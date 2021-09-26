The 10 best films by Christian Bale, from Empire of the Sun to Le Mans ’66

Christian Bale he is one of the best actors of the moment, known for the most diverse roles and memorable performances. Bale has been an actor since he was 13, apart from a short break before returning to the camera, due to media pressure and press attention that led him to decide to stop acting. Versatile and also famous for his continuous transformations based on the roles he is asked to play, with weight loss or gain up to 30 kilos, over the years the actor has distinguished himself for performances that will remain in the history of cinema, also winning an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role. But what are Christian Bale’s best films in his long and extraordinary career? Here are 10 in which he particularly distinguished himself.

The empire of the sun directed by Steven Spielberg

From theater to television to the big screen, Christian Bale’s first starring film is The empire of the sun from Steven Spielberg in which the actor took part, in fact, at the age of 13, surprising audiences and critics, who praised his acting skills. Based on the novel by JG Ballard, the film tells the life of the young Jamie who, during the invasion of Japan by China, is taken prisoner, together with Basie, the American thief with whom he spends his days. Deported to a concentration camp, thanks to his various skills and his resourcefulness, Jamie manages to survive. Bale was recommended for the part by Steven Spielberg’s then wife, Amy Irving who had worked with Bale on the TV series Anastasia – The mystery of Anna. Bale was then chosen to audition from among 40,000 children and, for the role, won the Young Artist Awards and a special award for Best Juvenile Performance which was instituted by the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures especially for him. Spielberg was fascinated by the abilities of little Bale calling him the stand-in for Steve McQueen.

American Psycho directed by Mary Harron

Although the film divided audiences and was criticized for its violent charge, nothing can be said of Bale’s portrayal of the extreme and comfortable life of a New York financial advisor, cold-hearted, narcissistic and career man. misogynist who at night turns into a ruthless and bloodthirsty murderer. A double character, in which Bale fits perfectly. From the rich commercial devoted to a life that passes between trendy restaurants, nightclubs and body care to the insane killer who kills for the sake of it, without a precise logic, completely prey to a psychotic euphoria, Bale embodies both. personality. A performance, which, beyond the film, remains impressed.

The sleepless man by Brad Anderson

That of the sleepless machinist Trevor Reznik is perhaps the best interpretation of Christian Bale. A fragility, a trauma not understood and never elaborated, a strong symbolism and the transformation of Bale make the film to the limits of the masterpiece. The lack of publicity and distribution problems led to the film being rediscovered only many years later. It is one of the first strict diets to which the young Bale underwent for a role, losing almost 30 kilos, coming to weigh 57 by 1 meter and 83 in height. A perfect representation of the tragedy of insomnia that causes problems for the whole organism from different points of view. The film is studied in detail, in an ending that closes the circle and reveals the various “mysteries” that make up the story.

Batman Begins by Christoper Nolan

Needless to say, Christian Bale was praised for his performance in the Batman trilogy, excellent performance in each of the 3 chapters. But perhaps in the first film the actor has an edge. It was a completely different approach, as the same has repeatedly reiterated Christopher Nolan, more human and that told the origins of the character. This gave Bale the opportunity to implement his skills that make each performance intense, realistic even in the improbability of a fantastic story, and capable of reaching the viewer, even behind a mask like that of Batman. The first film is full of memorable scenes, where Bale perfectly captures the evolution, transformation and birth of Bruce Wayne’s alter ego, from his desire for revenge to his instability, to the mission undertaken.

The Prestige by Christopher Nolan

Well received by audiences and critics alike, the film, directed by Nolan, sees in the cast again Bale alongside Michael Caine, as in the Batman trilogy, and tells the rivalry between two illusionists, played by Bale and Hugh Jackman. A film that becomes more and more complex and in which Bale gives life to yet another double character, which seems to be one of his specialties. But this duality only comes to an end. Persuasive, sometimes hard, bitten by guilt and tried by the difficulty and the need to live two lives and share two existences, Christian Bale is the illusionist initially more ready to get his hands dirty, who wants to defy the laws of nature, of life and death, risking to get lost, unaware that he is not the only one to have the same delusions of grandeur.

The dawn of freedom directed by Werner Herzog

Set during the Vietnam War, in the film Christian Bale plays the aviator Dengler who is taken prisoner in a camp in the middle of the jungle. An exciting performance where Bale represents all the difficulties, sufferings, hardships and transformations that a man can undergo during a long period of imprisonment. Here, too, the actor underwent a tough diet that required Bale to regain weight during filming. The film was thus shot in reverse, even considering that weight gain is faster than loss. The film was at the center of numerous controversies and controversies, between inaccuracies and a not entirely harmonious relationship between the director and the crew.

The Fighter directed by David O. Russell

Winner of the Oscar for the role, in 2010, of the former boxer Dicky Eklund, Bale here has the role of the brother of the protagonist, played by Mark Wahlberg. Drug addict and his brother’s coach, Bale puts himself in the shoes of a drug slave character, tried by the continuous months spent in rehabilitation and who, through the meetings of his brother, relives his glory days. Considered a legend by the other inmates, however, he becomes increasingly aware that the protagonist is now his brother. Praised by audiences and critics alike, this was yet another drastic transformation of Bale’s physique which, some critics wrote, completely overshadowed Wahlberg when both were on stage.

American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving directed by David O. Russell

The film investigates corruption in the United States Congress and other government companies, and the resulting FBI operations. Bale plays Irving Rosenfeld, a vulgar con man, manipulated by his wife and his mistress, but with a great personality in managing the role of intermediary. Christian Bale represents all the dissatisfaction and frustration hidden in the soul and in the apparent better life to which one aspires, and which over the years his character has tried to build. An interpretation and a character who push themselves to the maximum of their possibilities as if they wanted to reach something abstract and elusive.

Hostiles – Hostiles directed by Scott Cooper

Despite the film being met with mixed reviews, Bale perfectly plays the brusque army captain Blocker, dominated by a hatred towards the natives that makes him brutal and adamant about some decisions, sometimes considered excessive. The film shows the evolution of a man who for years has been a slave to a condition that did not come from knowledge, but from unparalleled hostility. The awareness and awareness of the character lead Blocker to a choice considered unthinkable for a cold and detached man like him.

Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge directed by James Mangold

This is one of Bale’s more recent films, where he stars alongside Matt Damon. Bale’s character, Ken Miles, is an undisciplined, competitive and, considered uncomfortable, race car driver. With a difficult character but skilled and talented pilot, Miles is played by a Bale who makes him a simple man, certainly gruff and unmanageable in front of those who try to tell him what to do, but extremely sweet and protective with his family. It often appears, from gestures to expressiveness, completely out of place in many contexts, reversing the situation when you get behind the wheel. Driven not only by the desire to win, but by the passion of driving racing cars, his interpretation, together with that of Damon, make Le Mans’ 66 an exciting and engaging film even for those who have never followed any car race.

