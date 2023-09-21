The 10 Best Feel-Good Movies of the Last 10 Years, According to Reddit

Sometimes, the best cure for a bad day is a heartwarming movie full of whimsy, happy endings, and dreams come true. If there’s a great soundtrack and a steady supply of jokes, even better. At their best, feel-good movies can leave one feeling refreshed and reminded that maybe things aren’t so bad after all.

With this in mind, Redditors recently gathered together on the largest film subreddit, r/movies, to discuss the best feel-good movies of the last decade. They came up with a ton of exciting options including comedy-horror, musicals, tarantino film, and a heart-touching coming of age story. These movies will definitely make even the worst mood better.

10 ‘Chef’ (2014)

Image via Open Road Films

jon favreau Wrote, directed and also acted in this comedy-drama. He plays Carl Casper, a talented but creatively suppressed chef who works at a prestigious restaurant in Los Angeles. After a highly public and embarrassing altercation with a food critic goes viral, Carl finds himself at a crossroads. Encouraged by his ex-wife Inez (Sofia Vergara) and inspired by his younger son Percy (mj anthony), Carl decided to reinvent himself by starting a food truck business specializing in Cuban sandwiches.

With his faithful sous-chef and friend Martin (John Leguizamo), they set out on a cross-country culinary adventure, rediscovering their love for cooking and bonding as a makeshift family. The result is a hearty celebration of good food and living your dreams. ,cook User Vanta_ Black422 said, “Always keeps me happy.” Visually and emotionally it is a beautiful film!

9 ‘Paddington 2’ (2017)

Image via StudioCanal

The second live-action film about the beloved bear begins with Paddington (voiced by ben whishaw) settled into his life with the Brown family in London. Keen to buy a special pop-up book as a birthday gift for her Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton), Paddington does a variety of odd jobs to save money. However, when the book is stolen, Paddington is wrongly accused and thrown in prison.

While Brown works tirelessly to clear Paddington’s name, Bear makes some surprising friends inside the prison – ultimately leading him to attempt a risky prison escape. It makes for an undeniably charming spectacle, arguably topping the first installment. Redditor Only_Calligrapher462 said, “(It’s) one of the best overall movies ever.” ,paddington 2 It’s a masterpiece,” user RockyFanque agreed.

8 ‘The Final Girls’ (2015)

Image via Setz 6 Films

It focuses on comedy horror Max (taissa farmiga), a young woman mourning the death of her mother (malin akerman), an actress best known for her role in an iconic 1980s slasher film. While attending a screening, Max inexplicably finds himself trapped in one of his mother’s horror movies, where he and his friends must fight for survival.

final girls It succeeds because it pays homage to ’80s horror stories, even while subverting them. director Todd Strauss-Schulson You obviously have a real love for those slasher movies. Needless to mention, the themes of parent-child relationships are handled sensitively. Redditor Herdnerfer said, “I was quite intrigued by the horror genre and found that it had an impact on my emotions.”

7 ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019)

Image released by Sony Pictures

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood It is unique in Tarantino’s revisionist history in that QT’s version of events is actually less bloody than real life. Here, he rewrites the Manson murders so that they end with Rick (Leonardo Dicaprio) and cliff (brad pitt) saving the day, thus turning one of the darkest chapters of the 1960s into a sunlit fairy tale.

User The_Lapsed_Pacifist said, “Tarantino completely blew away my expectations, I gave up on that movie.” Redditor obtusestone said, “This is weirdly one of my ‘comfort movies’. I like how the movie feels.”

6 ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (2018)

Image released by Sony Pictures

Visually stunning and endlessly inventive Into the Spider-Verse Put a new twist on the Spider-Man mythos. It follows young Spider-Man Miles Morales (voiced by shameik moore), when he crosses paths with other Spider-People from different dimensions, including the intelligent and war-torn Peter B. Parker also included (jake johnson), Daring Spider-Woman Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), and even the extremely ridiculous Spider-Ham (John Mulaney,

User jakeeeenator said, “This is a very fun movie with a great soundtrack, art style, writing, acting, message, etc. It’s one of my favorite movies of all time.” Redditor TonyTheCritic agreed, saying, “That movie was so out of left field. So much quality, creativity, and likability. I never get tired of watching it.”

5 ‘Are you there Lord? It’s Me Margaret’ (2023)

Image via Lionsgate Films

abby rider fortson And Rachel Mcadams Lead this adaptation of the classic judy bloom Coming of age novel. Fortson is Margaret Simon, an eleven-year-old girl dealing with the conflict between a new school, puberty, and her extended family. Bringing such a beloved book to life is no small feat, but the film more than meets the occasion.

,Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret made me happy! This is one of the few movies that inspires me to be a parent,” said user dabastards. “The casting is great and the overall production feels very authentic. It also has some good thoughts on religion,” said Redditor NewUser579169.

4 ‘Tomorrow’ (2019)

Struggling musician Zac Malik (Himesh Patel) wakes up after a mysterious global blackout and finds that he is the only person who remembers that the Beatles ever existed. He soon rose to fame by broadcasting the band’s evergreen tunes as his own tunes. Along the way, he meets his longtime friend and manager, Ellie (lily james,

Tomorrow It is a loving tribute to the music of the Fab Four, filled with soulful covers of their classic songs. The story is absolutely romantic and whimsical, excellent danny boyleother incense stones Slumdog Millionaire In terms of pure feel-good factor. User ThatFluffyCloud said, “Interesting plot, great music, and overall fun vibes.”

3 ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ (2023)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

third the guardians The film sees Peter Quill (chris pratt) bringing the team together for a dangerous mission to save Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) from a new villain. the heart of the one who makes the guardians What makes movies great has always been their immense sense of humor and the bond of friendship between the lead characters, and that’s once again on full display here.

Redditor Thanosmaster33 said, “It’s the end of the team, but somehow (the movie) manages to make (sad goodbyes) beautiful and worthy of celebration. It shows you how you can move on and say goodbye. And can feel good about it.”

2 ‘Vayu’ (2023)

Image via Amazon Studios

Air Dramatizes the true story of Air Jordan’s origins, focusing on a Nike executive sonny vaccaro‘S (Matt Damon) Attempt to make a business deal with Michael Jordan (damien young, On paper, this premise might seem dull, but the film is so well executed, and the performances so dedicated, that it turns out to be a fascinating, fast-paced get-riches tale.

Plus, it’s worth seeing just for the live performances viola davis As Michael Jordan’s mother, deloris, “Great cast, great dialogue, great soundtrack. It’s technically a drama, but it’s a lot of fun, and just a fun trip all around,” said user Latkagravas.

1 ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ (2021)

Image via Lionsgate

Best friend, Barb (Annie Mumolo) and star (Kristen Wiig) go on a whimsical vacation to Florida – they are leaving their hometown for the first time. Along the way, they uncover a conspiracy hatched by supervillain Sharon Gordon Fisherman (played by Wiig) and find themselves unknowingly drawn into a world of espionage and intrigue.

With its quirky humor, eccentric characters, and Kristen Wiig’s stellar dual performance, Barb and Star Visit Vista Del Mar A delightful romance that reveals its own absurdity. “This movie is ridiculous, and I mean that as a compliment. Very charming and funny and extremely light-hearted. I developed a major crush on Kristin Wiig because of this movie,” said Redditor LatkaGravas. “I like Spy and Barb and Star!” Agreed user DumpyGrumpyFrumpy.

