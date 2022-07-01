Entertainment

The 10 best films of the 2000s according to IMDb – Publimetro Chile

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 55 2 minutes read

Animated cinema, an acclaimed Brazilian film, drama, action and the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings, are part of the great films left by the 2000s.

In that sense, we collect what would be the best films of the aforementioned decade according to IMDb.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 55 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Ranking of the most famous HBO series in the United States

5 mins ago

The 10 best LGTBIQ+ movies and series on Disney+

16 mins ago

Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement thanks to Jamie Foxx – KION546

27 mins ago

Lionel Messi on top in Ibiza, with his wife Antonela very sexy in a swimsuit

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button