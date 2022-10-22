The 10 best films and series of Evan Peters

At this point, few have not heard of ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, one of the firm candidates for series of the year. There are many reasons. First, it is one of the most watched Netflix series in history (it is already in third place); second, Ryan Murphy has finally become the king of Netflix and, most importantly, you don’t have to play who’s who in ‘Monster’ to identify Evan Peters. In it, he has acquired the role of the main actor -despite the fact that the ‘Dahmer’ series gives voice to the victims and not the murderer- and his outstanding performance has been a new demonstration of his great talent.

Much of this “fault” is the aforementioned producer and director Ryan Murphy. He was the one who bet on Evan Peters to be part of the first season of the successful ‘American Horror Story’back in 2011, together with figures like Jessica Lang, Dylan McDermott Y Frances Conroy. Later, she would become a regular face in the successive seasons of this anthology in which they would also participate Zachary Quinto, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, and Angela Bassett. And we speak in the past tense because, although ‘AHS’ continues, many of its stars do not, which invites one to wonder why everyone left ‘American Horror Story’.

‘AHS’ (especially the brilliant ‘asylum’) Y ‘Dahmer’ These are sufficient reasons to confirm that Peters has some of the best current horror series in his filmography, but the actor has known how to move in search of other types of projects to escape a certain status of “weirdo roles”. It is possible that ‘The Somali Pirates’ It may have gone somewhat unnoticed, but this biopic is well worth a chance, as it is one of the best pirate movies in cinema history. And, if we already go all out with phrases like “the best movies”, nobody should miss ‘Mare of Easttown’one of the best suspense series to get hooked on, with an extraordinary Kate Winslet and with Evan Peters in charge of a role very different from what we are used to. After finishing the first season, we continue to wonder if we will finally have season 2 of ‘Mare of Easttown’.

And, of course, Evan Peters doesn’t escape Marvel’s convening power either. First, we could see him as the very fast Mercury in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ to, seven years later, return to his character -well, or maybe not- in ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, one of the best series of superheroes in history. These are just some of his best movies and series. Let’s find out the rest.