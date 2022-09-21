the 10 best films based on his work

On the occasion of celebrating the 75th birthday of the author born in Maine, United States, on September 21, 1947, here are the best films that adapt the work of Stephen King according to the specialized portal IMDb.

The fog

The fog.jpg Dimension Films

In a small town in Maine, a violent storm suddenly breaks out, ending as abruptly as it began. Then a thick fog arises that enters houses and supermarkets, trapping and killing all those who are enveloped by the darkness. Without going into spoilers, this adaptation directed by Frank Darabont improves the ending of King’s work, this is recognized by the author himself. It stars Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden and Laurie Holden. It has a 7.1 on IMDb. It is available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

the dead zone

The dead zone.webp Pamount Pictures

A young professor suffers an accident that will make him spend five years in a coma. Upon waking up, he discovers that he has extrasensory powers, so the police will ask for his collaboration to solve a series of murders. Directed by David Cronenberg, it stars Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen and Brooke Adams. It has a 7.2 on IMDb.

doctor sleep

Doctor Sleep.webp Warner Bros. Pictures

The story takes place some years after the events of “The Shining”, and follows Danny Torrance, traumatized and with anger and alcohol problems that echo the problems of his father Jack, who when his psychic abilities resurface, contacts a girl named Abra Stone, whom he must rescue from a group of travelers who feed on children who have the gift of “the radiance”. It works as a sequel to “The Shining” from 1980 and in turn adapts King’s book of the same name. It is directed by Mike Flanagan and stars Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran. It has a 7.3 on IMDb. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Item

IT.webp Warner Bros. Pictures

When children start disappearing in the town of Derry, Maine, a gang of friends grapple with their greatest fears as they take on an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back centuries. First part of the film adaptation of Stephen King’s well-known novel “It”. Directed by Andy Muschietti, it stars Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis and Finn Wolfhard. It has a 7.3 on IMDb. Available on HBO Max.

carrie

Carrie.jpg United Artist

Carrie White, a shy teenager who lives with her mother, a religious fanatic, is constantly teased by her high school classmates. When, in the gym showers, the girl suffers a fit of hysteria upon having her first period, one of her classmates decides to play a macabre prank on her during the graduation party. Directed by Brian de Palma, it stars Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie and John Travolta. It has a 7.4 on IMDb. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Misery

Misery.jpg Castle Rock Entertainment

A writer named Paul Sheldon has spent years wasting his talents on commercially successful romantic stories starring a woman named Misery. Determined to end this situation, he kills off the character and takes refuge in Colorado to write a serious novel. Finished his work, he undertakes the return trip, but loses control of his car and suffers a serious accident. Annie Wilkes, a great admirer of his, rescues him, takes him to her house and takes care of him for her. Obsessed with the character of Misery, she holds Sheldon back to force him to write a new story in which she resurrects the character. Directed by Rob Reiner, it stars Kathy Bates and James Caan. It has a 7.8 on IMDb. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Count on me

Count me in.webp Columbia Pictures

In a small town in Oregon, four teenagers go on an adventure to search for a missing boy. Playing at being heroes, the intelligent Cornie, the rude and sentimental Chris, the quirky Teddy and the fearful Vern enter a hostile environment in which they must fend for themselves. Directed by Rob Reiner, it stars Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell, and Kiefer Sutherland. It has an 8.1 on IMDb. Available in Clear Video.

The glow

The Shining.jpg Warner Bros. Pictures

Jack Torrance moves with his wife and seven-year-old son to the impressive Overlook Hotel, in Colorado, to take care of the maintenance of the facilities during the winter season, when it is closed and isolated by snow. His goal is to find peace to write a novel. However, shortly after his arrival at the hotel, at the same time that Jack begins to suffer from disturbing personality disorders, strange and horrifying paranormal phenomena occur. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, it became a classic of the genre, however King was not satisfied with this adaptation. It stars Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd. It has an 8.4 on IMDb. Available on HBO Max.

Unexpected miracles

Unexpected miracles.jpg Warner Bros. Pictures

Set in the southern United States, in the midst of the Depression. Paul Edgecomb is a prison officer tasked with policing the “Green Mile”, a corridor that separates the cells of inmates sentenced to the electric chair. John Coffey, a hulking black man accused of brutally murdering two nine-year-old sisters, is awaiting his imminent execution. Behind a naive and childish personality, Coffey hides a prodigious supernatural gift. Directed by Frank Darabont, it stars Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, David Morse and Sam Rockwell. It has an 8.6 on IMDb.

Dreams of liberty

Dreams of freedom.jpg Columbia Pictures

Accused of the murder of his wife, Andrew Dufresne, after being sentenced to life in prison, is sent to Shawshank prison. Over the years he will gain the trust of the director of the center and the respect of his fellow prisoners, especially Red, the boss of the bribery mafia. Frank Darabont directs this adaptation and establishes himself as the best director who has been able to transfer King’s stories to the big screen. It stars Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. It has a 9.3 on IMDb. Available on HBO Max.