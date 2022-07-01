The 10 best LGTBIQ+ movies and series on Disney+
Throughout its history, LGTBI cinema has helped make visible realities that society too often insists on ignoring: the lives of gay, lesbian, trans, bisexual, and queer as a whole they are protagonists in these Disney + movies, which we collected to celebrate Pride 2022. Although, well, Pride should be every day of the year. We review a good number of highly recommended LGTBIQ+ movies and series that are among the best recent movies on Disney+ and also the best current series on Disney+.
The history of cinema and television regarding the characters queer is full of bad practices and absences. His presence in the first decades of cinema was more innuendo than true representation, although there is Greta Garbo’s pioneering kiss to Elizabeth Young in ‘Queen Christina of Sweden’ (Rouben Mamoulian, 1933), or the very clear love relationship between Paul Newman’s character with his friend Skipper in ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ (Richard Brooks, 1958), based on the play by Tennessee Williams. In the end, the Hays Code made sure that no “perversion” (according to the ultra-Catholic sectors) reached the big screen, nor kisses of more than three seconds or women who were too liberated.
In Spain, it was not until the Franco dictatorship began to die that we saw the first gay characters on screen: some quite clear, such as the one embodied by Alfredo Alaria in ‘Diferente’ (Luis María Delgado, 1961) and later in a more than evident way with the arrival of the best films by Pedro Almodóvar, of ‘Pepi, Luci, Bom and other girls from the heap’ (1980) to ‘Labyrinth of passions’ (1982), one of the best gay men’s movies, and beyond.
Today, LGTBIQ+ representation in film and television has increased and, above all, improved, although there is still a long way to go. Among the best lesbian movies in history and the best movies about trans people, we find in this list some emblematic titles of recent years. For example, we incorporated ‘With love, Simon’, the first film with a vocation mainstream and produced by a major studio (20th Century Fox) that stars a gay teenager living his own romantic comedy. The film was a complete success and left its mark on history, so much so that the format was even extended to streaming with the premiere of the series ‘With love, Víctor’, which is also part of this list. Discover the rest of the title in this great LGTBIQ+ selection available on Disney+.
Fire Island (Andrew Ahn, 2022)
Gay version of Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’, ‘Fire Island’ offers us its own Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy as two young gay men with opposite personalities who will discover love (and themselves) during a vacation on an island. Following the structure of Austen’s story, and with a bit of ‘Emma’ here and there, the film is a hilarious celebration queer within the schemes of the most traditional romantic comedy.
Set in the eighties, ‘Pose’ immerses us in the scene of ball New Yorker that the documentary ‘Paris is burning’ brought to the mainstream, and offers us the largest display of narratives around the trans community that has been seen on television. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, the series follows the lives of a group of characters who survive precariousness and intolerance by creating chosen families. Now, as in all families, there are rivalries and problems. It is also one of the best series on HBO Max.
This six-episode documentary miniseries is perfect for understanding the history and struggles of the LGTBIQ+ community in the United States, which in some cases connects with the struggles in other parts of the world, including Spain. Instructive for those who come without much idea and interesting for those who do, ‘Pride’ is a fabulous documentary that combines collective conquests and individual stories.
Crush (Sammi Cohen, 2022)
This romantic comedy directed by Sammi Cohen is adorable enough to be one of the best teen movies, and it shines for the freshness of its cast and a story that exchanges the usual heteronormativity in this type of story. In ‘Crush’ we follow a young aspiring artist who against all odds joins her high school track team. There, she discovers her real love when she falls in love with a classmate of hers.
Love, Simon (Greg Berlanti, 2018)
We don’t need all LGTBIQ+ movies to be masterpieces: the representation queer in modest and formulaic films like ‘Love, Simon’, a classic teenage romantic film, it is also necessary. Directed by Greg Berlanti, the story follows a 16-year-old boy named Simon who has been hiding from his friends and family that he is gay for some time. When one day one of his e-mails falls into the wrong hands, Simon will see how things get complicated and he will have to face his fear of coming out.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Jim Sharman, 1975)
Although there is legitimate talk to be had about his much-discussed transphobia, it is undeniable thate ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ is an icon of cinema queer and a celebration of sex and desire beyond social restrictions. It is also one of the best musicals in the history of cinema. Based on the musical by Richard O’Brien and starring Tim Curry, the film follows a couple who, after suffering a car breakdown, are forced to take refuge in a castle where Dr. Frank-N-Furter lives devoted to the making of a kind of Frankenstein.
With love, Victor (2020 – 2022)
After the successful premiere of ‘With love, Simon’, the story based on the novel by Becky Albertalli became a franchise with this series, set in the same universe as the movie (in fact, Simon has some other cameo) but with a new protagonist. We meet Víctor (Michael Cimino), a young man with Latin American parents who is discovering himself as a new student at Creekwood High School. His confusion over his sexual orientation intensifies as problems grow at home with his parents’ marriage falling apart, but a special boy will make it all easier.
The Favorite (Yorgos Lanthimos, 2018)
This movie made Olivia Colman win the Oscar for Best Actress (entering the list of Oscar-winning actresses and also giving us one of the best speeches in the history of the Oscars), and there is no doubt that she deserved it. She as a monarch is priceless, and she leads the cast accompanied by Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, who play the two women vying for his attentions and, ultimately, his love. And it won’t be easy.
Trevor: The Musical (2022)
Recording of the theatrical musical, ‘Trevor: The musical’ is one of the latest additions to the Disney + catalog, and it is perfect for lovers of musicals and stories that are out of the norm. Set in 1981 in a small community in the United States, the story follows a 13-year-old boy who enters his teens with dreams of making it in show business. Based on ‘Trevor’, the Oscar-winning short film,
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Perhaps it does not have the focus solely on LGTBIQ + stories, but on its choral cast we found some characters queer who help paint a diverse adolescent mosaic that represents a new generation. Although the most essential thing here is really the nostalgia for ‘High School Musical’, the successful Disney Channel musical that here becomes the inspiration for a new group of young talents, including the fabulous Olivia Rodrigo.
