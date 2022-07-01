The 10 best LGTBIQ+ movies and series on Disney+

Throughout its history, LGTBI cinema has helped make visible realities that society too often insists on ignoring: the lives of gay, lesbian, trans, bisexual, and queer as a whole they are protagonists in these Disney + movies, which we collected to celebrate Pride 2022. Although, well, Pride should be every day of the year. We review a good number of highly recommended LGTBIQ+ movies and series that are among the best recent movies on Disney+ and also the best current series on Disney+.

The history of cinema and television regarding the characters queer is full of bad practices and absences. His presence in the first decades of cinema was more innuendo than true representation, although there is Greta Garbo’s pioneering kiss to Elizabeth Young in ‘Queen Christina of Sweden’ (Rouben Mamoulian, 1933), or the very clear love relationship between Paul Newman’s character with his friend Skipper in ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ (Richard Brooks, 1958), based on the play by Tennessee Williams. In the end, the Hays Code made sure that no “perversion” (according to the ultra-Catholic sectors) reached the big screen, nor kisses of more than three seconds or women who were too liberated.

SUBSCRIBE NOW TO DISNEY+

In Spain, it was not until the Franco dictatorship began to die that we saw the first gay characters on screen: some quite clear, such as the one embodied by Alfredo Alaria in ‘Diferente’ (Luis María Delgado, 1961) and later in a more than evident way with the arrival of the best films by Pedro Almodóvar, of ‘Pepi, Luci, Bom and other girls from the heap’ (1980) to ‘Labyrinth of passions’ (1982), one of the best gay men’s movies, and beyond.

Today, LGTBIQ+ representation in film and television has increased and, above all, improved, although there is still a long way to go. Among the best lesbian movies in history and the best movies about trans people, we find in this list some emblematic titles of recent years. For example, we incorporated ‘With love, Simon’, the first film with a vocation mainstream and produced by a major studio (20th Century Fox) that stars a gay teenager living his own romantic comedy. The film was a complete success and left its mark on history, so much so that the format was even extended to streaming with the premiere of the series ‘With love, Víctor’, which is also part of this list. Discover the rest of the title in this great LGTBIQ+ selection available on Disney+.