The 10 best films of Greg Kinnear according to IMDb

This Friday, June 17, actor Greg Kinnear turns 59. The American interpreter has a varied career in the world of film and television.

Within his career, he has an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his role in the film Better… Impossible. Additionally, he has two Emmy nominations: Best Actor in a Miniseries or Movie Made for TV for The Kennedys and Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Modern Family.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you the 10 best Greg Kinnear movies according to IMDb.

10.- You have an email (6.7)

Bookstore tycoon Joe Fox and independent bookstore owner Kathleen Kelly fall in love in the anonymity of the internet, unaware that he is trying to ruin her. With Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. He is on HBO Max.

9.- The city of storms (6.8)

A US Army officer assigned to search for weapons of mass destruction in an unstable region goes into hiding after receiving misinformation. With Matt Damon. On HBOMax.

8. Flash of Genius (7.0)

Robert Kearns is taking on Detroit automakers, who he maintains stole the intermittent windshield wiper idea from him.

7.- Invincible (7.0)

Based on the story of Vince Papale, a 30-year-old bartender from South Philadelphia who had to overcome a series of adversities to end up playing for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles in 1976. With Mark Wahlberg, Elizabeth Banks and Greg Kinnear. on Disney+

6.- We Were Soldiers (7.1)

The story of the first major battle of the American phase of the Vietnam War, and of the soldiers on both sides who fought it, while their wives waited nervously and anxiously at home for good or bad news.

5.- Brian Banks (7.2)

A football player dreams of joining the professional league when he is wrongly accused and imprisoned. With Aldis Hodge and Greg Kinnear. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

4.- Editing love (7,2)

A famous writer, his ex-wife, and their three teenage children grapple with the complexities of love in its many forms throughout a tumultuous year. With Greg Kinnear, Jennifer Connelly and Lily Collins. On Amazon Prime Video.

3.- Brigsby Bear (7.3)

After being rescued from an underground bunker, a man decides to make a movie out of the only TV show he knows.

2.- Better… Impossible (7.7)

A single mother and waitress, a misanthropic author, and a gay artist form an unlikely friendship after the artist is robbed. With Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt and Greg Kinnear.

1.- Little Miss Sunshine (7.8)

A family determined to take their young daughter to the final of a beauty pageant embarks on a cross-country road trip in a van. With Greg Kinnear, Toni Collette, Alan Arkin, Steve Carell, Paul Dano and Abigail Breslin. Available on Star+.