The 10 best international songs released in 2021

10. “Take My Breath” The Weeknd

Defined by Guardian an instant disco-pop classic, Take My Breath perfectly sums up the sound aesthetics of The Weeknd, that ’80s sound rethought in the future (impossible not to hear echoes of Moroder and Daft Punk) on which Abel Tesfaye can show off the breadth and personality of his voice. Have you ever noticed that when you first hear a new tune from The Weeknd it is as if that tune has always been a part of your life? Here, this is one of those unique skills for which we have to inconvenience comparisons with artists like Michael Jackson and Prince (to stay in the same sound world) and which now, after years of success, no longer seem so excessive comparisons. MB

9. “Leave the Door Open” Silk Sonic

It is not known how long the supergroup born from the union of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will last; who knows if we will have the opportunity to see him on tour, or to listen to a second album. For now we have to be content with the fact that their magical alchemy has materialized in a handful of epic songs, among which stands out Leave the Door Open: a pantyhose ballad that even tears a smile, thanks to its unlikely and brash offers of love accompanied by the silkyest of sounds. Who wouldn’t want to run into two playboys like that. MBT

8. “Happier Than Ever” Billie Eilish

Who would ever have expected to hear the sour and pissed-off Billie Eilish turn into a Julie London novel? Happier Than Ever is a sort of 1950s jazz standard for ukulele, which in the second half of the track evolves into an alt rock with saturated guitars and almost screaming tones: one of the most pleasant surprises of this 2021. The former green-haired girl guides us between the ups and downs of a relationship so troubled that true happiness comes only in moments when he is not there. A scenario in which it is easy to identify, because once in a lifetime it happened to everyone. MBT

7. “Introvert” Little Simz

The opening piece of the splendid Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is a rap song that moves between an epic arrangement with cinematic implications and the teachings of the godmothers of neo soul. Accompanied by the soulful voice of Cleo Sol and the outro of queer actress Emma Corrin, Introvert it is a song to be listened to on several levels: it is a political lash moved by an activist matrix, it is black power, it is a desire for revenge starting from one’s own introversion. MB

6. “Days Like These” Low

Song symbol of an album in the name of elegance and disillusionment, Days Like This it collects the solemnity of the Low’s singing and the impetus of the sonic overexposure, the concreteness of the guitars and the ethereal lightness of the electronic elements. An intersection of styles that at first borders on stinging noise and then settles down in a catharsis that turns to silence. A powerful and vibrant anticlimax, which reveals the visionary power of a band in perennial transformation, but definitely in a state of grace. MC

5. “Easy On Me” Adele

We all imagined Adele’s return like this. Piano, voice and a harrowing refrain that could accompany our misfortunes. For the first single from 30, her latest album, the singer-songwriter has chosen to return to collaborate with Greg Kurstin. The two had already signed up Hello, in order to understand each other. And the connections with the 2015 piece don’t end there: the videos were shot by Xavier Dolan and are set in the same house. And yes, even the tears are roughly the same. FF

4. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” Taylor Swift

Jack Antonoff says that the long version of All Too Well gave us a good lesson: never pay attention to what is said in the music industry about the reduced ability to concentrate of listeners. It is the peak of Taylor Swift’s challenge to her old record companies, it has messed up the unwritten rules governing streaming, it is the definitive love epic of the American. It is true that the original came out in 2012 and therefore is not 100% new, but the performance is, the reinstated (or rewritten) stanzas are unpublished and it immediately entered the pop culture of 2021 also for certain details of the text that become substance and for that way of telling about finished loves by mixing vulnerability and thirst for revenge. It is already a classic, especially in the United States. Take the sticker of the New Yorker. A girl gets dressed to go out and in the meantime calls the person she has an appointment with: «I’ll be there in three All Too Well“. Measure of our lives: more pop than that. CT

3. “Drivers License” Olivia Rodrigo

Not everyone gets to make a debut single that becomes a classic. Drivers License tells the story of a seventeen-year-old who finally obtains her driving license, an opportunity ruined by a longing for love. Who hasn’t sung it this year? None, there is the data. The song broke Spotify’s record for most streams in one day, four days after release. It has reached number one in every country that you can pronounce without looking at the globe. And if, at the age of 17, Olivia Rodrigo writes songs like this, what could she do in the future? We can’t wait to find out. FF

2. “Bunny Is a Rider” Caroline Polachek

The first single after the almost sudden success of his debut album, Pang, is a sticky pop tune built around a hopping bass line, 80’s melodic overtures (the pre-chorus feels bite-sized from Flashdance) and a Lil Nas X paraculo whistle. The song, co-produced by loyal Danny L Harle, works precisely because of Polachek’s ability to do anything with her voice, moving the pop bar a little higher at a time. in time. State of grace. MB

1. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” Lil Nas X

The song talks about a relationship that Lil Nas had with a boy who hid his sexuality. In addition to pissing off all American conservatives, which is why it deserves a high place in this ranking in itself, Montero has the most catchy chorus in the world. They told him that after the huge success of Old Town Road it was better not to try anymore. He didn’t listen to them and posted a video in which he makes out with the snake from the garden of Eden and then, like a true professional, slips down to hell to have a lap dance in front of Satan. The piece debuted at 1 on the American chart. Do you want something else or is that enough? FF

Cards by Mattia Barro, Michele Casella, Filippo Ferrari, Claudio Todesco, Marta Blumi Tripodi.