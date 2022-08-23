The 10 Best Julia Roberts Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Julia Fiona Roberts born in smyrna (Georgia, USA) on October 28, 1967. American film and television actress. Julia Roberts has been awarded 1 Oscar award for best actress, 3 Golden Globes in the categories of best actress in a drama, best actress in a comedy or musical and best supporting actress, a BAFTA for best actress and an award from the Screen Actors Guild for the best leading actress.

We collect the 10 best films of the actress Julia Roberts ranked from worst to best according to IMDb and which streaming platforms they can be seen on.

michael collins beautiful woman Notting Hill August Blinded by Desire (Closer) steel magnolias Erin Brockovich Ocean’s Eleven. Make game The Normal Heart Wonder

michael collins

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 1996

Duration: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Director: Neil Jordan

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, Alan Rickman, Stephen Rea, Julia Roberts Y Ian Hart. It had a budget of $25 million and grossed more than $27 million. It is an Irish-British-American feature film of the dramatic and biographical genre. narrates the life of michael collinsIrish patriot and revolutionary who died during the irish civil war. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the golden lion in the Venice International Film Festival.

beautiful woman

Platform: Disney+, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 1990

Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Director: Gary Marshall

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Richard Gere, Julia Roberts, Ralph Bellamy, Jason Alexander, Laura San Giacomo, Hector Elizondo Y amy yasbeck. It started with a budget of $14 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $463 million. It was undoubtedly a blockbuster at box offices around the world with undeniable success and also deserved for the production. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the nominations of Julia Roberts as best actress in the Oscar awards Y BAFTA apart from achieving Golden Globe. Additionally, the feature film was a candidate for 3 categories of the Golden Globes Y BAFTAas well as the candidacy for caesar award to best foreign film.

Notting Hill

Platform: Filmin, Movistar+, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Year: 1999

Duration: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Director: Roger Michel

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Hugh Grant, Julia Roberts, Rhys Ifans, Tim McInnerny, Gina McKee, Hugh Bonneville, Emma Chambers Y alec baldwin. It had a budget of $42 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $363 million. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the 3 nominations in the Golden Globes in the categories of best film, best actress (Julia Roberts) and best actor (Hugh grant). We also highlight the 2 candidates in the BAFTA as best supporting actor (Rhys Ifans) Y best british film.

August

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Year 2013

Duration: 2 hours and 1 minute

Director: John Wells

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Ewan McGregor, Chris Cooper, Abigail Breslin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Juliette Lewis, Julianne Nicholson, Margo Martindale, Dermot Mulroney, Sam Shepard Y Misty Upham. It started with a budget of $25 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $74 million. It is a feature film of the drama and comedy genre written by Tracy Letts and based on his award-winning work Pulitzer. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the nominations of Julia Roberts as best actress in the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs Y SAG (Actors Union).

Blinded by Desire (Closer)

Platform: Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2004

Duration: 1 hour and 44 minutes

Director: Mike Nichols

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Jude Law, Clive Owen, Natalie Portman Y Julia Roberts. It started with a budget of $27 million and grossed more than $115 million. It is a feature film is a story full of infidelity, intimacy and a careful look at the relationships of modern society and set in London. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the nomination of Natalie Portman still Oscar award for best supporting actress, Clive Owen also nominated for a Oscar award for best supporting actor.

steel magnolias

Platform: Filmin, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Year: 1989

Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Director: Herbert Ross

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis Y Julia Roberts. It started with a budget of $15 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $95 million. It is a feature film based on the homonymous play by Robert Harling and of which he himself adapted to the big screen. It is a comedy that reflects life as it is conceived by a group of friends of different ages from a small southern city of Louisiana (USA) and not exempt from the nuances of drama.

Erin Brockovich

Platform: Microsoft Store, RakutenTV and AppleTV

Year 2000

Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes

Director: Steven Soderbergh

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Julia RobertsAlbert Finney Y Aaron Eckhart. It started with a budget of $51 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $256 million. The film directed by Steven Soderbergh It is a dramatization based on the true story of Erin Brockovich-Ellis: The fight of an environmental activist who achieved a legal victory against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the Oscar Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild Award for best actress for Julia Roberts. Additionally, the film was nominated for 4 categories in the Oscar awards3 nominations for Golden Globes4 in the BAFTA and 1 prize in the Screen Actors Guild for Albert Finney as best supporting actor.

Ocean’s Eleven. Make game

Platform: HBO Max, Movistar+, Netflix, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2001

Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes

Director: Steven Soderbergh

IMDb Score: 7.7

starring George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Elliott Gould, Eddie Jemison, Bernie Mac, Shaobo Qin, Carl Reiner Y Julia Roberts. The film was a true blockbuster at the box office worldwide, grossing more than $450 million Starting from a budget of $85 million. In the awards section, we highlight the golden bogey obtained in Germanythe award for best supporting actor for Andy Garcia in the SOUL (Latin awards) and the award for best film music at the BMI Film and TV Awards.

The Normal Heart

Platform: HBO Max

Year 2014

Duration: 2 hours and 13 minutes

Director: Ryan Murphy

IMDb Score: 7.9

Starring Mark Ruffalo, Matt Bomer, Taylor Kitsch, Jim Parsons, Alfred Molina Y Julia Roberts. The feature film of Ryan Murphy narrates the beginning of the crisis of the HIV in the gay community New York during the 1980s. In fact, it focuses on the efforts of different activists and health personnel who tried to explain the truth about the epidemic. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the nominations of Julia Roberts What Best Supporting Actress in a movie or miniseries Critics’ Choice Television Award and in the Primetime Emmy Awards. Additionally, 2 Critics’ Choice Television Awards in the categories of best film best supporting actor in a movie or miniseries (Matt Bomer) and 1 award prime time emmy as best film.

Wonder

Platform: Netflix, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2017

Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes

Director: Stephen Chbosky

IMDb Score: 7.9

Starring J.Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Jacob Tremblay, Noah Jupe, Izabela Vidovic Y Danielle Rose Russell. It started with a budget of $20 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $305 million. The feature film directed by the filmmaker Stephen Chbosky, It is based on the 2012 book of the same name written by Rachel Palace. Julia Roberts plays the role of the mother of a 10-year-old boy (Jacob Tremblay) who was born with a facial deformity that forced him to undergo surgery more than 25 times. The harshness of the situation contrasts with the difficulty of fitting into a new school with the attentive and cruel gaze of his classmates.

References: Justwatch