The 10 best films of the 2000s according to IMDb – Publimetro Chile

Animated cinema, an acclaimed Brazilian film, drama, action and the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings, are part of the great films left by the 2000s.

In that sense, we collect what would be the best films of the aforementioned decade according to IMDb.

It is worth mentioning that the Internet Movie Database is the largest internet database that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 Best Movies of the 2000s According to IMDb

10.- The Prestige (8.5)

Following a tragic accident, two magicians in 1890s London face off to create the ultimate illusion, sacrificing everything they have to one-up the other. With Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman and Scarlett Johansson.

9.- Gladiator (8.5)

8.- The infiltrators (8.5)

An undercover cop and a mole in the police department try to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston. With Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Mark Wahlberg. Directed by Martin Scorsese.

7.- The pianist (8.5)

A Polish Jewish musician struggles to survive the destruction of the Warsaw ghetto during World War II. With Adrian Brody.

6.- Spirited Away (8.6)

During her family’s move to the suburbs, a 10-year-old girl wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches, and spirits, and where humans turn into beasts. Available on Netflix.

5.- City of God (8,6)

In a poor neighborhood in Rio, the paths of two children cross while one wants to be a photographer and the other capo.

4.- The Lord of the Rings: the two towers (8,8)

As Frodo and Sam close in on Mordor with the help of the cunning Gollum, the divided community faces Sauron’s new ally Saruman and his hordes from Isengard. On HBOMax.

3.- The Lord of the Rings: the fellowship of the ring (8,8)

A hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the mighty One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron. Available on HBO Max

2.- The Lord of the Rings: the return of the king (9.0)

Gandalf and Aragorn lead the world of men against Sauron’s army to divert their attention from Frodo and Sam, who are approaching Mount Doom with the One Ring. Found on HBO Max

1.- Batman: The Dark Knight (9.0)

When the menace known as the Joker wreaks havoc and chaos in Gotham City, Batman must accept one of the greatest psychological and physical tests to fight injustice. With Christian Bale and Heath Ledger. On HBOMax.