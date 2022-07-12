You’d be hard-pressed to find a more mind-bending thriller than Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed neo-noir murder mystery Memento. Filmed completely backwards to help viewers put themselves in the shoes of the film’s protagonist, Leonard Shelby (played by Guy Pearce), who suffers from chronic amnesia, Memento is a disorienting yet deeply intelligent and original thriller.

But what if you’re looking for a movie like Memento? Well, to be honest, thanks to its innovative structure, there is no movie exactly like. Still, we’ve come up with ten that we think you’ll enjoy if you’re in the mood for something like Memento. So, without further ado, here are the Top ten best movies like Memento which we highly recommend. Let’s dive in, okay?

The prestige

The 10 best movies similar to Memento

Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

First up, we have Christopher Nolan’s fifth proper film, 2006’s The Prestige. Starring Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale as rival magicians trying to outdo each other with the most visually spectacular illusions, its offbeat structure often rhymes with the The writer-director’s previous work on Memento.

Though this won’t be Nolan’s only film on the list, The Prestige is arguably the closest analog to Memento thanks to its frequent use of time jumps and its distinctly unorthodox storytelling. To sum it up, if you’re in the mood for a cerebral sci-fi roller coaster full of twists and turns, The Prestige is the perfect narrative to get your head going. Plus, it has David Bowie playing Nikola Tesla, which automatically makes things five times better. No, seriously, we did the math.

donnie darko

The 10 best movies similar to Memento

Image source: flower movies

Richard Kelly’s psychological cult hit Donnie Darko combines time travel, sleepwalking, murder and, well…a weird guy in a bunny suit named Frank to deliver a high-concept independent film that invites the imagination. reflection with heart, soul and brain.

Interestingly, the film’s writer-director has gone on record that Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas helped secure the theatrical release of Donnie Darko. Additionally, following an early screening of the film, Nolan even gave Kelly some advice and encouraged the director to include title cards throughout the film, which the Virginia-born filmmaker agreed to do.

In short, Donnie Darko is another movie that plays with time and makes viewers think, while offering a tense narrative about love, death, and family.

shutter island

The 10 best movies similar to Memento

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

While Martin Scorsese is more attached to violent crime dramas, the award-winning writer-director has found quite a bit of success with psychological thrillers like 1976’s Taxi Driver and 2010’s Shutter Island.

Based on a novel by Dennis Lehane, the 1950s-set murder mystery tells the story of U.S. Marshal Edward Teddy Daniels (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and his partner Chuck Aule (Mark Ruffalo) as they travel to the island of the same name. to investigate the possible murder. of Rachel Solando and her three daughters.

What starts out as a routine investigation soon spirals into chaos as Daniels’ mind seemingly begins to unfold. Frankly, this movie has more in common with Christophe Gans’ Silent Hill than it does with traditional gangsters like Goodfellas.

The game

The 10 best movies similar to Memento

Image Source: Propaganda Films

Following the meteoric success of 1995’s Seven, David Fincher made a good return to the psychological thriller with 1997’s The Game. With exceptional acting chops from the likes of Michael Douglas and Sean Penn, The Game is a thrilling thriller that constantly makes you question the reasons for the star-studded cast.

Centering on an investment banker who has become estranged from his family, Fincher’s third feature film is an atmospheric thread that weaves between family tragedy and conspiracy-driven drama.

Witty, haunting, with an incredible twist in the final moments of its ending, The Game is a psychological thriller that will leave a lasting impression.

Beginning

The 10 best movies similar to Memento

Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

The second and final Christopher Nolan photo on this list is Inception and it’s easy to see why. Part mind-blowing sci-fi, part espionage thriller, Nolan’s seventh film is a masterstroke in both visual design and narrative ambition.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a thief specialist who infiltrates his targets’ subconscious and steals valuable information, Inception swept the box office with an impressive $836.8 million in 2010 and garnered tons of awards season accolades. .

Plus, it also features a deeply moving and memorable score by Hans Zimmer, as well as incredible turns by Joseph Gordon Levitt from Looper and Beyond: Two Souls’ Elliot Page.

The Machinist

The 10 best movies similar to Memento

Image Source: Castelao Productions

Thematically, The Machinist is perhaps the closest film to Memento’s DNA on this list. Directed by Brad Anderson, the 2004 psychological chiller has a lot in common with Nolan’s amnesia-focused murder mystery.

Indeed, themes such as guilt, paranoia, and regret are explored through its central protagonist who turns out to be an insomniac haunted by violent hallucinations. These visions are deeply intertwined with a very human story at the center of the narrative.

Featuring a phenomenal performance from American Psycho’s Christian Bale, who lost a staggering 62 pounds in an attempt to play the emaciated version of his character, Trevor Reznik, The Machinist is a snappy, atmospheric thriller that hides a tragic twist that will stick. with you. long after the credits have rolled.

The butterfly Effect

The 10 best movies similar to Memento

Image Source: New Line Cinema

While The Butterfly Effect may be another critical flop, this heady time-travel flick became a commercial success despite all the odds being stacked against it. Yes, Eric Bress and J. Mackye Gruber’s sci-fi epic attempts to translate the mathematical concept of Chaos theory into an accessible popcorn image, and surprisingly, largely succeeds.

Starring Ashton Kutcher, who essentially has the unique power to alter his past through his memories, The Butterfly Effect is an exploration of human will, destiny, alternate realities, and ultimately the power to change lives. dramatically through seemingly trivial actions.

vanilla sky

The 10 best movies similar to Memento

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Cameron Crowe’s cleverly executed adaptation of the Spanish film Open Your Eyes is a wonderful cocktail of reality-warping sci-fi, unrequited heartfelt romance, and an excellent soundtrack featuring the talents of Paul McCartney, Radiohead, and Sigur Rós.

Focusing on a masked figure named David Aames (played by Tom Cruise), who we find imprisoned for some mysterious reason, the film retells his personal story of how he came to be with many twists and turns.

Convincing and incredibly well written, with a terrific lead performance from Cruise, Vanilla Sky is a memorable game full of mystery, intrigue and, like the best art there is, open to multiple interpretations.

the gift

The 10 best movies similar to Memento

Image Source: Blumhouse Productions

Written and directed by Joel Edgerton, The Gift is a chilling psychological thriller that is eerily one of the most believable stories on this list.

Starring Arrested Development’s Jason Bateman and Iron Man 3’s Rebecca Hall as the married duo at the heart of the film, the nail-biting 2015 flick is a suspense-driven delight. Said couple run into an old school friend who soon becomes obsessed with them, culminating in a plethora of gifts for them.

Things escalate when these freebies slowly start to get more…unsettling. I mean, who doesn’t love it when all your fish are poisoned and your pet dog goes missing? Yes, The Gift may be a fairly simple build, but it will still manage to give you the creeps.

number 23

The 10 best movies similar to Memento

Image Source: New Line Cinema

While critics heavily panned Joel Schumacher’s questioning-everything thriller, there’s plenty to love here for fans of mystery, twists, and thought-provoking conspiracy theories. Starring Jim Carrey in one of his few “serious” roles, The Number 23 is a deep dive into a mind-boggling search for the truth.

Narratively, the film clearly focuses on Walter Sparrow, a regular guy who works as an animal control officer. His fate worsens when he discovers a book called…you guessed it! – Number 23.

Soon, Sparrow begins to see his own life in the pages of the mysterious book and it is not long before he is consumed by his enigmatic murder story. With an excellent turn from Carrey, some amazing cinematography and visuals, as well as a surprisingly compelling story at its core, The Number 23 is an underrated gem that will definitely scratch that Memento itch.

Related Posts

Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans Thriller The Gray Man Coming to Netflix in July

Chris Pratt Is a Broken Soldier in Amazon’s New Thriller The Terminal List

1950s Psychological Thriller Don’t Worry Darling Teases A Wild New Ride

Apple TV+ Workplace Thriller Compensation Renewed for Season 2

Psychedelic sci-fi thriller, The Time I Have Left, announced for PC at Future Games Show

search to get more