The 10 best horror movies on Netflix according to Rotten Tomatoes

Undecided on which horror movie to watch for Halloween? It comes to your rescue Rotten Tomatoes, well-known website that generally collects reviews (with a lot of scores) of entertainment products. In view of the most gruesome night of the year, he has drawn up a ranking of best ten horror movies to be recovered on Netflix. Get comfortable and get yourself some popcorn.

The ten best horror movies on Netflix for Halloween

In tenth place in the ranking of Rotten Tomatoes figures Gerald’s game, a 2017 thriller film directed by Mike Flanagan based on the novel by Stephen King. And could the Horror King ever miss the mark? Obviously not. In ninth place instead figure The terror of silence, known in the original language with the title Hush. The horror film is from 2016 and is directed once again by Mike Flanagan.

Rotten Tomatoes also places in its horror movie ranking Cam, a 2018 film that tells about virtual sex via webcam starring the so-called camgirl. In seventh place we find Sweetheart, a 2019 survival horror directed by JD Dillard, while in the sixth figure Pan’s Labyrinth. Unlike the previous ones, this film is a little older (it dates back to 2006) and is a Spanish-Mexican production. Written, directed and co-produced by Guillermo del Toro, the film is known in Italian with the title The labyrinth of the faun.

We are getting closer and closer to the top of the rankings and, among the horror films to be recovered according to Rotten Tomatoes, it also appears The Old Ways. This is a 2020 film directed by Christopher Alender and written by Marcos Gabriel. In fourth place instead we find a cult that has marked several generations: in the original language it is known as Jaws, but in Italian it is strictly The shark. The first film was released in 1975 and is directed by Steven Spielberg.

And we get to the top 3. In third place figure The shadow of fear, a 2016 Persian horror film, while in second place we find His House. This film marks Remi Weekes’ directorial debut. And who is in first place? A 2017 film: it’s called Creeps 2 and is a psychological thriller / horror directed by Patrick Brice, a sequel to the first film released in 2014.

