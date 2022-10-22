The 10 best films and series of Evan Peters
At this point, few have not heard of ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, one of the firm candidates for series of the year. There are many reasons. First, it is one of the most watched Netflix series in history (it is already in third place); second, Ryan Murphy has finally become the king of Netflix and, most importantly, you don’t have to play who’s who in ‘Monster’ to identify Evan Peters. In it, he has acquired the role of the main actor -despite the fact that the ‘Dahmer’ series gives voice to the victims and not the murderer- and his outstanding performance has been a new demonstration of his great talent.
Much of this “fault” is the aforementioned producer and director Ryan Murphy. He was the one who bet on Evan Peters to be part of the first season of the successful ‘American Horror Story’back in 2011, together with figures like Jessica Lang, Dylan McDermott Y Frances Conroy. Later, she would become a regular face in the successive seasons of this anthology in which they would also participate Zachary Quinto, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, and Angela Bassett. And we speak in the past tense because, although ‘AHS’ continues, many of its stars do not, which invites one to wonder why everyone left ‘American Horror Story’.
‘AHS’ (especially the brilliant ‘asylum’) Y ‘Dahmer’ These are sufficient reasons to confirm that Peters has some of the best current horror series in his filmography, but the actor has known how to move in search of other types of projects to escape a certain status of “weirdo roles”. It is possible that ‘The Somali Pirates’ It may have gone somewhat unnoticed, but this biopic is well worth a chance, as it is one of the best pirate movies in cinema history. And, if we already go all out with phrases like “the best movies”, nobody should miss ‘Mare of Easttown’one of the best suspense series to get hooked on, with an extraordinary Kate Winslet and with Evan Peters in charge of a role very different from what we are used to. After finishing the first season, we continue to wonder if we will finally have season 2 of ‘Mare of Easttown’.
And, of course, Evan Peters doesn’t escape Marvel’s convening power either. First, we could see him as the very fast Mercury in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ to, seven years later, return to his character -well, or maybe not- in ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, one of the best series of superheroes in history. These are just some of his best movies and series. Let’s find out the rest.
Advertising – Continue reading below
‘An American Crime’ (Tommy O’Haver, 2007)
The second film after his debut in 2004 with ‘Sleepover’ would already give clues about the career of Evan Peterswith a large number of works dedicated to the thriller and horror.
In “American Crime”one of the most uncomfortable films in the history of cinema, would be surrounded by a cast led by Catherine KeenerElliot Page Y James Franco to tell the true story of Gertrude Baniszewski, a housewife who in the sixties kidnapped a girl from Indiana. Peters’ role as Ricky Hobbs, a teenage neighbor who participated in Baniszewski’s (Keener’s) sick acts, is one that sticks in the memory.
‘Kick Ass: Ready to Pound’ (Matthew Vaughn, 2010)
You didn’t remember it came out here, did you? It’s normal, because the spotlight on ‘Kick-Ass’, the film that changed superhero movies, went to Aaron Taylor Johnson (which we have recently been able to see in ‘Bullet Train’, Brad Pitt’s film on the killer train) and, above all, to Chloë Grace Moretz as the unforgettable Hit-Girl. In Matthew Vaughn’s film he played Todd Haynes, friend of Dave Lizewski, alter ego of Kick-Ass.
It would not repeat in its sequel, being replaced by August Prewa pity because in the second part his character would have a longer journey by becoming ‘Ass-Kicker’.
‘American Horror Story: Murder House’ (Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, 2011)
This is perhaps the most important job in Evan Peters’ career, since it is here that his path crossed with that of Ryan Murphyin a collaboration that continued with several of the installments of this anthology and with other proposals such as ‘Pose’ and ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’. Despite a slight feeling of deja vu Of countless haunted house movies, the chilling first season of ‘AHS’ is one of the best scary series on Disney+ to feel terror.
‘American Horror Story: Asylum’ (Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, 2012)
“Dominique -nique -nique, S’en allait tout…” impossible not to remember the old song by Sor Sonrisa in this second installment of ‘American Horror Story’, which takes place in a psychiatric hospital during the 60s and which , in addition to the incontestable Jessica LangIt includes aliens, nuns, medical sadists linked to Nazism religion, experiments Y a a serial killer known as “Bloody Face”.
Then new proposals would come with other terrifying approaches, such as ‘Coven’, ‘Freak Show’ either ‘Roanoke’but how ‘asylum’none.
‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ (Bryan Singer, 2014)
After a first and notable delivery by Matthew Vaughn, Singer would manage to bill a sequel that is among best superhero movies everand it would do so with an important novelty: The veteran X-Men would join their younger selves to change the past and save the future. Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry… and also James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence.
what of Evan Peters in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ he has a lot of merit because, despite being before one of the best X-Men movies, he manages with his brief appearance as Peter Maximoff to give us one of the best slow motion scenes in cinema .
‘The Pirates of Somalia’ (Bryan Buckley, 2017)
If they ask you about a good film about Somali pirates, it is normal that you think of Tom Hanks aboard the “Maersk Alabama” in ‘Captain Phillips’but it is not the only one. Evan Peters would surprise with orn paper away from any “American horror story” to get into the shoes of an inexperienced and risky journalist who seeks to infiltrate the pirates of Somalia to reveal who these men really are. One of the best biopics in history that, as happened in ‘Captain Philips’, also has the Somali Barkhad Abdi.
‘Pose’ (Ryan Murphy, Nelson Cragg, Silas Howard, 2018)
‘Pose’ is he Ryan Murphy’s most personal work who, accompanied by Steven Canals and Brad Falchuk, he would be aware (perhaps for the first time in his career) of the path a story should have, with its beginning and its meaning for Pose to end in its third season, without excesses or filler seasons.
With the city of New York at the end of the 80s as the main setting, ‘Pose’ is one of the best LGTB series in history, which stands out for its sexual and gender diversity by giving all the deserved leadership to those minority voices always silenced.
‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ (Jac Schaeffer & Matt Shakman, 2021)
The first Marvel series on Disney+ turned out to be quite a dare by betting on a storytelling pattern and a esthetic debtor of some of the best sitcom from the 50s onwards, in an idyllic story full of winks and tributes in which everything seemed to be going well until, well, we realize that the one who is in charge of everything is a grieving Wanda Maximoff.
The final revelation of Evan Peters’ Pietro in ‘WandaVision’, to the detriment of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s late Mercury in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, is one of the biggest (and better) surprises what he has given us UCM, although his character did not turn out to be who we thought. Damn you, Agatha Harkness.
‘Mare of Easttown’ (Brad Ingelsby, Craig Zobel, 2021)
‘Mare of Easttown’ was one of the best series of 2021. This recognition was earned by hand: its addictive plotcooked over low heat, their script twists, Kate Winslet embroidering her role as the detective Marianne “Mare” Sheehan and the certainty that this series meant Evans’ maturity as a performer. In addition to win his first Emmy for this workhis is the most difficult scene to shoot in ‘Mare of Easttown’, the one that left us with such a bad body.
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ (Ian Brennan, Ryan Murphy, 2022)
One of the best series on Netflix about serial killers. If in ‘Mare of Easttown’ we witnessed Evans’ maturity, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ has served to confirm that we are facing one of the best performers of his generation. Ryan Murphy thought of his fetish actor for the role of Jeffrey Dahmer, the ruthless “Milwaukee Butcher” who killed 17 people between 1978 and 1991, and Evans would reciprocate by delivering one of the year’s great performances.
Advertising – Continue reading below