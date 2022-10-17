The 10 Best Movies Directed By Stanley Kubrick And One That Beats All The Others

Few filmmakers have been as influential in the history of cinema as Stanley Kubrick was, a demanding film director who stood out both for his technical precision and for the remarkable stylization and deep symbolic charge of his films.

Kubrick debuted in the industry in 1951 with his short films Day of the Fight and Flying Padre. It was not until 1953 that he released his first feature film, Fear and Desire.

Over the years, Kubrick has been crowned one of the best filmmakers in history and most of his films have become cult films among film lovers.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we review the career of one of the legends of cinema, compiling The 10 Best Stanley Kubrick Movies And One That Beats Them All.

PERFECT HEIST

Year : 1956

: 1956 Duration : 83 min.

: 83 min. Director : Stanley Kubrick

: Stanley Kubrick Gender: Film noir

Third feature film by the filmmaker, perfect heist is a film based on the novel by Lionel White starring Sterling Hayden, Coleen Gray, Vince Edwards, Jay C. Flippen and Marie Windsor, among others.

Its plot follows Johnny Clay, a criminal who, after spending time in jail, decides to give the last blow of his life and allow him to retire from that world with his beloved Fay.

Johnny’s plan is none other than to take the proceeds from the horse races of a racetrack. After a meticulous selection of collaborators, he plans the strategy of the assault with unsuspected precision.

To do this, he will try to cause an altercation in the betting room and kill the favorite horse of the seventh race thanks to the help of Randy, a bribed policeman, George, the betting cashier, and Mike, the racetrack bartender. The heist goes according to plan, but problems arise with the division of the loot.

PATHS OF GLORY

Year : 1957

: 1957 Duration : 86 min.

: 86 min. Director : Stanley Kubrick

: Stanley Kubrick Gender: Warlike

BAFTA nominee for Best Film, Paths of Glory is one of the best stanley kubrick movies which has in its cast an actor of the caliber of Kirk Douglas.

Its plot places us in France in 1916, where General Boulard orders the conquest of an impregnable German position and entrusts this mission to the ambitious General Mireau, with Colonel Dax in charge of directing the attack.

The capture of the hill is hell, and the regiment undertakes the retreat towards the trenches. The military high command, irritated by the defeat, decides to impose a terrible punishment on the regiment that will serve as an example to the other soldiers..

SPARTACUS

Year : 1960

: 1960 Duration : 196 min.

: 196 min. Director : Stanley Kubrick

: Stanley Kubrick Gender: Adventure

A classic in the history of cinema, Spartacus is a four-time Oscar-winning adventure film starring Kirk Douglas, Tony Curtis, Laurence Olivier, Peter Ustinov, and Charles Laughton, among others.

The movie It is based on the true story of Spartacus.a Thracian slave who was sold as a gladiator to Lentulus Batiatus.

In Italy, he promoted and directed the rebellion of the slaves against the Roman Republic that took place between 73 and 71 BC.

As they traveled the country, countless slaves joined the rebellion. In this way, Spartacus will try to reach the south of Italy with his army to set course for their homes.

lolita

Year : 1962

: 1962 Duration : 152 min.

: 152 min. Director : Stanley Kubrick

: Stanley Kubrick Gender: Romantic drama

Continuing with Kubrick’s classics we have Lolitaa film based on the novel by Vladimir Nabokov whose script was carried out by the writer himself and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Starring, among others, James Mason, Sue Lyon, Shelley Winters and Peter Sellers, the film follows the story of Humbert Humbert, a teacher in his forties who arrives in Ramsdale (New Hampshire) and rents a room in the house of the widow Charlotte Haze.

Humbert falls madly in love with Lolita, Charlotte’s eleven-year-old daughter, so He decides to marry his mother so that he can always be close to the young woman who is so irresistible to him..

RED PHONE? WE FLY TO MOSCOW

Year : 1964

: 1964 Duration : 93 min.

: 93 min. Director : Stanley Kubrick

: Stanley Kubrick Gender: black comedy

Nominated for four Oscars, Red phone? We Fly to Moscow (Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb) is a satirical black comedy based on the novel by Peter George, who was also one of the screenwriters of its adaptation to the big screen.

The film features a cast including Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden, James Earl Jones and Keenan Wynn, among others.

Its plot begins with a general who orders a surprise nuclear airstrike against the Soviet Union, convinced that the communists are contaminating the United States. His assistant, Captain Mandrake, tries to find the formula to prevent the bombing.

For his part, the US President contacts Moscow to convince the Soviet government that the attack is nothing more than a stupid mistake while his adviser, Dr. Strangelove, a former Nazi scientist, confirms the existence of the “Doomsday Machine”, a Soviet retaliatory device capable of wiping out humanity forever.

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE

Year : 1971

: 1971 Duration : 137 min.

: 137 min. Director : Stanley Kubrick

: Stanley Kubrick Gender: Psychological thriller

Following with the best stanley kubrick movies we have clockwork orangea cult film with four Oscar nominations starring, among others, Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates, Adrienne Corri and Warren Clarke.

Based on the novel by Anthony Burgess, the film places us in a dystopian future and introduces us to Alex, an aggressive young leader of the droog gang, who they dedicate themselves to unleashing their wildest instincts beating, raping and terrorizing the population.

When this escalation of terror leads to murder, Alex is arrested and, in prison, he will voluntarily undergo an innovative re-education experience that aims to drastically nullify any hint of antisocial behavior. You can read our review of A Clockwork Orange here.

BARRY LYNDON

Year : 1975

: 1975 Duration : 183 min.

: 183 min. Director : Stanley Kubrick

: Stanley Kubrick Gender: Drama

Based on the novel by William Makepeace Thackeray, Barry Lyndon is a period drama that won a total of four Oscars for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design and Best Adapted OST.

The film featured actors Ryan O’Neal, Marisa Berenson, Leon Vitali, Patrick Magee, Marie Kean, Philip Stone and Hardy Krüger, among others.

Its plot tells the story of Barry Lyndon, an ambitious and unscrupulous young Irishman who is forced to emigrate because of a duelleading since then a wandering life full of adventures.

However, his dream is to achieve a high social position. And he makes it happen by contracting a profitable marriage, thanks to which he becomes part of the English nobility of the eighteenth century.

THE GLOW

Year : 1980

: 1980 Duration : 146 min.

: 146 min. Director : Stanley Kubrick

: Stanley Kubrick Gender: Horror

Inside of the best film by Stanley Kubrick we have The glowa film based on the famous novel by Stephen King and considered by many to be one of the best horror films of all time (despite having two Razzie nominations).

The plot of the film tells us the story of Jack Torrance, a down-on-his-luck writer who accepts a security job at the Overlook Hotel, an isolated spot in the Colorado mountains.

Over time and due to the influence of the evil that dwells there, Jack will be immersed in a spiral of violence against his wife and son.

Parallel to the main plot we can see other secondary plots full of symbolic representations, subliminal clues and psychological inquiries about human nature and evil. This is our review of The Shining.

THE METAL JACKET

Year : 1987

: 1987 Duration : 120 min.

: 120 min. Director : Stanley Kubrick

: Stanley Kubrick Gender: Warlike

Oscar Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, The metal jacket is another cult Kubrick film starring, among others, Matthew Modine, Vincent D’Onofrio, R. Lee Ermey, Adam Baldwin, Arliss Howard, Dorian Harewood and Kevyn Major Howard.

Based on the novel by Gustav Hasford, the film follows a group of recruits training on Parris Island, a US Navy training center, under the command of Sergeant Hartman.

Hard and relentless Hartman’s mission in life is to toughen the body and soul of the rookies so that in the future they can defend themselves against the enemy. But not all young people are prepared to put up with his strict methods.

EYES WIDE SHUT

Year : 1999

: 1999 Duration : 159 min.

: 159 min. Director : Stanley Kubrick

: Stanley Kubrick Gender: erotic drama

The last feature film of Kubrick’s career was Eyes Wide Shuta cult film starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

Its plot follows William Harford, a respectable doctor who has a dream life. However, the day after attending a party, his wife Alice tells him about some erotic fantasies and how she was about to break up her marriage for a stranger.

Overwhelmed by his confession, William ends up joining a secret congregation dedicated to hedonism and limitless pleasure.opening before him a world dominated by sex and eroticism.

The film is considered one of the best erotic films in its genre, even being nominated for the Cesar Awards for Best Foreign Film.

2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY

Year : 1968

: 1968 Duration : 139 min.

: 139 min. Director : Stanley Kubrick

: Stanley Kubrick Gender: Science fiction

Within all his filmography, without a doubt for us the Stanley Kubrick film that stands out above all it is 2001: A Space Odysseyone of the most iconic science fiction films in the history of cinema.

The film featured actors Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester, Daniel Richter, Leonard Rossiter, Margaret Tyzack, Robert Beatty, Sean Sullivan, Frank Miller, Penny Brahms, Alan Gifford, and Vivian Kubrick.

your plot is divided into three different acts through the history of mankind whose common point is a strange monolith of unknown origin. We leave you here our review of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Here we end our review of The 10 Best Stanley Kubrick Movies And One That Beats Them All. If you want more recommendations from great directors, here we leave you the 10 best Ridley Scott movies and one that surpasses them all.