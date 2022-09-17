The 10 best lawyer series on Netflix that you must watch
Fans of the judicial world on the small screen, know that among the series on Netflix are some of the best series of lawyers of all time. We are talking about true icons like ‘How to Get Away with Murder’, with Viola Davis being an absolute earthquake, but also about such recent (and popular) releases as ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’, which is already among the best Netflix original series .
The legal drama is one of the television genres most loved by viewers, and it does not surprise us at all: give us a very smart lawyer (Sherlock Holmes level), a criminal case that tests everything he believes in and an intense trial with his “Objection, Your Honor!” and his “Order the room!”, and a final statement that makes you shed tears and we’re already inside. There will be variations, with some stories focusing more on the judges and others closer to the best cop series or even the best political series, but what shows in this genre tend to have in common is their ability to keep us glued to the table. screen until the final verdict.
We owe these modern representations of the trial and lawyer genre in part to creators like David E. Kelley, who in the 90s laid the foundations with series like ‘The Practice’ and the charismatic ‘Ally McBeal’ with Calista Flockhart. Not that Kelley invented anything (the cinema had already given us great examples of courtroom dramas), but his television creations are among the most influential. The aforementioned ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’, a of the most watched Netflix series this year, bears his signature and reminds us why Kelley always ends up trapping us in his stories. Now, as we shall see, There’s room for everyone on this list of the best Netflix law series, from the acclaimed ‘Better Call Saul’ (which should be one of Netflix’s most awarded series and instead the Emmys have ignored it until the end) to ‘Seven Seconds’, one of the best Netflix miniseries as well as one of the most unknown. Some you expect and others will surprise you, but you should not miss any.
If you have already taken a look at other television genres as successful as the best war series in history or the best medical series, here there is something for all tastes, We leave you with all these series of lawyers and trials so that you feel part of the popular jury. But keep in mind that justice is not always served.
Are you also counting the days until the second season of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ arrives? We already imagined it: this Netflix series, based on the novels by Michael Connelly (specifically, the first season is based on ‘The Verdict of Brass’), has conquered us because it is a model example of the series of lawyers. Original is not much, but addictive without a doubt. LThe series follows one of Los Angeles’ top defense attorneys, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo)., as he comes out of a rough patch in his life and faces the most difficult case of his career. Also, in case you want more, ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ has a movie and is on Amazon Prime Video.
Woo, lawyer extraordinaire
South Korean productions are sweeping Netflix (hello, ‘The Squid Game’), and it seems that the offer is much broader than ever. Add a series of lawyers: ‘Woo, lawyer extraordinary’ mixes drama and comedy to create its own version of the genre, which is probably nothing like the rest of the series on this list. Written by Ji-Won Moon and directed by Yoo In-shik (‘Vagabond’), the story follows Woo Young-woo, a fabulous lawyer with autism who has to deal with all the problems both personal and professional. that are presented to you every day.
Regina King, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Nadia Alexander and Raúl Castillo, among others, elevate this series thanks to their great performances, although you will also stay for the story. Created by Veena Sud and one of the best suspense series, ‘Seven Seconds’ begins with the death of an African-American teenager in Jersey Citywhich leads to a painful judicial process that exposes the racism of the system and the abuses of the police.
How to defend a murderer
From the first episode, ‘How to defend a murderer’ does not take prisoners: either you follow the rhythm and intensity of his proposal, or you are lost. And that’s what has made her a fan favorite. In addition, of course, to having one of the best lawyers on television, Annalize Keating, who is played by the Oscar-winning Viola Davis. Created by Peter Nowalk, the series follows ambitious law students who, under the tutelage of their professor, find themselves embroiled in a murder that could ruin their lives and, even worse, their legal careers.
A scoundrel who makes his living by finding the shortcuts and loopholes of the system with great ingenuity, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), meets one of New York’s youngest and brightest lawyers, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), and the rest is history. ‘Suits’ is not only the series in which Meghan Markle (now Duchess of Sussex and married to Prince Harry of England) became famous, but it is also an addictive series of lawyers with charismatic characters, amazing criminal cases and a host of men in suits who enjoy playing smart in court.
We’ve said goodbye to her in 2022 with her sixth and final season, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop enjoying her: ‘Better Call Saul’ is available on Netflix to make us a little happier. For something it is considered one of the best series in the history of American television and even at the level (or better?) than its predecessor, ‘Breaking Bad’. This series has long ceased to be simply a spin-off or prequel to the adventures of Walter White. Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the series follows the character of Saul Goodman (played by the great Bob Odenkirk), who we will see become a criminal lawyer who never fails, no matter what method he has to use.
anatomy of a scandal
It’s David E. Kelley again! The prolific creator of legal stories co-signs this Netflix series with Melissa James Gibson that play in the “rich people with criminal problems” league like ‘The Undoing’ or ‘Bit Little Lies’ (also created by Kelley, by the way). Based on Sarah Vaughan’s book, ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ follows a sexual consent scandal that has broken out in British politics: an MP (Naomi Scott) accuses her boss, the well-known and beloved politician James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend), of having raped her in an elevator. Between his denials and his wife’s (Sienna Miller) doubts, the case will go to court in the hands of a brilliant lawyer, Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery).
Although not exclusively about lawyers, this miniseries created by Ava DuVernay has the courts as almost the main setting (in addition to the interrogation rooms) and builds its story around a media court case. The so-called Central Park Five, a group of African-American teenage boys, were accused without evidence of having assaulted a (white) runner in the middle of New York, and everything they suffered became a perfect reflection of the institutional racism that prevailed (and prevails) in the United States.
Created by Alessandro Fabbri, this Italian series has everything we look for in a good series about lawyers, but, for a change, it takes the focus off the American judicial system and puts it in a Mediterranean country. ‘Il processo’ follows the ramifications of the murder of a young woman, which will end up reaching a prosecutor who had a connection with the victim, a lawyer who sees in this media case a professional opportunity and a suspect who, despite the evidence, says be innocent She will catch you.
This South Korean series does not focus so much on lawyers as on the judges, or, more specifically, a female judge.: The protagonist, played by Kim Hye-soo, works in a juvenile court and deals with complex and tough cases every day, which is not helped by the woman’s aversion to juvenile criminals, towards whom she neither shows nor a pinch of compassion. ‘Juvenile Court’ shows us a different perspective of the judicial universe.
