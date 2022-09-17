The 10 best lawyer series on Netflix that you must watch

Fans of the judicial world on the small screen, know that among the series on Netflix are some of the best series of lawyers of all time. We are talking about true icons like ‘How to Get Away with Murder’, with Viola Davis being an absolute earthquake, but also about such recent (and popular) releases as ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’, which is already among the best Netflix original series .

The legal drama is one of the television genres most loved by viewers, and it does not surprise us at all: give us a very smart lawyer (Sherlock Holmes level), a criminal case that tests everything he believes in and an intense trial with his “Objection, Your Honor!” and his “Order the room!”, and a final statement that makes you shed tears and we’re already inside. There will be variations, with some stories focusing more on the judges and others closer to the best cop series or even the best political series, but what shows in this genre tend to have in common is their ability to keep us glued to the table. screen until the final verdict.

We owe these modern representations of the trial and lawyer genre in part to creators like David E. Kelley, who in the 90s laid the foundations with series like ‘The Practice’ and the charismatic ‘Ally McBeal’ with Calista Flockhart. Not that Kelley invented anything (the cinema had already given us great examples of courtroom dramas), but his television creations are among the most influential. The aforementioned ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’, a of the most watched Netflix series this year, bears his signature and reminds us why Kelley always ends up trapping us in his stories. Now, as we shall see, There’s room for everyone on this list of the best Netflix law series, from the acclaimed ‘Better Call Saul’ (which should be one of Netflix’s most awarded series and instead the Emmys have ignored it until the end) to ‘Seven Seconds’, one of the best Netflix miniseries as well as one of the most unknown. Some you expect and others will surprise you, but you should not miss any.

If you have already taken a look at other television genres as successful as the best war series in history or the best medical series, here there is something for all tastes, We leave you with all these series of lawyers and trials so that you feel part of the popular jury. But keep in mind that justice is not always served.