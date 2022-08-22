The 10 best films of Scarlett Johansson’s career and one that beats them all

At 37 years old, Scarlett Johansson has become one of the usual faces on the big screen. The New York actress, who also has Danish nationality, already has 74 acting credits, more on the way.

For many, his face is familiar thanks to his participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in movies like Avengers Endgame or Black Widow, but today we will not include any of them in our list.

Not to say that Scarlett hasn’t been a fantastic Natasha Romanoffbut he has films in his filmography that deserve to be seen and that show that he has many more registers than that of the ruthless Russian agent.

Today in Hobby Consoles, we review 10 great Scarlett Johansson movies and one that is above all.

THE MAN WHO WHISPERED TO THE HORSES

Year : 1998

: 1998 Duration : 169 min.

: 169 min. Director : Robert Redford

: Robert Redford Gender: Romantic drama

Scarlett Johansson was very young when she co-starred with Robert Redford (who also directed) The man who whispered to the horses.

Following a tragic horseback riding accident with her best friend, Grace (Johansson) tries to get her horse, Pilgrim, back on track.

In an attempt to improve the situation, Grace’s mother takes her to Montana where they meet someone who can help Pilgrim, Tom Booker (Redford).

Tom is a cowboy with a very special gift for talking and healing horses, and it may be Pilgrim’s only chance.

THE ISLAND

Year : 2005

: 2005 Duration : 127 min.

: 127 min. Director : Michael Bay

: Michael Bay Gender: Thriller, action and science fiction

A very different tone would have The islandthe 2005 film directed by Michael Bay and in which Scarlett Johansson co-starred with Ewan McGregor.

Lincoln and Jordan live in a hyper-controlled world after humanity has had to seclude themselves in huge facilities where they wait until they are transferred to “the island”.

But something does not quite fit in that idyllic promised paradise. The routine world created for Lincoln, Jordan and his companions will soon reveal their true nature.

LOST IN TRANSLATION

Year : 2003

: 2003 Duration : 105 min.

: 105 min. Director : Sofia Coppola

: Sofia Coppola Gender: Dramatic comedy

Emptiness and loneliness will unite Bob (Bill Murray) and Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson) in Lost in Translationan essential tape signed by Sophia Coppola.

Bob is a down-on-his-luck actor in crisis who takes a job in Tokyo advertising a Japanese whiskey.

Charlotte is a young woman married to a photographer who spends her days alone while her husband works long hours.

The two characters will strike up a romantic friendship in their hotel bar, although everything seems to indicate that their destinies will never converge.

MATCH POINT

Year : 2005

: 2005 Duration : 120 min.

: 120 min. Director : Woody Allen

: Woody Allen Gender: Romantic drama

Scarlett Johansson was one of Woody Allen’s muses, and match point It’s just one of the director’s two films we’ll see on our list.

Tennis and friendships will make the lives of four people become more entangled in a love affair where the ambition of a tennis teacher (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) will turn everything upside down.

Scarlett plays the girlfriend of Charlie’s best friend (Rhys Meyers), with whom the protagonist will soon fall in love.

JOJO RABBIT

Year : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 108 min.

: 108 min. Director : Taika Waititi

: Taika Waititi Gender: Dramatic comedy

JojoRabbit It was about to be the film chosen to be “the one that beats them all” in our list, although we have opted for the other great Scarlett film in 2019.

Johansson’s performance as the mother of Jojo, a young man from the Hitler Youth who has as an imaginary friend Adolf Hitler himself, earned him an Oscar nomination.

Scarlett brings humanity and kindness to a satirical world conceived by Taika Waititi to condemn the irrationality of war and fanaticism.

A fantastic job that came to put our hearts in a fist in a certain scene that we will not gut in case you have not seen it.

THE MAN WHO WAS NEVER THERE

Year : 2001

: 2001 Duration : 116 min.

: 116 min. Director : Joel Coens

: Joel Coens Gender: Noir, black comedy and drama

In 2001, Scarlett Johansson played a “minor” but relevant role in The man who was never there.

Joel Cohen’s film focuses on a 1940s barber, dissatisfied with his marital life and aware that his wife is unfaithful to him.

This situation gives him the opportunity to make a blackmail that changes his life.

THE GIRL OF THE PEARL

Year : 2003

: 2003 Duration : 96 min.

: 96 min. Director : Peter Webber

: Peter Webber Gender: Drama

If you like the world of art, it is sure that you will know The girl of the pearlthe picture painted by Johannes Vermeer.

Peter Webber’s film of the same name deals with the story of Vermeer’s muse who would become the protagonist of the painting.

Scarlett is Griet, the young woman who started working in the service of Johannes Vermeer and who would become the light in his eyes.

A drama with intrigues, unrevealed feelings and that period touch that always gives movies a special charm.

ISLE OF DOGS

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 101 min.

: 101 min. Director : Wes Anderson

: Wes Anderson Gender: Animation, comedy and adventures

Scarlett Johansson has also made her first steps in the world of dubbing in tapes like ¡Canta! (and the sequel to it) and the one at hand: isle of dogs.

Wes Anderson directs this pet-infested movie in which all of Megasaki’s pets are decreed to be exiled to a dumping ground island. A boy will embark on a journey to find his furry friend in this world full of garbage.

HER

Year : 2013

: 2013 Duration : 126 min.

: 126 min. Director : Spike Jonze

: Spike Jonze Gender: Romantic drama, comedy and science fiction

Can you imagine falling in love with a system like Siri or Alexa? What if I had the voice of Scarlett Johansson? Joaquin Phoenix fell exhausted in that situation.

Theodore is a lonely man who writes letters for third parties. One day he decides to buy an AI-based operating system to make his life easier.

Surprisingly, Ted strikes up a relationship with Samantha, the voice of the operating system, something he never would have imagined.

If the fact of having Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix is ​​not enough for you, let the 5 Oscar nominations that he obtained do. Her.

VICKY CRISTINA BARCELONA

Year : 2008

: 2008 Duration : 96 min.

: 96 min. Director : Woody Allen

: Woody Allen Gender: Comedy, drama and romance

What is promised is debt. Here is the second Scarlett Johansson film with Woody Allen on our list.

Rebecca Hall, Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem form a star cast for a romantic dramedy set in, as the title says, Barcelona.

The summer vacation of Vicky and Cristina, two North Americans on a trip to Barcelona, ​​will become very interesting when they meet Juan Antonio, a local painter.

STORY OF A MARRIAGE

Year : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 136 min.

: 136 min. Director : Noah Baumbach

: Noah Baumbach Gender: Drama

And to finish. Jojo Rabbit could be here, and it was not an easy decision, but we have opted for story of a marriage.

The film co-starred Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver it conveys the reality of many broken marriages where the common element is no longer love, but the child that they engendered as a result of it.

The efforts of both parents to carry the separation in a civilized way collides with the hobbies of each one and the impulses that lead them to have some “soon” very unlucky ones. Will they be able to get along for their son?

With this we close our list of 10 great Scarlett Johansson movies and one that is above the rest.