The 10 best Italian videos of 2021

Yes, it is a good time for the video clip in Italy. After the hangover of hyperproduction as an end in itself, with disproportionate quantities of videos shot in support of the outgoing discs, the industry seems to have finally found a balance between quality and investment. Less videos, but better; and that’s good for the artistry of the scene.

From this new course we have therefore prepared a list of those which, in our opinion, were the 10 most successful and most interesting video clips of this year.

“Our song” Mace, Blanco, Salmo (January 2021)

One of the first videos of the year, released in full lockdown, and for this reason so powerful and in focus in its choices. In slowed and accelerated black and white, bodies collide in the sweat of a pogo; everything that has been forbidden to us in the last two years. For the viewer, the sensation that arrives is an adrenaline rush, a desire to break and destroy in order to feel the contact of people and the world around.

“‘Na thing alone” La Niña (February 2021)

Who is trying to push the role of the alternative pop star in Italy towards the future is definitely La Niña. ‘Nto thing alone, directed by Kwsk Ninja (who is also the song’s producer), is part of that international trend that finds its references in artists such as Arca and Sevdaliza, but has the ability not to be derivative and to highlight Carola’s extraordinary performative talent Moccia. It could be the point we’ll look at in a few years to say: it all started from here.

“Very light music” Colapesce and Dimartino (March 2021)

The video, like the piece, is a delicate and intelligent game of contrasts and contrasts, with a polite but concise aesthetic, capable of moving between subtraction and addition, full and empty, sublimating itself in surreal situations and scenographies. Zavvo Nicolosi sews the most suitable dress (and, on the subject, enjoy the costumes of the video) for one of the greatest hits of the last edition of the Sanremo Festival, also taking up the viral ballet that the two brought to the Ariston stage . Very light.

“Klan” Mahmood (May 2021)

No one in Italy is trying to make a leap forward in the world of video like Mahmood, the only true Italian artist of international scope in our panorama. Between sets, costumes and choreography, Attilio Cusani in Klan manages to amplify this idea and this concept even more, building a dream setting for a video that perfectly defines Mahmood’s aesthetics and narrative. Halfway between the photographic iconicity of Romain Gavras (MIA, Kanye West, Justice) and the lo-fi of Mediterranean culture, Mahmood and his klan have made the big leap.

“Artemoneta” Thru Collected (June 2021)

If I had to find a way to tell some people about Gen Z, I would probably opt to show the videos published so far by the Thru Collected. The Neapolitan collective / label was the great revelation of 2021, an apt mix of genres and digital and analog inputs that mirror (fear) of this generation. If that’s what the future holds for us, let’s lick our fingers.

“Marechià” Nu Genea (July 2021)

The most classic example of an ironic summer video clip in all its canons. An elderly gentleman, in a bathing suit, sneakers, diving goggles and tank top, mimics a swimming session in the streets of a city, attracting the astonished gaze of passers-by. At the same time, Nu Genea – with Célia Kameni – perform in a kitsch setting that follows the taste of private television channels. Everything works so well that the song benefits from it, also opening up to an audience unpublished to the Neapolitan project. Summer and refreshing like their sound.

“Homunculus: Genesis” Capybara (August 2021)

This is a tip for gourmets. It is not a video in the strict sense, but a short film that anticipates Homunculus, the third studio album by the Roman producer who has not yet seen the light of day. The two tracks that compose it, Day7 And Hikikomori, are perfectly represented here by the fragmented cyber-madness of Fricat / Joe Antani’s aggressive, out of tune, exhausted 3D. Once again Capybara – who is also the author and director of the video here – gives us a product with a strong futuristic impact, mixing transhumanism and dystopia, accelerationism and gaming. True phenomenon.

“A bunch of keys, an umbrella, in between” Emma Nolde and Generic Animal (October 2021)

The first scene of this work is enough to make us mark it as one of the best of the year: Emma Nolde sitting on the floor in a room full of objects (at the Audiovisual Museum of the Resistance) who raises her arms above her head to play the piano without looking. A desperately human and fragile image that tells the emotion of the song well. A video of excellent choices and simple but effective shots that rewards the work of the two artists.

“Crazy Love” Marracash (November 2021)

It takes courage to decide to stage the end of one’s love, but Marracash has always shown that he has one. Crazy Love, the first extracted from We, them, the others, puts on video, for the last time as lovers, Marracash and Elodie. A capital choice taken from the clean and elegant direction of Giulio Rosati (with whom we had the pleasure of speaking here) who for the end of this relationship decides to imagine a dystopian doomsday where the partners train for a final and definitive fight of fencing. Between quotes from Marina Abramović and Kendrick Lamar, the first positions of a hypothetical podium would probably be played.

“Aldo Ritmo” Psalm (November 2021)

After surprising and sparking controversy over the launch visuals of Flop in which he was run over by a car, Salmo continues to venture into the world of 3D art by building an absurd video for a song just as out of the ordinary as Aldo Ritmo. Pushing on the accelerator of the possibilities of 3D, Salmo’s digital puppet defies the rules of gravity and common sense by dancing practically everywhere (on the ledges of skyscrapers, on the edge of a canyon, on the Moon) until eventually being run over by a truck. Spectacular and scenic as always.