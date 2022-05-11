The 10 best hotels in the world and the United States in 2022

Travelers choose the 10 best hotels in the world 1:35

(CNN) — You start with the location: a lush green hillside of jungle plants that overlooks the blue waters of the Pacific Ocean.

Then you add the services: more than 50 elegant and modern bungalows and villas spread over 33 green hectares. Access to a private sandy beach with drink service. Colorful birds and other wild animals on the premises. Hammocks, bathtubs, swimming pools and massages.

All of this combines to make Tulemar Bungalows & Villas, in Costa Rica, the best hotel in the world in 2022, according to the annual Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice awards.

The travel site’s hotel rankings arrive with the best destinations and the best beaches earlier this year.

“We know that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to travel planning. Some travelers are looking for unique stays, from cave hotels to overwater bungalows, while others are looking for a quaint B&B,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer for Tripadvisor, in a statement. press release sent to CNN Travel.

“No matter what kind of trip you’re looking for, this year’s Travelers’ Choice Awards – with winners spanning six continents and 90 countries – showcase the best recommendations from fellow travelers.”

Tulemar is no stranger to high praise. It was number 9 on the 2021 list.

Last year the number 1 was the Hotel Colline de France in Gramado, Brazil. He has not made the top 10 list in 2022.

The 10 best hotels in the world in 2022

This year’s top 10 hotels are spread across the globe, with Turkey being the only country to hold two positions. Are:

one. Tulemar Bungalows & Villas: Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

two. Hotel Colline de France: Gramado, Brazil

3. Ikos Aria: Kefalos, Kos Island, Greece

Four. Istanbul Hotel: Istanbul, Turkey

5. THE OMNIA: Zermatt, Switzerland

6. Kayakapi Premium Caves: Cappadocia; Urgup, Turkey

7. Six Senses Laamu: Olhuveli Island, Maldives

8. Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort: Hopkins, Belize

9. Padma Resort Ubud: Payangan, Indonesia

10. BLESS Hotel Madrid: Madrid Spain

The 10 best hotels in the United States in 2022

In America, the best hotel is a popular resting place for celebrities in New York City.

According to Tripadvisor, The Mark Hotel “is housed in a beautiful landmark building from 1927, but, inside, it has been completely reimagined and given a new life and identity for the 21st century.”

Located near Central Park, this is The Mark’s first appearance at the awards. Last year, another New York spot was No. 1: the Mint House at 70 Pine (but still made the top 10 for 2022).

New York has three hotels in the top 10 this year, with the other seven spread across the United States:

one. the Mark Hotel: New York

two. Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection: Aspen, Colo.

3. Trump International Hotel Washington: washington

Four. The Lodge at Woodloch: Hawley, Pennsylvania

5. Mint House at 70 Pine: New York

6. Sage Lodge: Pray, Montana

7. Hotel Emma at Pearl: San Antonio, Texas

8. The Towers at Lotte New York Palace: New York

9. The Oxford Hotel: Bend, Oregon

10. The Standard Spa, Miami Beach: Miami Beach, Fla.

Why is the United States not among the top 10 hotels in the world?

CNN Travel asked Tripadvisor if US hotels were eligible for the global contest.

“To confirm, hotels in all countries are eligible to be the best in the world in all subcategories. The Mark did not make the Top 25 in the world,” Tripadvisor responded.

“As you can imagine, with millions of hotels around the world on Tripadvisor, the competition is extremely tough. In general, only the best – less than 1% – are awarded Best of the Best.”

Other categories

There were also numerous subcategories of the contest. These are the number 1 picks from around the world in each of them, I’m sure you’ll be well-acquainted with one of them by the time you get to the end of this list:

– The newest hotels: Adiwana Suweta in Bali

– Mountain resorts and lodges: Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica

– hotels on the water: Ikos Aria in Greece

– Out of the ordinary hotels: Kayakapi Premium Caves in Cappadocia, Turkey

– Luxury hotels: Ikos Aria in Greece

– B&Bs and inns: The Toulson Court in Scarborough, UK

– small rooms: White House Hotel Istanbul, Turkey

– Hotels for families: Alpino Baby Family Hotel in Andalo, Italy

– Most romantic hotels: Hotel Valle D’Incanto in Gramado, Brazil

– all-inclusive resorts: Ikos Aria in Greece

Several American hotels appear on various world lists, including the Candleberry Inn in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as the second best B&B/inn in the world.

How the hotels were chosen

Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, based on each subcategory.

Click here to see all the 2022 winners.