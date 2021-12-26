The 10 best international videos of 2021

The time has come to choose the best 10 video clips of the year and as always, getting to a top ten was not an easy task. Even in a minor year like 2021, forced to pay duties for a really difficult two-year period for the music industry, there was an embarrassment of choice, so much so that some very beautiful videos were left out (Vince Staples, Normani, Doja Cat, Slowthai and A $ AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, Fka twigs and The Weeknd, TNGHT), but that’s only because the top 10 had something more, sometimes from an aesthetic point of view, sometimes for the value they had in their career of the artist they represented.

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” Lil Nas X (March 2021)

Montero (Call My By Your Name) it was, without a doubt, the video clip of the year. Not so much for the absurd aesthetic of the work itself, but for the queer layers of meaning brought into world pop music. With this work, the explosion of Lil Nas X’s queerness transcended the boundaries of American rap, building a new possible reference point for future generations. Montero, directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muiño himself, is a maximalist video, exaggerated, excessive, between biblical references and disparate quotations (from Cellophane by FKA twigs al Symposium by Plato), capable of forever distorting the vision of the macho American rapper. Montero it is the definitive liberation of Lil Nas X from these canons, from these schemes, the return to his truest nature, namely that of Montero, his name at the registry office.

“Introvert” Little Simz (April 2021)

Introvert is perhaps the tallest and smartest video of the year, just like Little Simz was the tallest and smartest rap artist of 2021. A beautiful case of how a video is able to perfectly support and frame the artist it represents. There is political protest, blackness, choreography, choral and community ones. It communicates a feeling of overwhelming pride and takes us back to both the roots and the future of rap.

“Good 4 u” Olivia Rodrigo (May 2021)

Take Avril Lavigne’s turn-of-the-millennium bad girl aesthetic, take it into the deviated hyper-fashionista world from high shool of Scream Queens and give it that beautiful lo-fi analog patina that distinguishes Petra Collins’ work. Shake this cocktail and you will have good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo, the mega-success of the new giant sensation of American pop. Sometimes it is enough to choose your own references with taste and throw yourself headlong into it to hit the mark and become the idol of all the girls of the West.

“Juggernaut” Tyler, the Creator (June 2021)

The craziest, the best, the most foolish. Tyler is simply the best thing that has happened in the aesthetic of rap, or perhaps of music as a whole. His videos – which he now directs himself without any problem under the name of Wolf Haley – are an incomprehensible mix of techniques and aesthetic choices that lead the viewer to ask one and only one question: how did he come up with ‘is what? In the case of Juggernaut, a 70s Tyler drags a giant monster truck with a tiny shirtless Tyler on a rope in the setting of a beautiful snowy mountain range. Clear, right?

“Say What You Will” James Blake (July 2021)

Crystal clear talent of his generation, crazy author, one of the most sought after producer (from Frank Ocean to Beyoncé). And let’s face it, he’s a beautiful guy with an incredible wife. Who wouldn’t want to have James Blake’s career (and life, we add)? Probably James Blake himself. “No matter how successful you are, there will always be someone with whom you can compare yourself and feel inferior,” he had told us in an interview to tell us about this clip of his. Say What You Will it is therefore an ironic staging in which James continues to be haunted by an artist who is having much more success than him, Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother producer. For the column: never a joy.

“Happier Than Ever” Billie Eilish (July 2021)

Billie Eilish has understood something that many in the industry struggle to understand: to make a good video you just need to have a good idea and work to highlight it. Even in this new and surprising chapter of her very young career, Eilish continues in this direction and with Happier Than Ever produces one of the best videos of the year by building only two scenarios: an illuminated living room and a flooded house. When an idea is strong, and is not overwhelmed by unnecessary distractions, it is easier to get to the point. And Billie Eilish remembers it again.

“24” Kanye West (September 2021)

Nick Knight is an important fashion photographer who has directed few videos in his life for very few artists: Björk, Massive Attack, Lady Gaga and Kanye West. Precisely for Ye he directed, in 2019, Jesus Is King, a short set in the incredible Roden Crater, an installation by artist James Turrell in the Painted Desert, in the United States. This is the starting point of 24, a video that follows Ye’s ascent to heaven which, more than an ascent to God, becomes a return to his mother, Donda, to whom his latest album is dedicated. A video that is based on a simple idea and which is realized in an extraordinary photographic grace. Celestial.

“Good Ones” Charli XCX (September 2021)

Hannah Lux Davis is the director you call if you want to make THE pop video clip. In his portfolio he has collaborations with Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, Sia, David Guetta, Avril Lavigne. Think of an American pop name and you will probably find the name of Hannah Lux Davis related to it. It is therefore no coincidence that Charli XCX, for her new career chapter in which she has blatantly decided to want to make it in the more mainstream mainstream, has entrusted her to be built around a choreographed and iconic video in which the pop star dances on her own. grave like a new Lady Gaga. It won’t be a video that will make history, but it does the job this pop is asked to do: entertain.

“Neo Surf” Gener8ion, 070 Shake (October 2021)

Romain Gavras is a director who makes very few videos. In the last ten years he has directed three: Bad Girls by MIA, No Church in the Wild by Jay-Z and Kanye West e Gosh by Jamie xx. Perhaps the three most important videos of the last decade, true visual revolutions. His first video in five years starts from its strong points, weird characters (young and very young), surreal settings (070 Shake singing on a likely sunken boat), futurist tuning world (here even in the neo electric surf field), and it is a breath of fresh air in a mainstream contemporaneity in which visual aesthetics have replaced realism (even dystopian) with a frenzied – and often boorish – use of 3D and failed metaverse computer art. Gavras simply remains the best because everything he stages is true and at the same time untrue, and we who watch are left with assumptions about reality.

“Prada / Rakata” Ark (November 2021)

How can Arca’s videos be explained or told? Words are inadequate for such visual voracity. To be clear, here is the description of some scenes: skinned men hanging from robotic machines, Ark in cyborg format with a sniper rifle as an arm and legs in the shape of a mermaid tail, skeletal slaves used as waiters to serve our robotic holiness. For this joint video by Prada And Rakata, Arca continues the construction of its super-real post-gender hyper-cyborg. It’s Donna Haraway in a fight with a crazy 3D genius. Ok, run and see which is better.