The 10 best horror movies of the 21st century

Although in the last century we had classics like The Shining, Alien, poltergeist or A Nightmare on Elm Street, throughout these two decades we have had very good horror films. Therefore, we present the best horror movies of the 21st century:

10. Item (2017) – Andy Muschietti

Based on the popular novel of the same name by Stephen King, Item tells the story of a group of children who must face their worst nightmare, It, an evil entity that turns into what they terrify the most to feed on their fear. The film was a box office success due to its terrifying story, practical effects, and performances by its young cast as well as Bill Skarsgaard as Pennywise, the clown form of It. The film actually had a sequel titled It: Chapter Two (2019) that covered the second half of the novel.

Availability: HBO Max (Spain and Latam).

9. A Quiet Place (2018) – John Krasinski

Actor John Krasinski made his behind-the-scenes debut with A Quiet Place, a post-apocalyptic horror film that in addition to directing and writing, stars alongside his wife Emily Blunt and young actors Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. The film takes us to a dystopian future in which the few population that has survived an alien invasion must remain silent so that these terrifying aliens do not discover and devour them. The film stood out for its great use of silence, rhythm and performances by both the adult and youth duo. Such was the success that a sequel entitled A Quiet Place: Part II (2021) in addition to a third film on the way.

Availability: Prime Video (Spain and Latam), Netflix (Latam), Star+ (Latam), Movistar (Latam).

8. Halloween (2018) – David Gordon Green

Among all its chaotic chronology with several sequels, spin-offs, reboots and remakes, Halloween (2018) is a refreshing reinterpretation of the classic Halloween (1978). The film is a direct sequel to the original film, now 40 years later and with Laurie Strode trying to beat her nemesis on Halloween night, Michael Myers. The film is a mixture of blood, terror and suspense while maintaining all the values ​​of the John Carpenter classic, especially in the treatment of the figure of Mike Myers. Such was the success of the film that it was the beginning of a trilogy that continues with Halloween Kills (2021) and will end this year with Halloween Ends (2022).

Availability: Movistar (Latin America), rent.

7. The Cabin in the Woods (2011) – Drew Goddard

Long before developing the successful Daredevil series for Marvel, Drew Goddard directed and co-wrote The Cabin in the Woods with Joss Whedon. This slasher that mixes horror with comedy is quite an underrated gem. The film tells the story of a group of college students who go on vacation to a cabin in the middle of nowhere. However, when they arrive they will see that nothing is what it seems when they are stalked by all kinds of entities and supernatural creatures. Released in 2011 and starring Chris Hemsworth, Richard Jenkins and Kristen Connelly among others, the film has been gaining more and more popularity until it has become a cult film.

Availability: Filmin (Spain), Starz (Spain), rental (Spain and Latam).

6. cloverfield (2008) – Matt Reeves

long before he directed batman, Dawn and War for the Planet of the Apesa young Matt Reeves surprised the world with cloverfield, a found-footage script by Drew Goddard himself. The film closely follows six young New Yorkers who record what happens to them when their city is invaded by a huge monster while celebrating a party. The film was a huge success both at the box office and with audiences due to the immersive terror that Reeves creates as well as the great effects and elements of cinema verité. cloverfield marked the beginning of an entire universe, giving rise to unconnected sequels like 10 Cloverfield Lane or Cloverfield Paradox.

Availability: HBO Max (Spain), Paramount + (Latam), Movistar (Latam).

5. It Follows (2014) – David Robert Mitchell

Like The Cabin in the Woods, It Follows is another title that is somewhat less well-known but of incredible quality. This film written and directed by David Robert Mitchell follows Jay Height, a 19-year-old university student who, after a sexual encounter, discovers that she is being persecuted by a supernatural entity that will not stop persecuting her until the curse is sexually passed on to her. another person. The film was a complete success, having its premiere in Cannes and grossing twenty times its budget at the box office. Over time it has ended up becoming a cult film.

Availability: Prime Video (Spain), Filmin (Spain), FlixOlé (Spain), rental.

Four. Rec (2007) – Jaume Balagueró & Paco Plaza

Rec, the classic that marked a milestone not only in Spanish cinema but also in horror cinema. This found-footage directed by the Balagueró-Plaza duo tells the story of Ángela, a reporter who accompanies a group of firefighters on a nightly program. However, when they arrive at a mysterious building where a woman is not feeling very well, the tension will escalate, turning an entertaining report into a complete nightmare. The film was a complete success at the box office, being the beginning of a saga of horror films made up of 4 films and an American remake.

Availability: Netflix (Spain), Filmin (Spain), Prime Video (Spain and Latam), Movistar (Latam), Mubi (Latam).

3. The Conjuring (2013) – James Wan

Long before entering the superhero genre with AquamanJames Wan directed The Conjuring. The film follows Ed and Lorraine Warren, a married couple of paranormal investigators who stumble upon a complicated case on a 1971 Rhode Island farm where the family living there is disturbed by a ghostly figure. The film is a modern classic of horror movies due to its terrifying elements in the use of space and jump scares. In addition, it was the beginning of the successful Warrenverse, a horror franchise with the Warrens as the protagonists.

Availability: HBO Max (Spain and Latin America).

two. get-out (2017) – Jordan Peele

After a long career in comedy, Jordan Peele surprised the world with get-out, a horror and suspense film with social criticism as the main theme. The film is about Chris, a young African-American man who goes on vacation to the parents’ house of Rose, his white girlfriend. However, what was meant to be a peaceful vacation, Chris will begin to discover the disturbing secrets that Rose’s parents hide. The film won the Oscar for best original screenplay in addition to getting nominations for best picture, best director and best actor for Daniel Kaluuya.

Availability: Movistar (Latam), rent.

1. hereditary (2018) – Ari Aster

At the top of the podium of best horror movies is hereditary, the masterpiece of filmmaker Ari Aster. The film tells the story of a family that is haunted by a mysterious presence after the death of their grandmother. Ari Aster builds an entire terrifying immersive experience in which each room, silence and shocking moment leaves the viewer speechless. In addition, the actress Toni Collette gives one of the best performances in recent years, although she was somewhat ignored by the awards.

This is our top of the best horror movies of the 21st century. However, mention must also be made of other films such as 28 Days Later (2002), Saw (2004), The Host (2006), slither (2006), insidious (2010), light out (2016) or Split (2017).

