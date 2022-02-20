The 10 Best Jane Austen Film Adaptations, Ranked According To IMDb

Although Nicholas Sparks is widely recognized for his contributions to the modern romance genre and for the numerous film adaptations of his novels, people cannot forget the icon of classic romance literature, Jane Austen. Only four Austen novels were published in her lifetime, which is minuscule compared to the number of Spark novels on the market.

One of the four published was Pride and Prejudice, which is also the most recognized film adaptation. Keira Knightley plays the title role of Elizabeth Bennet, opposite Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy. This romantic period drama remains a favorite among fans of the genre. However, there are many other film adaptations of Austen’s novels that are worth seeing.

10 Love & Friendship is based on Austen’s early writings – 6.4

The 2016 period comedy filmLove & Friendshipis based on a series of documents entitled LadySusan, written in the early years of Austen’s life. Whit Stillman, known for his 1990 Oscar-nominated film, metropolitan, directs the film, and Kate Beckinsale stars in the title role of Lady Susan Vernon. Lady Susan Vernon sets out to find a rich husband not only for herself, but also for her daughter.

Beckinsale She is known for her role as Lieutenant Evelyn Johnson in the 2001 film Pearl Harbor and as Emma Woodhouse in the 1996 telefilm emmawhich is another film adaptation of Austen’s novel of the same name.

9 Emma (2020) is the most recent adaptation of Austen’s novels – 6.7

The most recent film adaptation of Austen’s novels is the 2020 film emma, which marks the directorial debut of Autumn De Wilde. The film is based on Austen’s 1815 novel of the same name, and stars Anya Tayl0r-Joy, widely known for her lead role as Beth Harmon in the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit and who will voice Princess Peach in the next movie by mario of 2022.

Emma’s favorite hobby is dating, especially when it comes to the love lives of her friends and family. However, this eagerness often gets her into trouble. emma It was nominated for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 93rd Academy Awards.

8 Clueless Takes Emma’s Plot To Beverly Hills – 6.9

Some may not know that the popular 1995 teen rom-comClueless It is based on Austen’s novel, Emma. Alicia Silverstone stars as the luxurious Cher Horowitz, who is supposed to be the title character, Emma Woodhouse, but instead of 1800s England, the film is set in present-day Beverly Hills.

“Unconsciously, I’ve been writing an Emma-like character. Because I’ve always loved her and part of it I had locked away in my brain… So I really related to her and got into her. And the plot was so brilliantly laid out in Emma So I tried to take all the things that were in this kind of beautiful world of the 1800s and see what it would be like if I were in Beverly Hills.“, declared the writer and director Amy Heckerling in a special report for Clueless.

7 Many Austen fans prefer Beckinsale’s film to Paltrow’s version – 7

20 years before Kate Beckinsale starred Love & Friendshipplayed the leading lady Emma Woodhouse in the 1996 British telefilm emma. The film was released the same year another adaptation of emma made by Miramax, but with Gwyneth Paltrow as Emma Woodhouse.

Many Austen fans prefer the Beckinsale version over the Miramax version, largely due to her stellar performance as Emma compared to Paltrow’s. The film also stars Samantha Morton as Emma’s friend, Harriet Smith. Morton is also known for her portrayal of Mary Lou Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

6 Mansfield Park Drops Certain Aspects Of The Novel – 7.1

This film adaptation of Austen abandons certain aspects of the book, such as the characters, and goes deeper into social issues such as slavery and features details about Austen’s life. Mansfield Park is a 1999 romantic comedy written and directed by Patricia Rozema, based on Austen’s 1814 novel of the same name.

In addition to omitting certain charactersMansfield Park it also places the events of the novel in a different chronological order. The film stars Frances O’Connor in the role of a young woman named Fanny Price, who is assigned to live with her wealthy aunt and uncle because her parents cannot support her financially.

5 Northanger Abbey Stars Rogue One Actress Felicity Jones – 7.2

northanger abbey is a 2007 film adaptation of Austen’s 1817 novel of the same title. The film stars Felicity Jones, known for her appearance as Jyn Erso in rogueone, as the main character of Catherine Morland opposite JJ Feild who plays her love interest named Henry Tilney.

Northanger Abbey was part of the season of Jane Austen presented on ITV, a British independent television network. The plot follows Catherine and her journey to Bath, England, where she meets Henry at an extravagant ball. However, the economic situation of Catherine’s family, which is not actually ridiculously rich, is hidden.

4 Pride and Prejudice is a famous 1940 film adaptation – 7.4

Before Keira Knightley took the stage as Elizabeth Bennet, Greer Garson starred in the title role of the 1940 version of Pride and Prejudice. Garson stars opposite Laurence Olivier, who was originally going to be Clark Gable, in his role as Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy.

Olivier is well known for his appearances in classic films such as wuthering heights a year before this adaptation, and the Alfred Hitchcock film Rebeca the same year that Pride and Prejudice premiered . The film did well with critics despite failing to break the budget at the box office.

3 A Dumbledore Stars In The Film Adaptation Of Persuasion – 7.5

Persuasion is a 1995 television film based on Austen’s 1817 novel of the same name and directed by Roger Michell. Michell is widely known for directing another romantic movie, nottinghill, the 1999 film with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

The film stars Amanda Root as protagonist Anne Elliot, opposite Ciarán Hinds as her long-lost love interest, Captain Frederick Wentworth, who returns from the war after Anne rejects his marriage proposal. Hinds is best known for his supporting role as Aberforth Dumbledore, Albus’s younger brother, in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

2 Sense & Sensibility features several big names in performance – 7.7

Sense and Sensibility is a 1995 period drama directed by Ang Lee, best known for directing The life of Pi and Hulk in 2003 . The film is based on Austen’s 1811 novel of the same name, and stars Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet as sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood respectively.

The Dashwood sisters are forced to marry due to their family’s unexpected financial loss. The couple meets Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman in their search for worthy marriage candidates. sense and Sensitivity was a massive hit for its all-star cast and costume design. The film earned seven Academy Award nominations.

1 Pride And Prejudice Is Still A Romantic Classic – 8.8

IMDb’s highest-rated film adaptation of Austen shouldn’t surprise many, since it’s the 2005 film with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. The film follows the lives of five sisters, who are searching for a worthy suitor to marry.

However, this mission does not come without obstacles. Namely, Elizabeth and Darcy’s love story is nothing short of complicated due to their proud personalities. However, the couple manage to put aside the obstacles and fall in love despite objections to the relationship.