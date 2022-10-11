The 10 best horror movies in history that you can not miss on Halloween

Halloween is almost here and with it the opportunity to eat as many sweets as possible without guilt, wear the best costumes and enjoy a well-deserved marathon of the best scary movies of all times. attractive plan?

And it is that, thanks to the multiple streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime or HBO Max we can access with just one click the wide range of the season without leaving home and at affordable prices.

if you consider yourself lover of horror and suspense movies and you think you can handle a marathon of this type, you cannot miss the following terrifying productions, cataloged as the best of all time according to critics and experts in the field of Rotten Tomatoesa website from the United States specialized in the review and reviews of content in film and television.

10. A Quiet Place (2018)

Critics have praised it for playing on the elemental fears of humans with the existence of a terrifying, intelligent creature.

act Emily Blunt, John KrasinskiMillicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe under the production of Krasinski himself.

“If they listen to you, they hunt you down. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can cause death, Evelyn and Lee are determined to find a way to protect their children as they desperately search for a way to fight back.”

It is available on Netflix, Star+ and Amazon Prime Video.

9. The Invisible Man (2020)

“Smart, well-acted and, above all, terrifying, The Invisible Man proves that sometimes the classic source material for a new reboot can be hidden in plain sight,” is how critics of Rotten Tomatoes consider this work of 2020.

It was directed by Leigh Whannell and starred Elizabeth MossOliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid.

The plot centers on a scientist who stages his own suicide and uses his power to make himself invisible and terrorize his ex-girlfriend.

The genres in which it is classified are terror, mystery and suspense. You can watch it on Netflix and with rent or purchase on YouTube, Google Play Movies and Amazon Prime Video.

8. The Night of the Hunter (1955)

Charles Laughton directed the film alongside actors Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters, Lillian Gish, and Evelyn Varden.

According to specialists, the film is “a disturbing look at good and evil.”

The film tells the story of Harry Powell, a religious fanatic and serial killer that attacks women “who use their sexuality to attract men”.

When the man is arrested, he meets a killer who confesses to hiding $10,000 before he was jailed. Powell becomes obsessed with finding said mutiny once he is released from prison.

You can watch it for rent on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

7. Nosferatu (1922)

It is another cult film that has served for years as a reference for the horror movies. FW Murnau directed the play with leading actors including Max Schreck, Alexander Granach, Gustav von Wangenheim, and Greta Schoeder.

Critics describe it as “One of the most influential masterpieces of the silent era, Nosferatu’s spooky, gothic feel, and a chilling performance from Max Schreck as the vampire, set the template for the horror movies that followed. ”.

6. King Kong (1933)

In 1933, this work directed by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack and starring Fay Wray, Bruce Cabot, Robert Armstrong and Frank Reicher premiered.

The classic tells the story of actress Ann Darrow and director Carld Denham who travel to the Indian Ocean to inspect locations for a new film they will make together.

Along the way, Ann is kidnapped by natives who wish to offer her as a sacrifice to the ape kong who rules his jungle.

It is available on HBO Max with subscription.

5. Alien (1979)

Billed as “a modern classic”, the film became a phenomenon thanks to its successful attempts to combine the Science fiction with terror and poetry.

It was directed by Ridley Scott and starred Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt and Veronica Cartwright.

According to the synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes, the film tells of the journey of the crew of the starship Nostromo who wake up from their cryosleep pods mid-voyage to heed a distress call from an alien ship. “The terror begins when the crew finds a nest of eggs inside the ship. An organism from inside an egg jumps out and attaches itself to one of the crew, causing him to fall into a coma.”

Sailing in Star+.

4. Us (2019)

This movie was directed by jordan peelethe second horror he did.

“Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the waterfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Ella Adelaide worries more and more that something bad is going to happen. Her worst fears are soon realized when four masked strangers descend on the house, forcing the Wilsons to fight for survival. When the masks are removed, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes on the appearance of one of them, ”she describes the synopsis.

act Lupita Nyong’oWinston Duke, Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker.

You can watch it for rent on YouTube, Google Play Movies, Amazon Prime Video and Claro.

3. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1919)

Critics describe it as the first true horror movie in history.

Directed by Robert Wiene, it tells the story of Francis and Alan who meet Dr. Caligari at the carnival in Germany while directing Casare, a sleepwalking man, who sees the future, hypnotized by the doctor.

Casare predicts Alan’s death the next day and when his prophecy comes true, he is the prime suspect, although the question arises whether Casare acted under Caligari’s influence.

The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Get Out (2017)

Film critics have called it “funny, scary, and thought-provoking” because of the way it tackles horror and mixes it with comedy and social critique all at the same time.

It premiered in 2017 under the direction of Jordan Peele and with performances by Damiel Kaluuya, Allison Williams and Catherine Keener.

It recounts Chris’s visit when he goes to meet his girlfriend Rose’s parents. During the visit, the gentlemen are charming, but as time goes on, the parents begin to behave strangely.

In addition to the story, the film is known in pop culture for a scene with Chris that was used for a memewhere he is sitting on a sofa with a puzzled face and teary eyes.

It is available on Star+ and Amazon Prime Video.

1. Psycho (1960

Rotten Tomatoes catalogs this production of Alfred Hitchcock What the best of all time.

It tells the story of Marion Crane, a Phoenix secretary who goes on the run after stealing $40,000 from her job to run away with her boyfriend. When she arrives at Bates Motel, meets owner Norman Bates, a strange man obsessed with taxidermy.

Over the years, this horror, mystery, and suspense movie has established itself as a cult film and is popular internationally for its iconic shower scene.

You can currently see it on HBO and Star +.