The 10 best Margot Robbie movies according to Reddit

The last video of the 2023 live action set Barbie provides further proof that Margot Robbie’s portrayal of the iconic toy will not be what many expect it to be. She seems like a Barbie who is more than a shallow beachhead, a character who shuns myopic classification, as Robbie herself continues to do with her acting career.

Initially introduced to broader film audiences in 2013, Robbie has since received two Oscar nominations and continues to reinvent himself for each role he takes on. She truly is one of the most talented actresses working today and it often seems like her best work is yet to come. Redditors seem to agree with this assessment, and the following list represents her appreciation for her work.

ten Bomb (2019)

As the #MeToo movement gained momentum in the latter half of the 2010s, the story of a trio of Fox News reporters after they are sexually harassed by Fox CEO Roger Ailes has been adapted into a movie. by Jay Roach. Margot Robbie played Kayla Pospisil, alongside Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson.

Though Bombit did not do well at the box office, Robbie’s performance received considerable acclaim. Robbie was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her efforts, and while she didn’t win, Redditor u/alon55555 offers a common take on Robbie’s work on the film saying, “I just finished watching Bombshell and I think Margot Robbie is exceptional.”

9 I, Tonya (2017)

In 1994, American figure skater Tony Harding was embroiled in controversy after fellow figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was attacked. The subsequent investigation led to Harding being found to be an accessory to the attack. She was banned from competing in figure skating for life, and in 2017 this dramatic biopic was released, starring Robbie as Harding.

I Tony is a fascinating and often hilarious watch that wouldn’t have been the same without Robbie. Her performance helps cast a sympathetic eye toward Harding and her life that she worked so hard for, only to see it ruined by others. Editor u/OtherPete isn’t exaggerating when he sums up Robbie Harding’s role with “She’s phenomenal in ‘I, Tonya’.”

8 The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

The iconic character of Tarzan has been the source of many film and television adaptations over the years. With the years 2016 the legend of tarzan, an attempt was made to bring the character back once again, presumably in hopes of building a franchise. While the film had a strong cast including Robbie, its critical and box office results were modest.

Not everything an actor appears in can be a big hit, and sometimes their acting is one of the main reasons to see a movie. This seems to be the case with some the legend of tarzan, which featured Robbie’s performance as Jane, Tarzan’s wife. Editor u/MovieMike007 acknowledges this with “she was quite funny as Jane in The Legend of Tarzan and had some great scenes with Christoph Waltz.”

seven Mary, Queen of Scots (2018)

Over the years, various films have attempted to tell the true story of the turbulent relationship between Queen Elizabeth I and Mary Stuart. This 2018 effort failed to find the success it needed, despite a strong cast that included Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth and Saoirse Ronan as Stuart.

Once again, Robbie delivers a performance that exceeds the quality of the film itself. As the esteemed monarch of England, she does what she can with her role, which is well worth watching. As Reddit user tu/Blucthulhu points out, “She doesn’t get as much screen time as Saoirse Ronan, but she’s still very good at Mary Queen of Scots.”

6 Z for Zechariah (2015)

This 2015 post-apocalyptic drama had a cast of just three, with Robbie as the only female character alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor and Chris Pine. The movie explored a love triangle during an extremely difficult and heartbreaking time, but audiences just weren’t interested and Z for Zachary it was a substantial box office flop.

Z for Zachary It may not have found much favor with mainstream audiences, but critics saw something else in the film. Robbie’s performance was the highlight, and Redditor u/JMaestroN was a core audience member who enjoyed Robbie’s performance enough to call it one of his best with a single “Z For Zachariah (2015)”.

5 The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Martin Scorsese’s star-studded epic was nominated for 5 Oscars and told the real-life story of stockbroker Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film is full of debauchery and triumph, and Margo Robbie’s role as Belfort’s wife, Naomi Lapaglia, is deftly crafted.

Due to the often repulsive behavior of Belfort and his acolytes, the wolf of Wall Street it is not necessarily for everyone. That said, Robbie’s small but essential role doesn’t go unnoticed despite the film’s grandeur. Editor you/getupkid1284 is one of many to call it Robbie’s best, acknowledging him with a simple “Wolf of Wallstreet (small part)”.

4 Birds of Prey (2020)

As a kind of independent film for the popular character of Harley Quinn, Birds of prey managed to find success without the character’s partner in crime, the Joker. The film was more or less well received by critics and fans alike, a rather rare achievement within the narrow confines of the superhero movie genre.

It’s a testament to Robbie’s popularity as Harley Quinn that the spinoff was created in the first place, and her ability to embrace the macabre side of the character is definitely worth watching. Some might think the movie isn’t Robbie’s best, but Redditor you/aduong disagrees, saying “Birds of Prey” and before you roll your eyes, trust me, give it a try. Pure evil genius.

3 Focus (2015)

To concentrate reunited Will Smith and Margo Robbie to tell the story of con man Nicky Spurgeon (Smith) who joins forces with amateur con man Jess (Robbie). As Nicky helps Jess get better at his craft, the two strike up a romance, only to break up and reunite years later under less than favorable circumstances.

The film was not a particularly big success, a surprise that gave Smith and Robbie star power. That said, Robbie was still able to charm critics and fans alike, and despite lackluster reviews, the film still has its share of fans. Editor tu/seantheaussie considers himself one such supporter, admitting: “Focus is my favourite…”

two About Time (2013)

This underrated 2013 fantasy comedy tells the story of Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleason) who learns that the men in his family are capable of time travel. Reluctant at first, Tim uses the tactic to try to win over his crush, Charlotte (Robbie), before moving on to other romantic pursuits.

It was time it gave Robbie the chance to play a young man’s crush, something that didn’t exactly push the limits of his impressive acting chops. Nonetheless, she pulled it off quite convincingly for the Redditor user. u/nashcameronn to answer the question of which is his best film with a simple “A matter of time.”

1 The Big Bet (2015)

One of the biggest surprises of 2015 was Adam McKay’s exploration of the US mortgage market and its effects on the 2009 financial crisis. The film won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and featured a talented cast including Steve Carrell, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, Marisa Tomei and Margot Robbie.

This role was particularly small for Robbie, so much so that she wasn’t even officially credited. Either way, the brief scene of her drinking champagne in a bubble bath while explaining mortgage obligations is essential to the movie’s plot, as Redditor acknowledged. u/PhilRiversOnTrakt: “She has a small but important role in The Big Short (2015).”

