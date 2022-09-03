The 10 best Keanu Reeves movies to watch this weekend

This Friday, September 2, Keanu Reeves turns 58. The Canadian actor has a varied career, appearing in well-known films such as Top Speed, Break Point, The Devil’s Advocate, The Lake House and Constantine.

In addition, he has appeared in two successful sagas: The Matrix and John Wick. In that sense, it is expected that next year the fourth part of this latest franchise will be released. In addition, a fifth part is confirmed.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you the 10 best Keanu Reeves movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 best Keanu Reeves movies according to IMDb

10.- Break point (7.2)

An FBI agent goes undercover to catch a gang of surfers who might be bank robbers. With Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze. It’s on Amazon Prime Video.

9.- Maximum Speed ​​(7.3)

A young policeman must avoid the explosion of a bomb aboard a city bus by keeping his speed above 80 km/h. With Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock and Dennis Hopper. Available in Star+

8.- John Wick: A new day to kill (7.4)

Returning to the criminal underworld to pay off a debt, John Wick discovers that a price has been put on his head. With Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Ruby Rose and Laurence Fishburne. It’s on Netflix and Star+.

7.- Bram Stoker’s Dracula (7.4)

Centennial vampire Count Dracula arrives in England to seduce lawyer Jonathan Harker’s fiancée, Mina Murray, and wreak havoc on a foreign land. With Gary Oldman, Anthony Hopkins, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves.

6.- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (7,4)

John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the International Assassins Guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head, he’s the target of hit men around the world. With Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne. On Netflix.

5.- John Wick (7.4)

A former hit man puts his retirement on hold to track down the mobsters who killed his dog and took everything from him. With Keanu Reeves, Willem Dafoe and Ian McShane. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

4.- The devil’s advocate (7.5)

An exceptionally skilled Florida attorney is offered a job at a high-end New York law firm with a high-ranking boss – the biggest opportunity of his career to date. With Al Pacino, Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron. It is found on Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

3.- Dangerous friendships (7.6)

A scheming widow and her manipulative ex-lover make a bet on the corruption of a newlywed woman. With Glenn Close, Michelle Pfeiffer, John Malkovich and Keanu Reeves. Available on HBO Max.

2.- Toy Story 4 (7.7)

When a new toy named Forky joins Woody and the rest of the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends will reveal just how big the world can be for a toy. With the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale and Keanu Reeves. It’s on Disney+

1.- Matrix (8.7)

When a stranger leads hacker Neo into a forbidden underworld, he discovers the shocking truth: the life he knows is an elaborate hoax by an evil cyberintelligence. With Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Laurence Fishburne. On HBOMax.