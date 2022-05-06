The 10 best movies about asteroids that destroy the Earth

Lhe disaster movies have become more and more of a popular trend in Hollywood. Over the years, more films about catastrophic events have taken over theaters and television. Clearly Hollywood loves to make movies about the imminent destruction of the world and Proof of this are these 10 tapes.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Adam McKay is known for his comedy films, but lately he has been putting out satirical films on big issues, including the Oscar-winning films ‘Vice’ and ‘The Big Short.’ His most recent film, ‘Don’t Look Up’delves into the subject of climate and human action.

‘Don’t Look Up’ features a mega cast packed with Oscar winners like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence or Meryl Streep. The story is about two astronomers played by Lawrence and DiCaprio who go on a major media tour to warn the world of the approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Despite the obvious pessimism of the situation, the world doesn’t seem to care. With McKay at the helm, ‘Don’t Look Up’ It has been a complete success.

Armageddon (1998)

Audiences know exactly what to expect when they sit down to watch a Michael Bay: pure adrenaline and the occasional explosion. In the ’90s, Bay gave the world three action movies, including ‘Armageddon’.

The film is one of two comet disaster films to be released in 1998. While ‘Deep Impact’ is based on characters and stories, ‘Armageddon’ focuses its attention on multiple scenes of mass destruction. Cities are razed to the ground as an oil rig is sent into space to drill a hole in the incoming comet.

Deep Impact (1998)

There are two types of people in this world, those who love ‘Deep Impact’ and those who prefer ‘Armageddon’. Both films were released in the same summer and both are based on a comet that is going to destroy the Earth. While the latter is fun, the former is often considered the best movie.

When it is discovered that a comet is heading towards Earth, the government tries to hide the final destination. But when a journalist reveals the truth, a plan is set in motion. In the event that the joint Russian-American astronaut team is unable to destroy the comet in time, special measures will be taken to ensure the future of mankind. As the public watched a huge tidal wave wash away New York, in the end, the movie ended on a slightly happy note with the world surviving and pondering its own future.

Greenlands (2020)

Gerard Butler has made a name for himself starring in action movies ever since his role as King Lenidas in ‘300’but changed the third to be a father of a family in a world about to be destroyed.

The movie is pretty typical of the end of the world: a family desperately trying to get to a safe place to shelter from a comet impact. Nevertheless, was generally liked by both critics and the public and it’s a nice two-hour escape.

Meteor (1979)

When it comes to stories involving deadly comets, many seem to present the same timeline: a comet is discovered that will spell the catastrophic annihilation of Earth, and then a mission to destroy said comet. The 1979 science fiction movie meteor, has it all, including himself James Bond.

The film, starring Sean Connery and Natalie Woodis about a deadly comet that is headed straight for Earth and, if it collides, will destroy humanity. The NASA decides to use an illegal nuclear weapons satellite called “Hercules” hoping to destroy it, but the satellite doesn’t have enough firepower, so they must join forces with the USSR, which also has an illegal satellite.

When Worlds Collide (1951)

A colossal star is headed with a fixed course towards Earth which will cause its destruction. Faced with this dramatic situation, a group of scientists and businessmen decide to build a space rocket to leave Earth. heading to another planet where to start again.

The Night of the Comet (1984)

It has been more than 35 years since the low-budget sci-fi comedy ‘Night of the Comets’ and yet the film remains a cult classic. While other deadly comet movies focus on imminent doom, this one is all about the terrifying outcome.

Two girls navigate post-apocalyptic Los Angeles after a comet evaporates half the population and turns the rest into cannibalistic zombies. They take advantage of the situation by going shoppingbut everything turns dark when they are stalked by zombies and a team of scientists with evil intentions.

Last Night (1998)

What would you do if you only had 18 hours to live? That’s what the residents of Toronto face in the 1998 black comedy, ‘Last Night.’ Like another movie on this list, ‘Last Night’ shows how its residents deal with the fact that they are going to be destroyed by a comet. Starring Sandra Oh, it tells the story of a meteorite headed for Earth and the last attempt to live the remaining time to the fullest.

Melancholy (2011)

Not all movies about comets and doomsday scenarios are about destructive impact. Some, instead, focus on the emotional distress it has on the people in its path. Written and directed by Lars von Trier, It is a film that does not have a happy ending, but what it does have is a faithful portrait of depression and what one feels when one knows that the end is near.

‘Melancola’ tells the story of two estranged sisters as they grapple with the possibility of a rogue planet colliding with Earth. The film is told in two parts, the first is about Justine (Kirsten Dunst) who is about to celebrate the happy occasion of getting married. She clearly isn’t happy and she walks around the farm in a deep depression, but no one around her seems to care to understand why. The second part revolves around Claire (Charlotte Gainsbourg) and his fear of imminent death.

Looking for a Friend for the End of the World (2012)

‘Seeking a Friend for the End of the World’ it raises the question of what one would do if there was no time left. When a comet is discovered to hit Earth and destroy life, the world has one month to live life to the best of its ability. Some throw lavish parties, some dress up in fancy clothes, and some just go to work.

Dodge, played by Steve Carell, he is lonely after his wife leaves him unexpectedly. During his last days on Earth, he decides that now is the time to find his old flame from his high school. With the help of a neighbor named Penny (Keira Knightley) the two embark on a cross-country road trip. Although the overall theme of the doomsday movie is important, the character’s journey takes center stage.