This Wednesday, July 27, actress Maya Rudolph turns 50. The interpreter is a regular face of film and television, especially in the world of comedies.

In that sense, his time on Saturday Night Live, an iconic comedy show on American television, stands out, where he shared a cast with names like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Bill Hader.

The actress, who is married to film director Paul Thomas Anderson, has won four Emmy Awards in different categories, also having five other nominations for these awards.

On her birthday, we leave you the 10 best Maya Rudolph movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 Best Maya Rudolph Movies According To IMDb

10.- Own Vice (6,6)

In 1970s drug-fueled Los Angeles, private detective Larry ‘Doc’ Sportello investigates the disappearance of an ex-girlfriend. With Joaquin Phoenix, Josh Brolin, Katherine Waterston and Owen Wilson. Available on HBO Max.

9.- Popstar (6.7)

When his solo album is revealed to be a flop, a former boy band member (Andy Samberg) will do anything in his power to stay famous.

8.- As if it were the first time (6.8)

Henry Roth is a man afraid of commitment until he meets the beautiful Lucy. They like each other and Henry believes that he has finally found the girl of his dreams, until he discovers that he has lost his short-term memory and forgets everything that has happened each day. With Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. On Netflix.

7.- My best friend’s wedding (6.8)

The competition between two of the bridesmaids to see who is the best friend of the bride poses a bad scenario. With Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy.

6.- The best place in the world (7.0)

A couple with a child on the way travels across the United States to find the perfect place for their family. Along the way, they meet a variety of family members and discover the meaning of ‘home’ for the first time. With Maya Rudolph and John Krasinski. It’s on HBO Max.

5.- A path to me (7.4)

Shy 14-year-old Duncan goes on summer vacation with his mother, her annoying boyfriend and his daughter. Having a hard time fitting in, Duncan finds an unexpected friend in Owen, manager of the Water Wizz water park. With Sam Rockwell, Toni Collette, Steve Carell and Maya Rudolph. On HBOMax.

4.- Luca (7.4)

On the Italian Riviera, a friendship as strong as it is unexpected arises between a human being and a sea monster disguised as such. Animated tape that is available on Disney +

3.- The Mitchell family vs the machines (7.6)

When Katie is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her entire family decides to tag along. Her journey is interrupted by a technological revolution. Animated movie found on Netflix.

2.- Gattaca (7.8)

A genetically inferior man assumes the identity of a superior one to fulfill his dream of traveling to space. With Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman and Jude Law.

1.- Great heroes (7.8)

A special bond develops between oversized inflatable robot Baymax and prodigy Hiro Hamada, who team up with a group of friends to form a band of high-tech heroes. Animated film on Disney+