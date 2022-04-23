The 10 Best Movies Starring Johnny Depp, And One That Beats Them All

in the world of hollywood there are many stars that shine with their own light. There are numerous actors and actresses who are part of our movie favorites.

One of the most prominent performers in Hollywood is undoubtedly Johnny Depp, a chameleon-like actor who has left us some of the most iconic characters.

VIDEO Video game adaptations to premiere series and movies in 2022

Debuting in 1984 with Nightmare in Elm streetDepp’s career has been growing more and more and has an extensive filmography in which many titles can be highlighted.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we collect what we consider to be right now The 10 Best Johnny Depp Movies And One That Beats Them All.

CRY BABY (THE TEAR)

Year : 1990

: 1990 Duration : 89 min.

: 89 min. director : John Waters

: John Waters Gender: Comedy

One of Johnny Depp’s most outstanding early films is in Cry Baby (The Tear), a comedy in which the actor stars alongside Traci Lords, Willem Dafoe, Amy Locane and Susan Tyrrell, among others.

Its plot is set in the 50s and follows the story of Wade “The Teardrop” Walker (played by Depp), an irresistible juvenile delinquent whose ability to cry a single tear drives girls crazyespecially the rich and beautiful Allison Vernon-Williams.

WHO DOES GILBERT GRAPE LOVE?

Year : 1993

: 1993 Duration : 118 min.

: 118 min. director : Lasse Hallstrom

: Lasse Hallstrom Gender: Drama

Sharing a poster with Juliette Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio and Mary Steenburgen, Who does Gilbert Grape love? is a dramatic film directed by Lasse Hallström.

Its plot follows Gilbert Grape, a young man who lives overwhelmed by his family responsibilities having to take care of an obese mother and a mentally disabled brother.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

Depp plays his protagonist Gilbert Grape in the film, a character with a shy and introverted character who deep down has a very good heart.

Although he plays very well, Depp’s work was overshadowed by an impressive Leonardo DiCaprio, whose role earned him his first Oscar nomination.

EDWOOD

Year : 1994

: 1994 Duration : 124 min.

: 124 min. director : Tim Burton

: Tim Burton Gender: Biographical

Between the best johnny depp movies we find Ed Woodone of many collaborations that the actor has made with the filmmaker Tim Burton in which, among others, Martin Landau, Patricia Arquette, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bill Murray also participate.

Tape follows the true story of Ed Wood, a young film director with no academic backgroundfond of dressing as a woman and with very few opportunities to make movies in a big studio who does not give up his efforts to become a famous director.

dead man

Year : nineteen ninety five

: nineteen ninety five Duration : 120min

: 120min director : Jim Jarmusch

: Jim Jarmusch Gender: Western

Written and directed by Jim Jarmusch, dead-man is an interesting western movie starring a splendid Johnny Depp.

It has a star cast made up of Gary Farmer, Lance Henriksen, Michael Wincott, Crispin Glover, Iggy Pop, Steve Buscemi, Alfred Molina, Gabriel Byrne, John Hurt and Billy Bob Thornton, among others.

Set up the cinema at home: this is everything you need to watch movies at the highest level

The film follows the story of William Blake, a simple accountant from Cleveland who has just lost his job and becomes one of the most wanted fugitives in the country when he is accused of the murder of Charlie Dickinson.

During his escape, Blake will establish a relationship with an Indian who will help him change the version of the events previously experienced and how to deal with the Dickinson family.

FEAR AND LOGGING IN LAS VEGAS

Year : 1998

: 1998 Duration : 118 min.

: 118 min. director : Terry Gillian

: Terry Gillian Gender: black comedy

Another of the best johnny depp movies it is Fear and Loathing in Las Vegasa film in which the actor stars alongside Benicio del Toro, Craig Bierko, Tobey Maguire, Michael Jeter, Ellen Barkin, Christina Ricci and Cameron Diaz, among others.

The movie follows the story of a journalist and a mysterious lawyer who travel in a red convertible to Las Vegas, packing the trunk full of drugs.

SLEEPY HOLLOW

Year : 1999

: 1999 Duration : 105 min.

: 105 min. director : Tim Burton

: Tim Burton Gender: Horror

Directed by Tim Burton Sleepy Hollow is a film based on the novel by Washington Irving starring Johnny Depp alongside Christina Ricci.

Its plot is set at the end of the 18th century and tells the story of Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp), a New York investigator who uses advanced investigative methods.

The best psychological horror movies that will leave you thoughtful

Crane is sent to the small, remote town of Sleepy Hollow. to discover what is true in the legend of a headless horseman who terrorizes the inhabitants of the place.

Although he was not nominated for his performance, the film did manage to win an Oscar for Best Art Direction.

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: THE CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL

Year : 2003

: 2003 Duration : 143 min.

: 143 min. director : Gore Verbinski

: Gore Verbinski Gender: Adventure

could not miss between the best cinema of Johnny Depp Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearlan adventure film in which the actor plays pirate captain Jack Sparrow, undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters in film history.

Apart from Depp, the cast of Pirates of the Caribbean is made up of actors Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Geoffrey Rush, Jack Davenport, Kevin McNally and Jonathan Pryce, among others.

Its plot is located in the eighteenth century and follows the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow, who is on the trail of Captain Barbossa after being betrayed by him and his crew by stealing the Black Pearlyour precious ship.

10 movies where (almost) everyone goes with the bad guy

Jack’s path will cross that of Will Turner, a young blacksmith who wants to rescue his beloved Elizabeth Swann from the clutches of Barbossa and his men after they attacked the city of Port Royal.

Nevertheless, Barbossa and his crew are victims of a curse that prevents them from dying and condemns them to live forever and transform every night into living skeletons.having to recover and return to the chest each and every one of the pieces of Aztec gold that they stole and pay off a blood debt to break the curse.

Depp ate up the screen playing Jack Sparrow, whose performance earned him his first Oscar nomination, but Sean Penn finally won him for his work in Mystic River.

DISCOVERING NEVERLAND

Year : 2004

: 2004 Duration : 101 min.

: 101 min. director : Marc Forster

: Marc Forster Gender: Biographical

A year later, Johnny Depp got his second Oscar nomination for Best Actor for Discovering Neverlandbeing Jamie Foxx who won the coveted award for his role in Ray.

Directed by Marc Forster, the film features actors Kate Winslet, Freddie Highmore, Julie Christie, Radha Mitchell and Dustin Hoffman, among others.

Finding Neverland is based on the life of James Barrie, the author of the literary classic Peter Pan. Tape shows the process that led to the creation of Peter Panfrom Barrie coming up with the idea to the play’s premiere at the Duke Theater in New York.

Johnny Depp may not have won the Oscar for Best Actor, but at least he left us with one of the best memes in Internet history alongside little Freddie Highmore.

CORPSE BRIDE

Year : 2005

: 2005 Duration : 75 min.

: 75 min. directors : Tim Burton and Mike Johnson

: Tim Burton and Mike Johnson Gender: Romantic comedy

Johnny Depp has proven to be a very versatile actor in all fields, including animation.

For more example Corpse Bridea fun animated romantic comedy in which the actor stars alongside an equally splendid Helena Bonham Carter, marking the first time that Depp lends his voice to an animated film.

Its plot is set in Victorian times and follows the story of Victor Van Dort, a young man who, after ruining his wedding rehearsal with Victoria Everglot by suffering a nervous breakdown, is reprimanded by Pastor Galswells, who forbids him to return until that you have learned your wedding vows well.

The best recent family movies from Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video to watch with kids this summer

After much rehearsal, when he gathers the necessary courage, Victor recites his vows correctly and places his ring of the eternal alliance on a root in the ground that resembled a hand. However, the root was really the hand of a deceased, which emerges from the ground wrapped in a wedding dress.

Poor Victor ends up in the Land of the Dead, where the corpse bride claims her rights as “fiancee” for having put the wedding ring on her finger.

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEVIL BARBER OF FLEET STREET

Year : 2007

: 2007 Duration : 117 min.

: 117 min. director : Tim Burton

: Tim Burton Gender: music thriller

Directed by Tim Burton Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street is an adaptation of the Christopher Bond and Hugh Wheeler play starring Johnny Depp alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman and Sacha Baron Cohen, among others.

It tells the melodramatic story of Benjamin Barker, also known as Sweeney Todd, an English barber who murders his customers with a straight razor in Victorian times with the help of her accomplice Mrs. Lovett, who turns their corpses into meat pies.

Edward Scissorhands

Year : 1990

: 1990 Duration : 98 min.

: 98 min. director : Tim Burton

: Tim Burton Gender: Romantic drama

Of course, the Johnny Depp movie that stands out above all others is undoubtedly Edward Scissorhandsthe actor’s first job with Tim Burton in which he created a character much loved by many.

Accompanying Johnny Depp, among others, are actors Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall, Alan Arkin, Kathy Baker and Vincent Price.

Its plot starts with a grandmother who tells her granddaughter the story of Eduardo Scissorhands, a young man who was created from a robot and was not finished after the death of his creator, left with scissors instead of hands.

Only these 3 movies in all of history can say that they have (really) swept the Oscars

When a makeup saleswoman named Peg enters the mansion where Eduardo lives and meets him, She decides to welcome him into her house moved by the kindness and innocence that the boy shows, which causes certain clashes with his family and neighbors.. This is our review of Eduardo Scissorhands.

Here we end our review of The 10 Best Johnny Depp Movies And One That Beats Them All. If you want more recommendations from other Hollywood stars, here we leave you the 10 best Scarlett Johansson movies and one that is above all.