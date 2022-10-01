The 10 Best Movies Directed By Christopher Nolan And One That Beats Them All

Within the Hollywood industry, Christopher Nolan is a director that there is no middle ground: either you love it or you hate it.

And it is that not everyone is made for the peculiar style of the filmmaker, where we find in most of his filmography films so convoluted that one cannot rest on his laurels because important details can be lost.

However, the director has teamed up with high caliber actors to star in his films, with performers such as Leonardo Dicaprio, Christian bale, Anne Hathaway, Cillian Murphy, Hugh Jackman, Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson either Al Pacinoamong many others.

It will be released in theaters soon Oppenheimera film about the developer of the atomic bomb that will feature, among others, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek and Casey Affleck.

After his debut in 1989 with the short film Tarantella starring his brother Jonathan Nolan, the filmmaker’s career has grown like wildfire until he has a fairly succulent filmography (for those who like Nolan’s style, of course).

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we review the film director’s career compiling The 10 Best Christopher Nolan Movies And One That Beats Them All.

Christopher Nolan’s best films as a director:

FOLLOWING

Year : 1998

: 1998 Duration : 69 min.

: 69 min. Director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Gender: Psychological thriller

Christopher Nolan’s first job as a director in a film we have it in following1998 film starring Jeremy Theobald, Alex Haw, Lucy Russell, John Nolan, Dick Bradsell, Gillian El-Kadi and Jennifer Angel.

This psychological thriller follows a young writer without a job and in the midst of a creative drought who decides to follow people on the street to see if he can find inspiration that way. But becoming a “voyeur” has its risks…

MEMENT

Year : 2000

: 2000 Duration : 115 min.

: 115 min. Director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Gender: thriller

Inside of the best nolan film we have mementoa film full of surprising plot twists starring Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano.

Its plot tells the story of Leonard Selby, an investigator for an insurance agency who suffers from a disease that prevents him from remembering the things he has done in a short period of time as a result of a blow to the head.

Starting at the end of the film and following the plot in reverse, we will see Leonard’s mission to find the man who raped and murdered his wife.where the scenes are as confused as Leonard’s memory until everything falls into place and you discover the big surprise at the end, or in this case, the beginning of the story.

Of course, as in almost all of Nolan’s filmography, you have to be very alert to be able to enjoy the film, since you have to pay attention to all the details it shows.

INSOMNIA

Year : 2002

: 2002 Duration : 118 min.

: 118 min. Director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Gender: Psychological thriller

Another of the best Christopher Nolan movies is Insomniaremake of the 1997 Norwegian film that features a great cast led by Al Pacino, Robin Williams and Hilary Swank.

This engaging psychological thriller follows Will Dormer, a veteran Los Angeles detective who travels to a small Alaskan town with his partner Hap to investigate the murder of a 17-year-old girl.

Once they arrive in Alaska, Soon the detectives come into contact with the main suspect in the crime, Walter Finch, a reclusive novelist..

BATMAN BEGINS

Year : 2005

: 2005 Duration : 140 min.

: 140 min. Director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Gender: Action Thriller / Superheroes

In 2005, Nolan switched to superhero movies showing a new version of the Dark Knight with batmanbeginsa film that would be the beginning of a successful trilogy with Christian Bale in the leading role.

Apart from Bale, the first installment of the saga had a star cast made up of Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Cillian Murphy, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman and Ken Watanabe, among others.

In the film Nolan moves the Batman from the DC comics into a more “realistic” world by telling a more modern version of the origins of the Batman legend. and how Bruce Wayne became Gotham’s vigilante.

With the help of his loyal butler Alfred, police detective Jim Gordon, and Lucius Fox, his colleague at a Society of Applied Science, Bruce Wayne will begin his crusade as Batman to try to stop the wave of crime and corruption that is devastating the city.. Here’s our review of Batman Begins.

THE ULTIMATE TRICK

Year : 2006

: 2006 Duration : 130 min.

: 130 min. Director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Gender: thriller

Starring, among others, Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson and David Bowie, the ultimate trick is an interesting thriller whose plot follows the rivalry of two prestigious magicians.

The film introduces us to Robert Angier and Alfred Borden, two conjurers who were once good friends, but are now great rivals whose only goal is to try to outdo each other with the best possible magic trick.

At one point, Borden seems to have hit on the perfect formula for pulling off the transported man trick, something that makes Angier jealous trying to figure out how he does it and how he could top his magic number..

THE DARK KNIGHT

Year : 2008

: 2008 Duration : 152 min.

: 152 min. Director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Gender: Action Thriller / Superheroes

Who said sequels were never good? In Nolan’s case, without a doubt. The dark knightsecond installment of the trilogy of Batmanis the best of the saga by far, being also one of the best superhero movies in the history of cinema.

On this occasion, the cast of The Dark Knight includes Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman and Maggie Gyllenhaal, among others.

Following the events of Batman Begins, the film follows the Dark Knight continuing his crusade against crime with the help of Lieutenant Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent.

Nevertheless, Everything is turned upside down when the Joker appears, a dangerous new criminal who unleashes chaos and has the citizens of Gotham terrified.. We leave you here our review of The Dark Knight.

SOURCE

Year : 2010

: 2010 Duration : 148 min.

: 148 min. Director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Gender: sci-fi thriller

Without a doubt one of the best christopher nolan movies it is Sourcean interesting science fiction thriller that has a cast of the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page, Ken Watanabe, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger and Michael Caine, among others.

The plot of Origin revolves around Dom Cobb, an expert in stealing secrets from the subconscious of others during sleep, being so valued in the world of espionage that he is forced to be a fugitive and give up his family.

To return to his normal life, he must perform the inception, that is, implant an idea in the subconscious instead of removing it. But his plan will be complicated when someone who seems to predict his every move intervenes in the mission. Here we leave our critique of Origin.

THE DARK KNIGHT RISES

Year : 2012

: 2012 Duration : 164 min.

: 164 min. Director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Gender: Action Thriller / Superheroes

In 2012 came the last installment of the trilogy of The Dark Knight with the film The Dark Knight Riseswhich had in its cast Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Marion Cotillard, Ben Mendelsohn and Morgan Freeman, among others.

Eight years have passed since Batman disappeared after the events of the previous film, turning from a hero to a fugitive by taking the blame for the death of District Attorney Harvey Dentsacrificing everything for what he considered a greater good.

The lie works for a while, as Gotham City’s criminal activity is tempered by the harsh Dent Law. But everything changes with the arrival of a cunning cat thief who intends to carry out a mysterious plan.

Nevertheless, Much more dangerous is the appearance on the scene of Bane, a masked terrorist whose ruthless plans force Bruce Wayne to return from his voluntary exile.. This is our review of The Dark Knight Rises.

INTERSTELLAR

Year : 2014

: 2014 Duration : 169 min.

: 169 min. Director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Gender: Science fiction

Following with Christopher Nolan’s best movies we have interstellarone of the filmmaker’s best films starring Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon, among others.

Its plot revolves around a group of space explorers using a wormhole in search of a new habitable planet for humanity before life on planet Earth comes to an end. Do not lose detail to our review of Interstellar.

TENET

Year : 2020

: 2020 Duration : 150 min.

: 150 min. Director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Gender: Action Thriller / Science Fiction

Nolan’s last feature film before Oppenheimer is Tenet, a curious science fiction thriller in which you will need to pay full attention to fully understand everything that is happening.

The film has in its cast a cast of the stature of, among others, John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael Caine.

Its protagonist will have to face the difficult task of trying to prevent World War III from breaking out on the planet.

For it will make use of something called “time regression”, a concept in which Nolan once again demonstrates his ability to twist things within the plots of his films. We leave you here our review of Tenet.

Dunkirk

Year : 2017

: 2017 Duration : 107 min.

: 107 min. Director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Gender: Warlike

It’s been a close call, but we’ve finally determined that Christopher Nolan’s best film by far is Dunkirk, an intense war movie starring Fionn Whitehead, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, and Barry Keoghan, among others.

Based on real events, the film plunges us into the middle of World War II through the perspective of various soldiers on the beaches of Dunkirkwhere British and French troops are surrounded by the advancing German army.

Trapped on the beach, with the sea blocking their path, the troops of soldiers face a harrowing situation that worsens as the enemy approaches. You can read our review of Dunkirk here.

So far our review of The 10 Best Christopher Nolan Movies And One That Beats Them All. If you want more recommendations from renowned filmmakers, here we leave you the 5 best James Cameron movies and one that surpasses them all.