the 10 best movies to watch in streaming

There are few periods in history that are darker than theHolocaust, and it is not surprising that the film repertoire on the subject is so vast.

Watch a film about the Shoah it allows us to look at this horrible and shameful chapter that must never be forgotten: the persecution and extermination of Jews in the context of the Second World War by the Nazis. From the private stories of Jews forced into hiding to deportation and life in concentration camps, the big screen offers us moving and intense stories of friendship, love, courage, where drama and hope are often intertwined.

On the occasion of Memorial Day 2022, watching or watching the best films about Jews and the Holocaust is a very intense way to remember and reflect on the horror that has been committed, so that it never happens again. The film repertoire is vast and, aware that the list is much longer than the one we propose, here are the best ones 10 films about the Holocaust in streaming a must see (not just the January 27) and on which platforms to find them now.

Top 10 Holocaust Movies to Stream

Schindler’s List

Steven Spielberg’s film is considered one of the most important films ever on the theme of the Holocaust. Winner of 7 Oscars including best film, direction and screenplay, the story that has moved entire generations still lives on an extraordinary luster (also given by the power of the interpretations of Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes) and an innate dramatic power.







Schindler’s List is on Amazon Prime Video but not included in the subscription: you can rent or buy it for € 3.99.

The son of Saul

2015 film directed by László Nemes, tells the story of a Hungarian Jew, Saul Ausländer, a prisoner in the Auschwitz concentration camp recruited as a member of the sonderkommandos and then forced to help the Nazis in their extermination work. The horror of the extermination of the camps told in the first person. Winner of the Grand Prix of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival.







The film is available in streaming on Prime Video included in the subscription.

Jojo Rabbit

Taika Waititi takes the novel Heaven in a cage and folds it to her own style: the story of Jojo, a German child who made Adolf Hitler his idol (until he was seen as an imaginary friend). However, everything will change when her mother, Scarlett Johansson, helps a Jewish girl by giving her shelter and protection.







Jojo Rabbit is available on Disney + free for subscribers and on Prime Video but for a fee of € 11.99.

Inglourious Basterds

Quentin Tarantino rewrites history and burns all the Nazis: Bastardi senza Gloria moves on parallel tracks telling the suffering and violence of Nazism, in pulp sauce, with a magnificent Christopher Waltz and an ending that opens a “what if” starting directly from history books.

To be watched strictly in the original language, the film is available in streaming on Prime Video.

Story of a book thief

Liesel is adopted by Hans and Rosa, played by Geoffrey Rush and Emily Watson, saving her after being abandoned by her mother who fled by the Nazis. He learns to read and takes refuge in literature, trying to escape the war and the crimes committed by Nazism. However, she soon discovers that the Third Reich has put several books on the index, which are burned: she will choose to steal them, saving them from the Nazi cultural purge.

The film is available in streaming on Mediaset Infinity.

The boy in the striped pajamas

The 2008 film directed by Mark Herman chronicles the friendship between a Jewish child locked up in a concentration camp and the son of a Jewish officer. Bruno is the son of a Nazi hierarch and meets Shmuel, a prisoner inside a concentration camp. The barbed wire divides them: a friendship is born between the two eight-year-olds. When Bruno decides to wear the same striped pajamas his friend wears, sneaking into the lager, he will discover a bitter truth.







Anyone who wants to watch The baby in the striped pajamas can find it on TIMVision, streaming for hire on KILOS for € 2.99 or up Amazon Prime Video for € 3.99.

Life is Beautiful

Roberto Benigni in the 1999 Oscar-winning film: a timeless classic that helps even the little ones understand the horror of the Holocaust, perpetrated at the time also with the alliance of fascist Italy with Hitler’s Germany. The film is initially amusing and becomes profound in the second part: it teaches that even the most peaceful life can be troubled by the horror of racism.

The film is available in streaming on Disney +.

Sophie’s Choice

Based on the novel of the same name, the 1982 film starring Meryl Streep was included by the American Film Institute in the ranking of the 100 best American films of all time. Deported to Auschwitz with 2 children, the Polish Jew Sophie is forced by the Nazis to choose which of the two to save, otherwise they will both die. He chooses to save his son Jan and sacrifices Eve and will have to deal with this decision for life.







There is no free streaming, but those who have never seen it and want to retrieve it can find the film on YouTube for € 3.99 or rent or buy it on Apple TV for € 3.99 and € 7.99 respectively.

Jona who lived in the whale

1993 Italian film by Roberto Faenza based on the autobiographical novel by Jona Oberski “Years of childhood”. The film tells the story of little Jona who, just six years from Amsterdam, is deported to the Nazi concentration camps, passing from one extermination camp to another until he reaches that of Bergen-Belsen where he will spend the whole period of the war, forced with the mother in a shack.

The film is available in streaming on Prime Video included in the subscription.

The photographer from Mauthausen

2018 Netflix original film that tells an original and little-known story: Francisco Boix, a Catalan prisoner, steals the negatives of photos taken in the concentration camps and brings to the world an important testimony of the horrors committed inside them. Based on a true story. The film is available in streaming on Netflix.