2002 thanks to its screenplay. What would love be like between two young men and a married woman?

dreamers

Eva GreenMichael Pitt Y louis garrel star in this erotic drama directed by Bernardo Bertolucci and what became ipso facto in one of the best erotic movies in history. It is not only eroticism; it is also the story of a very open friendship which can end up breaking for some extremely risky games.

The last Tango in Paris

Bernardo Bertolucci is a controversial director, and that is why he appears twice on this list: on this second occasion, we find ourselves before the story of a mature North American (Marlon Brando) and a young Parisian (Mary Schneider) who meet by chance while visiting a rental apartment. Passion takes over and they have sex in this empty place.

Eyes Wide Shut

Possibly a minor movie Stanley Kubrick (it is also the director’s last), but I wish all the erotic films being shot today would have the delicacy and acting quality of Eyes Wide Shut. wonderful Tom Cruise Y Nicole Kidman.

The life of Adele

In 2013, France revolutionized the Cannes Film Festival taking the palm d’or with a wonderful erotic film, in which eroticism is left in the background to focus on the evolution of two teenagers on their path of desire and maturity. Quality LGTBIQ+ cinemaand without a doubt, one of the best erotic movies on the list.